I taste-tested 8 of the best supermarket pizzas – here’s my honest verdict

Whether you’re hosting friends, or simply having a break from cooking, the choice often lands on one of the best supermarket pizzas.

It’s no secret that the UK has a serious love affair with pizza. We’re each thought to get through an impressive 5,208 slices over a lifetime, and while independent pizzerias now line our high streets, supermarket pizzas still hold their own. They’re an easy crowd-pleaser and, baked fresh in the oven, feel a little more homemade than many other ready meals.

Beyond the classic margherita, supermarkets have clearly upped their game, tapping into our appetite for bolder flavours and premium toppings. Expect everything from truffle oil and king prawns to fiery ’nduja, often piled onto hand-stretched sourdough bases that wouldn’t look out of place in a restaurant.

With so much choice, however, deciding which pizza deserves a spot in your trolley can be tricky. To narrow it down, I set out to taste-test a wide selection of supermarket pizzas. Those with soft, well-risen dough, rich and herby tomato sauces, a satisfying crisp once baked, and, crucially, a generous cheese pull, came out on top.

If you’re after more delicious and excellent value buys to add to your food shop, the IndyBest team have tested everything from the best supermarket olive oils and best supermarket sourdough to thebest supermarket wines, best supermarket champagnes and best supermarket whiskies.

Read more: I taste-tested supermarket olive oils – these are the best bottles to buy

The best supermarket pizza for 2026 are:

Best overall – Morrisons the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza: £4.75, Morrisons.com

– Morrisons the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza: £4.75, Morrisons.com Best cheese topping – Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk Best flavour – Co-op wood-fired margherita: £6.35, Coop.co.uk

– Co-op wood-fired margherita: £6.35, Coop.co.uk Best dough – Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.95, Ocado.com

– Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.95, Ocado.com Best crisp base – M&S classic margherita pizza: £3.90, Marksandspencer.com

How I tested

We got really got stuck in our quest to find the best pizza ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

To help me test the best supermarket pizzas, I enlisted a table-full of hungry friends who became pizza critics, as we munched through crusts, savoured tomato sauces and debated the stringiness of cheese. We blind-tasted margherita pizzas from each supermarket to give an even playing field, although some supermarkets threw more at their pie than others.

Read more: I’ve found the best supermarket sourdough loaves worth adding to your weekly shop