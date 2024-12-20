Jump to content
The best supplements to take, according to experts

From boosting gut health and the immune system to improving hair, skin and nails, these are the products to know

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 20 December 2024 15:12 EST
Whether you’re looking for prebiotics, iron tablets or beauty gummies, we’ve got all bases covered
Whether you’re looking for prebiotics, iron tablets or beauty gummies, we’ve got all bases covered (The Independent)

Many of us are looking for ways to optimise our health and wellbeing at this time of year, and adding supplements to your daily routine is a strong place to start. There are vitamins and minerals to suit all kinds of needs and concerns, from menopause supplements to collagen powders and those specifically designed to support our gut health.

In a market oversaturated with supplement brands, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and to feel uncertain about what to actually look for. A trusted brand is always a good place to start and those backed by experts are also more likely to be worth your money. However, a high price tag doesn’t always equal the best option, especially if you’re looking to supplement in a specific way that’s personal to you and your needs.

To help make sense of the shopping process and point you in the right direction, we asked a cohort of experts to tell us which supplements are worth taking. We wanted to know which vitamins are the best for immunity, what’s best to take for gut health, and whether it’s worth investing in hair, skin and nails supplements.

As a general guide, NHS GP Dr Raj Arora explains: “If you are feeling well in yourself, consuming a balanced healthy diet and not lacking in vitamins, generally you may stick with a probiotic supplement and leave it at that. However, if there is a deficiency or lack of vitamins, a multivitamin may be helpful.”

If you’re not sure what kind of probiotic to take, specialist menopause nutritionist Emma Bardwell says, if in doubt, “it’s always best to get advice from a registered healthcare provider”. A gut health expert or registered nutritionist will be able to tell you which type is best for you and which brands might help.

When it comes to other types of supplements – for example, those to support healthy joints or stave off illnesses during flu season – it’s always best to take advice from the experts. We asked Dr Arora, Bardwell and nutritionist Jessica Shand for their personal recommendations to cover a range of wellbeing concerns.

From basic multivitamins and iron supplements to vitamins that boost skin, hair and nails, we’ve covered all bases. Keep reading for the supplements and vitamins to buy, according to the experts.

Bio-Kult everyday

Bio kult.jpg
  • Best: For gut health

“Research indicates a positive association between taking probiotics and good gut health,” Dr Arora explains. “Increasing the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut has also been linked with better immunity.”

She also often recommends a probiotic “if patients are looking for a supplement for gut health or if they have taken a course of antibiotics, as this can deplete friendly gut bacteria”.

Dr Arora says a simple, affordable probiotic is Bio-Kult’s advanced multi-strain formulation, as it contains 14 strains of live bacteria.

  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Symprove daily essential

Symprove.jpg
  • Best: For gut health

Popular probiotic Symprove is a water-based formula containing live gut-friendly bacteria. “Enhanced gut health is fundamental to improving the function of all of the body’s systems, and it’s key to overall health and wellbeing,” shares Shand.

There are a range of flavours to choose from, including original, strawberry and raspberry, and mango and passionfruit, and it’s designed to withstand the stomach’s acidity, meaning the live bacteria can reach the gut.

“Since I started taking it a few months ago, Symprove has earned a permanent position in my morning routine because it’s had such a positive impact on my digestion,” Shand says.

  1.  £39 from Symprove.com
Prices may vary
Vitabiotics immunace

Vitabiotics.jpg
  • Best: For immunity

While Dr Arora explains that a supplement for gut health can help the immune system, it’s also important to look at the dietary intake of vitamins and minerals.

She explains that “a supplement containing vitamin D and vitamin C may help improve immunity, especially if there is a deficiency,” and adds zinc can also help “support the growth and function of immune cells”.

A purse-friendly option that Dr Arora recommends is a multivitamin such as Vitabiotics immunace, which contains vitamin C, zinc, selenium and vitamin D3.

  1.  £6 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Free Soul FS greens

Free Soul FS greens.jpg
  • Best: For immunity

This gluten-free, vegan-friendly powder is unflavoured and unsweetened and contains 21 greens ingredients, including chlorella, wheatgrass, barley grass, spinach, kale, broccoli, alfalfa, maca and ashwagandha.

