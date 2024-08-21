Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Collagen is everywhere but how does it work and which supplements should you take? We asked the experts for all the details
A buzzword in the world of health, beauty and biohacking, collagen is everywhere. You’ll find collagen supplements, drinks and skincare loaded with this wonder ingredient wherever you look. However, despite collagen’s ubiquitousness, there are a few things you should know about what this supplement is and how it’s made before you invest.
Collagen is made by the human body. It’s a protein found in skin, hair and nails to joints, bones and other connective tissue. It’s essentially the structural glue that ensures the softness and elasticity of the whole body and there’s a lot of it. But as we age, our collagen stores deplete and the collagen we have is of a lower quality than that of when we were younger. So skin all over the body might start to feel less full, joints might feel less lubricated and more prone to pain and that effortless glow might feel harder to achieve.
“Collagen ensures the cohesion, elasticity and regeneration of all of our connective tissues, as well as supporting hair, skin and nails, which is especially important as collagen starts to naturally decline as we age, and levels start to drop as early as our 20s”, explains naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand. Collagen also drops significantly after menopause, which is why so many people choose to supplement it early on to maintain through their thirties and top up those losses into their forties, fifties and sixties.
What we eat can help us produce collagen too. Facialist Jude Jackson suggests, “protein-rich foods like egg whites, meat, bone broth and chicken skin should be eaten alongside foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus, kiwis and leafy green vegetables, and zinc and copper, which come from nuts and shellfish.”
But even if you’re eating a balanced diet of whole foods, supplementation can optimise collagen intake and if you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, a supplement could fill gaps in your nutritional intake where you might not be consuming enough collagen-rich foods.
There are actually numerous types of collagen, and those categorised as types one and three are the most commonly found in supplements. We “know that over 90 per cent of the collagen found in the body is type one”, explains nutritional therapist Maz Packham. So supplementing with types one and three can support overall health where your diet may be lacking and collagen stores decrease with age.
Jackson says: “According to a 2022 study, a collagen supplement can improve connective tissue recovery and pain, meaning it supports my current resistance training and will hopefully support my tissue as I age.” We know from several studies that weight training can be especially effective in maintaining strong bones and muscles, which supports better health in midlife and prevents injuries in later life. Mobility and strength exercises can be game-changers during menopause and beyond.
However, not all collagen supplements are alike, and not all of them contain ample levels to support good health. You want to ensure you’re not only consuming the right type but also the right amount and in a way that suits your lifestyle.
We spoke with a selection of nutritional experts to find out which collagen products they’d personally recommend, how to take them and which might be best suited to differing diets and lifestyles. Each supplement was tested by an expert and we’ve shared their thoughts on each below.
Read on for our comprehensive expert-informed list of the top collagen supplements, collagen drinks and other products containing this wellbeing-boosting ingredient for healthier hair, skin, nails, joints and more.
Collagen is a structural protein found in our hair, skin, nails, cartilage and bones. It’s found in several foods and collagen supplements source the collagen they contain from either bovine sources or marine sources. This will mean that depending on what type of collagen you take, it will come from either cows or something like cod or shellfish.
Collagen supplements work to help support the health of the connective tissues where this protein is found in our body and can be used to improve the look of fine lines, help with joint pain and make nails and hair healthier and stronger. As we age our natural collagen stores deplete, even if we’re consuming a balanced diet that contains plenty of amino acids and proteins. Collagen supplements provide the body with additional collagen and usually come in powder, liquid or capsule form.
There are several types of collagen to take, with type one specifically for skin, hair and nails; type two for joints; and type three for muscles, organs and arteries. Many collagen supplements contain a blend of types one and three and type two is mainly found in foods like chicken bone broth and pork bone broth, eggs and red and yellow vegetables.
How long it takes for collagen supplements to have an effect varies from person to person. Generally speaking, it should take between one and three months for the supplements to start working. As with any protocol, consistency is key so it’s worth tracking your results and making sure you’re taking the same amount of a quality product every day for best results.
Experts suggest adults can consume between 2.5g and 15g of collagen a day (make sure to read the label on your supplement to see how much it contains). Most supplements come with a handy guide that advises how much you should take per day, or they come in pre-measured sachets or capsules to support your daily intake. These levels are usually measured based on someone with a healthy diet, so if you’re unsure whether you should be taking more or less collagen, speak with a nutritionist who can advise you on the exact amount you should be supplementing.
The only difference between bovine and marine collagen is the amino acid profile. Bovine boasts a higher content of glycine and hydroxyproline (both are important for skin, muscle tissue and the brain), while marine has more alanine for immune function and recovery.
“Your main areas of concern should determine the type of hydrolysed collagen supplement you take,” Jackson explains. Consider whether you’re looking to boost longevity and mobility, or whether upping your skin, hair and nail health is your primary driver for taking this supplement.
Naturally occurring collagen comes from animals, but scientists have developed techniques to use genetically engineered microorganisms, such as yeast, to make artificial collagen that is suitable for vegans. So technically, although it isn’t animal collagen, vegan collagen does exist. However, vegan collagen isn’t actually collagen.
Usually, when you buy a vegan collagen supplement it will comprise a mix of plant-based ingredients like amino acids, vitamins and ceramides which help to boost your body’s own collagen production. So vegan collagen is more of a collagen promoter than a direct source of the nutrient.
As Packham explains “you can give the body the raw materials it needs for collagen production, by eating protein-rich foods like meat, fish and bone broth, as our bodies naturally create collagen using the amino acids from these foods – especially glycine, proline and hydroxyproline.”
However, with the best sources of collagen coming from animal skin and organ meat, modern diets (such as vegan lifestyles) can lack this protein. While plant-based foods such as legumes, nuts and seeds do contain key amino acids, Packham explains they might not be in as high concentrations, compared with animal sources. “Also, with age, the quality of collagen produced isn’t as good, so supplementation can be a good support,” she says.
In general, most people can tolerate collagen supplements. However, Packham recommends being careful if you have any allergies or sensitivities to bovine or marine sources. She explains, “if someone has a histamine intolerance or sensitivity, they should use collagen with caution, as they may react to it. Meanwhile, marine-based collagen is usually lower in histamine than bovine, and levels of tolerance vary from person to person.” As always, if you are at all unsure, seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional or nutritional expert.
Looking for healthy meal inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best air fryer cookbooks
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in