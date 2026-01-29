I’m a bad cook, but this meal delivery service has saved dinnertime

I’m a lazy – and ultimately bad – cook. When it comes to meals, my household rotates between the same unimaginative dinners (think pesto pasta or tinned soup). As much as I’d like to be rustling up exciting dishes each evening, after a long day at work and any evening plans, cooking a meal is the last thing I want to do.

But I do like to eat healthily – a word not often associated with ready meals, but that’s where Grubby comes in. This brand is changing the game with its pre-prepared, healthy and nutritious dishes. Just like its popular meal kits, Grubby’s ready meals are delivered right to your door, weekly or monthly.

All the meals can be cooked from frozen, are plant-based and ready to eat in minutes. Rustled up by chefs and approved by nutritionists, the ready meals are also advertised as high in whole foods and protein. Thanks to the plant diversity on offer, the dishes are designed to support your gut health, too.

As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the meals arrive in paper trays with fully recyclable packaging. In short, it all sounds a bit too good to be true for hapless but health-conscious cooks.

To put them to the test, I swapped bland dinners for Grubby’s ready meals for a week. After taste-testing three chef-designed dishes, here’s my full verdict.

How I tested

I sampled three of the tempting dishes on offer ( Daisy Lester )

There are around 10 ready meals available on Grubby’s site, and I sampled three of the tempting dishes: the creamy ’nduja rigatoni, the miso tamari buddha and the tofu saag curry. Considering everything from ease of cooking, taste, nutritional benefits and value for money, read on for my review of Grubby’s new ready meal service.