All these components “support immunity, energy and digestion too as an added bonus,” explains Shand. “I like to squeeze fresh lemon into my glass of Free Soul greens to take off the earthy-tasting edge and for the added nutrient benefits,” she says.

  1.  £22 from Herfreesoul.com
Prices may vary
Glowwa hair food

glowwa hair food supplements
  • Best: For hair, skin and nails

“Hair follicles have a cycle of active growth, transition and rest. When there is a disruption to this cycle it can result in hair loss and thinning hair,” Dr Arora shares, emphasising that nutrition is one area to focus on.

Essential fatty acids, biotin, iron and proteins are vital for healthy hair and its growth, while oily fish and leafy vegetables are particularly important. But, where it may be difficult to get all the needed nutrients from diet alone, there are supplements to help.

“Supplements such as Glowwa hair food contain active ingredients, including niacin, zinc, vitamin B12, biotin, MSM and vitamin C. These ingredients together can work to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss,” Dr Arora says.

  1.  £34 from Glowwa.com
Prices may vary
Manifesto beauty vitamin gummies

manifesto beauty gummies
  • Best: For hair, skin and nails

The list of ingredients contained in these vegan-friendly gummies for hair, skin and nail health covers astaxanthin, biotin, zinc, selenium and açai berry. Prebiotic fibre inulin is in there too and, as explained by Shand, “it feeds the gut microbiome for a healthier gut, which is essential for good skin health, because you can’t have one without the other.”

She adds: “These gummies are a great option if you dislike swallowing pills, and they genuinely taste amazing. The supplements contain a carefully curated ingredients list packed full of antioxidants and vitamins to support your outside beauty and help strengthen your immunity as an added bonus.”

  1.  £35 from Manifesto-nutrition.com
Prices may vary
Skinade collagen

skinade collagen
  • Best: For skin, hair and nails

This drink contains the type of collagen used for skin health, compared with the format in supplements aimed at joints. The peach and mangosteen flavoured drink also includes vitamins B and C, omegas 3 and 6 and l-lysine.

Dr Arora says: “Skinade is popular among celebrities, but it makes the cut for me because not only does the collagen come in a hydrolysed format, meaning it’s easier for the body to absorb, it also triggers your body to produce collagen. It’s a supplement and a booster.”

  1.  £129 from Skinade.com
Prices may vary
Wild Nutrition turmaforte turmeric

Wild Nutrition food-grown organic turmaforte turmeric.jpg
  • Best: For joint pain

“Although it sounds counterintuitive, often the best way to help joint pain is to mobilise the joints through exercise and gentle movement. There are also many different reasons for joint pain, from wear and tear to arthritis. It’s important to find out the root cause and treat accordingly,” Bardwell advises.

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory ingredient worth investigating, and its main bioactive substance is curcumin. “It has been shown in research papers to help with the management of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis,” says Bardwell.

There are 60 of these vegan-friendly, organic capsules in this bottle, which is a month’s supply.

  1.  £37 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Bare Biology life and soul omega 3 capsules

bare biology omega3
  • Best: For joint pain

“Omega 3 oil may help reduce swollen and tender joints associated with arthritis,” says Bardwell. These capsules contain the equivalent oily fish nutritional value as a whole tin of sardines and include sustainably sourced algae.

Bardwell adds: “Bare Biology life & soul is the most potent form on the market, and I regularly recommend it to clients.” For anyone wishing to avoid fish consumption, there is a vegan alternative called vim and vigour, made from algae oil (from £27.16, barebiology.com).

  1.  £31 from Barebiology.com
Prices may vary
Correxiko premium marine collagen powder

Correxiko premium marine collagen powder.jpg
  • Best: For joint pain

As shared by Bardwell: “Hydrolysed collagen has been studied fairly extensively as a potential osteoarthritis and rheumatism treatment. Although the quality of the research varies, most of the findings are positive.”

