Cat Deeley’s £25.99 shirt is from this high street brand

Since Cat Deeley began co-presenting This Morning earlier this year, her outfits have become just as covetable as Holly Willoughby’s were. The perfect blend of considered premium brands and affordable high street finds, Deeley shares her daily style on Instagram.

Whether it’s an everyday knit from the chic French label Sezane, a transitional floral dress from Mint Velvet or a boho blouse from Sienna Miller’s sell-out collaboration with M&S, Deeley’s style nods to trends while remaining classic.

If you’re looking for workwear outfits (think her laidback, striped linen shirt from Boden) or dinner date attire (see the butter yellow Zara co-ord Deeley wore to kick off the show’s new season), her looks provide plenty of inspiration.

As for today, Deeley has combined high street and premium picks in a satin draped top from Zara and palazzo jeans from Reiss. Here’s where to shop.

Zara draped satin halterneck top: £25.99, Zara.com

Zara

Helping you nail the “jeans and a nice top” combo, this affordable Zara number features a flattering halter neck silhouette with Nineties-inspired draped detailing and a cowl neckline. Complete with a contrast lining to give the piece more structure, there’s a tied fastening at the back to add intrigue. The satin-effect finish is perfect for dressing up a wide-leg pair of jeans à la Deeley.

Buy now

Reiss ameria palazzo jeans: £168, Reiss.com

Reiss

Palazzo jeans are a timeless silhouette for your wardrobe. This Reiss pair is cut from soft stretch-enhanced denim with a light blue finish and sweeping palazzo finish. Lighter patches on the front and the back pockets are slightly distressed for a vintage feel. Featuring five practical pockets, the jeans come in regular and long lengths (5cm longer) to help ensure the perfect fit.

Buy now

