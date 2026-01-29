I’m a bad cook, but this meal delivery service has saved dinnertime
Grubby’s frozen ready meals are 100 per cent plant based
I’m a lazy – and ultimately bad – cook. When it comes to meals, my household rotates between the same unimaginative dinners (think pesto pasta or tinned soup). As much as I’d like to be rustling up exciting dishes each evening, after a long day at work and any evening plans, cooking a meal is the last thing I want to do.
But I do like to eat healthily – a word not often associated with ready meals, but that’s where Grubby comes in. This brand is changing the game with its pre-prepared, healthy and nutritious dishes. Just like its popular meal kits, Grubby’s ready meals are delivered right to your door, weekly or monthly.
All the meals can be cooked from frozen, are plant-based and ready to eat in minutes. Rustled up by chefs and approved by nutritionists, the ready meals are also advertised as high in whole foods and protein. Thanks to the plant diversity on offer, the dishes are designed to support your gut health, too.
As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the meals arrive in paper trays with fully recyclable packaging. In short, it all sounds a bit too good to be true for hapless but health-conscious cooks.
To put them to the test, I swapped bland dinners for Grubby’s ready meals for a week. After taste-testing three chef-designed dishes, here’s my full verdict.
How I tested
There are around 10 ready meals available on Grubby’s site, and I sampled three of the tempting dishes: the creamy ’nduja rigatoni, the miso tamari buddha and the tofu saag curry. Considering everything from ease of cooking, taste, nutritional benefits and value for money, read on for my review of Grubby’s new ready meal service.
Grubby ready meals
- Delivery frequency Weekly or monthly
- Why we love it
- Flavourful
- Healthy
- Nutritious
- Vegan
- Take note
- Expensive
Grubby’s ready meals are available with either weekly or monthly deliveries. Offering plenty of choice when it comes to your dinner frequency, you can choose between bundles of four, eight and 12, or curate your own box. You need to select a minimum of six ready meals to check out, and prices vary depending on how much you order – six to nine meals are £7.25 each, 10-11 are priced at £6.95, 12-14 are £6.95, and 15-16 are £6.45. All the meals are designed for one, so if you’re buying for a household of two for a week, you’ll be spending around £87.
With ready meals from the likes of M&S and Waitrose costing between £4 and £9 each, Grubby’s offering isn’t at competitive prices – and the brand might struggle to sway you from visiting a supermarket aisle instead. But does the taste and nutritional value make the brand stand out in a crowded market?
I first tucked into the creamy nduja rigatoni for dinner. A comforting and satisfying Italian dish for a winter’s evening, the warming pasta has a spicy kick and plenty of flavour. Perfectly balanced by the creamy and rich sauce, the portion size is very generous compared to other ready meals – it’s very filling.
The following day, I tried the miso tamari buddha – a protein-rich dish of chilli-glazed tofu, edamame smash and grains. Again, the portion size was great and filling, while the flavour was tasty and interesting. The sweet-and-spicy glaze over the tofu and textured elevent of the edamame had a more elevated feel than supermarket-ready meals.
Lastly, I taste-tested the tofu saag curry. An aromatic dish including spinach, potato and tofu, soaked up by a curry-like sauce. Flavourful, warming and mildly spicy, the ready meal doesn’t feel overly processed – and more like you’ve rustled the curry up at your own stove. It would definitely fool dinner guests into thinking you’re a top chef.
All the ready meals are packed with plant proteins and nutritionally balanced, with a good serving of vegetables. While vegan dishes can sometimes feel lacklustre, Grubby makes use of hearty substitutes (think tofu, soy mince and potatoes) to pad out its meals. After each one, I felt full and nourished. The packaging is fun and vibrant, while the actual cooking process is a breeze – all the meals take less than 10 minutes in the microwave, so you can be sitting down with a warming dinner in no time at all after returning from work.
My only gripe is the price. Single households looking to eat Grubby ready meals for a full week are looking at spending around £50 – considerably more than you would spend on ready meals at the supermarket. The flavour, nutritional value and ease of doorstep deliveries soften the blow.
The verdict: Grubby ready meals
Grubby’s ready meals combine ease – they can be cooked from frozen in less than 10 minutes – with flavour, filling portions and health-conscious recipes. While supermarket-ready meals can be ultra-processed, Grubby’s meals are whole-food focused, plant-based, packed with vegetables and high in protein and fibre. If you’re not a vegan, other ready meal services might offer you better value for money. But, if budgeting isn’t a concern or you’re looking to dabble in a plant-based diet, Grubby’s ready meals are well worth a try – especially if you’re culinary challenged like me.