This unflavoured marine collagen powder contains all forms of collagen, including type II and that’s the one to buy for joint health. It’s made from fish that aren’t farmed, too. “Collagen is best taken on an empty stomach before the first meal of the day,” Bardwell says.

  1.  £16 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
NaturesPlus hema-plex capsules

hemaplex capsules.jpg
  • Best: For low iron

There are many reasons for having low iron, and these can include heavy periods, pregnancy, fibroids, autoimmune conditions and dietary choices. Bardwell explains: “It can be very tricky for a number of reasons to significantly increase iron levels, so a multi-pronged approach is sometimes recommended.”

Plus, some iron tablets can cause side effects such as nausea and digestive issues. However, Bardwell says: “Hema-plex capsules are gentle on the stomach and contain all the co-factors needed for optimal iron absorption, including vitamin C, zinc and B vitamins such as folate and methylcobalamin.”

  1.  £17 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Patch MD iron plus topical patch

Iron Plus topical patch.jpg
  • Best: For low iron

As outlined by Bardwell, “many people find iron supplementation can cause nausea, constipation and gastrointestinal issues.”

This is why she recommends Patch MD iron plus topical patches, as they’re “a useful alternative to swallowing pills and deliver iron directly through the skin.”

The patches can be worn for eight hours a day and they offer a slow release of iron supplementation, which avoids both the stomach and liver.

  1.  £18 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Pure Encapsulations l-lysine capsules

Pure Encapsulations l-lysine capsules.jpg
  • Best: For low iron

“For some people, it can prove very difficult to increase iron levels through iron supplementation and/or diet alone,” says Bardwell.

She explains that while “the exact mechanism isn’t well understood, taking the amino acid l-lysine can help the uptake of iron from food and from oral iron.” This vegetarian-friendly bottle contains 90 capsules for around £15.

  1.  £14 from Healf.com
Prices may vary
Spatone liquid iron supplement

Spatone.jpg
  • Best: For low iron

“Another alternative is a liquid iron such as Spatone, which often has fewer gut-related side effects than traditional pill forms of iron”, advises Bardwell.

While the liquid does have a metallic taste, it can be added to orange juice, as vitamin C helps support the body’s iron absorption. Or, Bardwell says, “either mix with water or pour the contents of the sachet straight into your mouth.”

  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Supplement FAQs

Which supplements should I take?

As nutritionist Emma Bardwell explains, choosing a supplement is always easier with the help of a qualified expert. Doctors and nutritional experts can not only help with testing for deficiencies, they’re also able to recommend the best dosage, when to take your supplements and how to take them.

For example, some people with gut issues might not benefit from taking a capsule, due to issues with absorption. For those with GI concerns, a liquid supplement taken orally might be the best bet. Patches might also be a good option, for people with particular health concerns.

How to tell if a supplement brand is any good

The quality of the supplements you take also matters, which is why it’s often best to ask an expert which brands they personally recommend. Often, the cheapest option or the brand with the coolest marketing campaign might not offer the purest formula, and you want to be sure you’re getting the best for your body.

Always check the label and look up the ingredients and take stock of the nutritional value of each ingredient. You might also want to compare and contrast the recommended daily allowance of each supplement and assess how this fits in with your diet.

It’s also worth looking out for brands that have clinically tested their supplements, especially in third-party trials. This means the product has been reviewed independently by another organisation that isn’t on the brand’s payroll.

Looking out for capsules that offer delayed release and high bioavailability is also a good idea. This means the nutrients in what you’re taking will reach the bloodstream without being wiped out by stomach acid or broken down by the metabolic process.

It usually takes at least three to six months to see results from supplementation. You might notice results sooner but don’t expect rapid changes overnight. It’s often useful to keep a log or diary of your symptoms and how you’re feeling, so you can compare the state of your health before and after supplementation.

When should I take supplements?

You might also find you don’t need or want to take supplements year-round. During the winter months, when your diet, lifestyle and sleeping habits might change, you could notice your energy levels and mood taking a dip. People often seek out supplements in the latter half of the year, to help with these issues and to support immunity levels.

Some supplements are best taken with or after food and some can be taken on an empty stomach. Experts recommend taking your B vitamins in the mornings, as these can give you more energy and might keep you awake if you take them later in the day. The label will usually advise how and when to take each supplement but, if in doubt, it’s worth consulting a medical expert, so you can tailor your protocol to your routine and get the best results.

What supplements should I take for gut health?

Every person’s gut microbiome is different and for some, a probiotic, prebiotic or postbiotic can help to regulate the levels of healthy bacteria in the gut and lessen the likelihood of digestive issues. “Probiotic supplements or probiotic-rich foods like yogurt or kefir can help maintain a healthy digestive system, alongside fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, or kombucha, these support your gut microbiome and overall immune function.” explains Pura Collagen founder, Jennifer Mo.

However, it is possible to upset the delicate balance of your microbiome by overloading with gut supplements. It’s also advisable to check in with a nutritionist or gut specialist if you suffer with digestion issues like IBS and colitis or autoimmune issues before you take a gut health supplement.

Gut health supplements vary and each contain different strains of bacteria in different amounts. Some will be specially formulated to reach the gut alive and others will be available in powders and liquids. To know which is right for you, first track your symptoms and consider what kind of supplement you might need. Then speak with an expert to determine which type and in which formulation you should be taking daily to support a healthy gut.

A healthy digestive system supports metabolism, skin health and even mental health so it’s worth making sure you are getting the best support possible from the supplement you choose to take.

What supplements should I take for immune health?

Supporting your immune system is always a good idea, especially during cold and flu season. There are certain nutrients that are especially crucial for immune health including Vitamin D, zinc, Vitamin C, quercetin, selenium and B12. If your diet is lacking in any of these nutrients, supplementing them can help to provide effective protection from viruses, infections and inflammation. Be aware of the recommended daily dose and if you’re concerned about exceeding the upper limit, speak with your doctor or a nutritionist to ascertain the optimal dose for your needs.

What supplements should I take for hair, skin and nails?

Zinc, Vitamin C and selenium are also the key to healthy hair, skin and nails. But there are other nutrients like biotin, Vitamin E and collagen that support healthy nail growth and youthful skin. New studies reveal collagen peptides can help reduce wrinkle visibility and while myriad skincare products contain Vitamin E, ingesting it can affect the health and quality of skin all over the body too.

“Collagen is the main protein that gives structure to our skin, nails, bones and ligaments,” explains Doctor Shendy Engelina, Consultant Dermatologist at Dermatica. “The more collagen we have, the plumper, smoother and more youthful our skin looks. As we reach our mid to late twenties, not only is it harder for our bodies to produce as much collagen as when we were younger – we lose it faster, too.”

Which supplements should I take for anemia?

According to Effect Doctors, up to 10 per cent of all women in the UK are iron deficient, making it the most common cause of anemia in primary care. The causes range from menstrual blood loss and pregnancy to poor diet and conditions like IBS. A balanced diet can prevent the symptoms of anemia, but for those following a plant-based diet, the elderly and those with issues absorbing B12 and folate, the risk of iron deficiency is significantly higher.

Supplements that contain iron, Vitamin C, B12, and folic acid can all help to prevent anemia. Staying hydrated also increases hemoglobin so drinking plenty of water and using electrolytes can help.

Which supplements should I take for joint pain?

Joint pain tends to increase as we age and the levels of elasticity in our body decrease. Supplements like Omega-3 and collagen can help with lubricating and regenerating the tissues between joints, while anti-inflammatory nutrients can ease swelling and pain caused by arthritis and hormonal fluctuations during menopause.

“Reduced collagen can cause serious signs of ageing including joint pain, reduced bone density, muscle loss and osteoporosis,” explains Mo. “Scientific studies have proven that supplementing a diet with high quality collagen peptides can trigger the body’s natural collagen production and promote cartilage regrowth.”

When paired with flexibility and mobility exercises and healthy muscle mass, joint pain supplements have the potential to stave off pain and stiffness after injury and as our bodies naturally age.

Looking for more dietary supplements? We’ve rounded up the best protein powders and the best magnesium supplements

