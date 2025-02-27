Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I tested the Whoop 4.0 and it might be the best fitness tracker out there

I tested the latest model and was surprised at what it taught me about my health

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Thursday 27 February 2025 12:17 EST
Our editor tested it in the gym, running, in fitness classes and compared it to its competitors
Our editor tested it in the gym, running, in fitness classes and compared it to its competitors (The Independent / Whoop / Emilie Lavinia)

For fitness enthusiasts and the biohacking crowd, wearing a Whoop is a no brainer. Endorsed by sporting stars including LeBron James, Rory McIlroy and Tom Daley, the Whoop band is one of the hottest fitness wearables available. It’s also royal-approved – Prince William has been spotted wearing the Whoop 4.0.

So what is it about this fitness tracker that makes it so special when there are so many other options to choose from? And why is everyone from the Navy Seals to Fortune 500 CEOs turning to Whoop to support and monitor their health?

The key here is accurate physiological data and continuous monitoring. The Whoop is a fitness tracker, but unlike some competitors in the space, it doesn’t just track your workouts. It meticulously tracks your daily activity across three categories – sleep, strain and recovery – calibrating metrics, including respiratory rate, time spent in REM sleep and heart rate variability against things such as alcohol and caffeine consumption, body weight and calories burned to offer guidance on how to optimise your health.

The idea is that Whoop acts as a well-informed coach to help you make decisions about your lifestyle, your training and your recovery. Ideally, these insights will help you to do what’s best for your body in a highly individualised way.

It works in tandem with the Whoop app – the band will track your body’s movements, breathing, heart rate and so on and share this data with the app via Bluetooth. The app will then assess all the data to give you a daily score out of 21 for your strain, sleep and recovery. By doing this it can let you know when you might need to rest more, whether you’ve recovered enough to push harder in the gym and whether you could do with more sleep. It can also let you know how you’re faring with your fitness goals, how often you should exercise, your calorie loss and gains and, if you’re interested, where you rank against other users with your daily scores.

Related

It’s worth stating right off the bat that Whoop isn’t a smartwatch brand and founder Will Ahmed has been quite clear on why he didn’t want to create another smartwatch. In the smallest, most comfortable, wearable form, he wanted to combine a rather antiquated piece of equipment, the PSG machine – the gold standard for measuring sleep, heart rate monitor technology that previously had been worn around the chest – with an electrocardiogram to track heart rate variability, which is the best indicator of recovery, showing you the variation in time between each heartbeat. This metric gives you an insight into how much gas you have in the tank, so you can see when you’re running low and may want to change your approach to training.

In an interview, hosted on Beverley’s podcast Working Hard, Hardly Working, Ahmed explained, “I didn’t want to compete with watches. At the same time, there’s a lot of scope creep once you put a face on something. Next thing you know you’ve built a smartwatch and all of the resourcing that you’d put into health and fitness, and being the best health and fitness monitor in the world, is now getting divided up into 50 other things. [...] By being really focused on health monitoring we’ve been able to be the most accurate.”

I decided to put the 4.0 tracker to the test and see for myself whether it lived up to the hype. Could it help me understand my health better and make the necessary changes I needed to feel my best? Could it tell me anything I didn’t already know? And how would it measure up to my beloved Oura Ring and Apple Watch duo (yes, I wear two trackers at once) – which I’ve been relying on for the past year to track my health?

How I tested

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia wearing the Whoop 4.0
Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia wearing the Whoop 4.0 (Emilie Lavinia)

I wore the Whoop 4.0 for two full weeks and linked it to the Health app on my phone. Usually, I’d wear my Oura ring every day but I put it in a drawer and only relied on Whoop to track my biodata during the testing period. I wore the band consistently, only taking it off to shower, and logged everything I did in the Whoop app for the full 14 days. During this time I went for runs, hit the gym, did infrared-heated strength classes and pilates classes and set my bedtime and wake-up alarm via the app so the band could track my sleep more closely. I also used the app to log my alcohol and caffeine consumption, whether I ate too close to bedtime and whether I did any other activities that affected my energy.

Why you can trust us

Emilie Lavinia has been writing about health, wellness and wearables for a decade. Having tried almost every tracker on the market, from fitness trackers and smart rings to period trackers and sex tech, she specialises in knowing what makes a new health tech innovation stand out from the crowd and what works best for every need and body type.

Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker

Whoop band amazon prime day discount
  • Best: Detailed health insights
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight and comfortable to wear
    • Detailed data insights
    • Offers actionable feedback
    • Measures a range of biometrics
    • Community in the app
  • Take note
    • Strap isn’t waterproof
    • App needs to be constantly open
    • Must be used with the app on your phon

Whoop describes itself as a “human performance company” and its core purpose isn’t to show you your emails or the time. It has one job, and that job is to show you how to perfectly balance your energy levels, rest quality and exertion based on your particular lifestyle, health level and body. With that said, I did keep looking at my wrist for some kind of feedback and then remembering that I had to pick up my phone and go into the app to check my scores. This is no doubt because I’m used to using an Apple Watch and I have to admit, I do like a tracker with a face – it felt a little strange wearing something that was just a band.

The Apple Watch has been a good companion, encouraging me to hit my step, stand and sleep goals and I always liked the simplicity of the targets it sets – close the rings, gold star for you. However, Whoop’s insights are slightly more detailed. The photodiodes on the underside of the strap stay pressed against your skin and track heart activity and breathing patterns to create intelligent algorithms which then provide a daily score for sleep, strain and recovery.

After tracking for a few days, the app shows you graphs and targets based on your behaviour and other body metrics. Within a few days, I could see how much energy I was using, versus how much I should be using based on how much rest I’d actually had, how much sleep debt I was in and how hard I should be pushing my body the next day. It was all very in-depth and it felt like I had a coach with me 24 hours a day.

I learned that my bedtime should actually be much earlier – something I am still in denial about – and that to feel totally rested for my level of exercise and exertion, I should be toting up a couple more hours of solid rest a night. Some days I managed to hit the perfect balance of rest and strain, but on others, the app informed me that I should take it easier to avoid exhaustion.

What I loved about the strain monitor the most was the diversity of exercises listed in the app. You can choose anything from Barry’s and interval training to yoga and cycling for a more accurate reading of how you’ve moved your body and also select options such as walking, carrying a toddler and doing housework. My graphs showed me how much I should be working out and resting for optimal performance and how close I was to reaching my goals with a percentage score, which made the insights much easier to follow.

Of course, the app also showed the classic markers that many other fitness apps offer, including calories burned and steps taken but there was so much more to the data. I can totally see why biohacking nerds favour the Whoop and why it’s easy to become slightly obsessed with your insights.

Obviously, the more people that use Whoop, the more people who will contribute to the health data the app gathers, which is also useful for setting a baseline for different body types and lifestyles. My app told me that for someone of my height and build, with my particular lifestyle, I was reaching about 84 per cent of my goals compared with other people like me using the app. This insight is obviously great if you love a bit of healthy competition, however, there are other benefits to this level of data being gathered.

Pregnant women using the app have contributed to new research and data on women’s health that we’ve never had before and Ahmed has stated that he’s now working with the app’s data science team to optimise the insights that Whoop can offer so that the band can make more intelligent suggestions. If the Whoop could tell you when to rest and when you’re able to exert yourself during pregnancy that’s great, but if it could predict your exact due date, that could also be incredibly useful for the later stages of your pregnancy.

I found myself checking the app much more than I’d usually look at my Apple Watch or Oura app and feeling a little guilty when I wasn’t giving myself enough rest. The irony of this kind of competitive wellness is that I was essentially being peer pressured into sleeping more and being kinder to myself – things you might not typically associate with a community of incredibly driven and puritanical fitness fanatics. But that’s wellness for you. Over the years it’s become a far more accessible and welcoming space and I found myself in groups with women who were clearly professional athletes and people who seemed to be just starting out on their health journeys.

How’s Whoop 4.0 different?

The brand says the 4.0 is 33 per cent smaller than its predecessor, with upgraded sensors so it can detect your heart rate far more accurately. Where fitness trackers are concerned, I’m not a fan of wearing something clunky or heavy on my wrist and the device did feel light with a softer band that didn’t feel uncomfortable or weigh me down.

The smaller size is slightly more comfortable but there’s another reason it’s been slimmed down – the launch of the brand’s new clothing range, Whoop body. The range has pockets specially sized for the new unit, which means you can now wear your 4.0 somewhere other than on your wrist. Arguably, this is a good development because many sports scientists say that the wrist is not the optimal place to measure heart rate. Now, you can use the range to store your 4.0 on your torso, waist or calf.

Or, if you want to follow Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley’s advice and fancy something a little different: “You can just slip the 4.0 device into your boxers and you’ll get all the same data and information.”

The recharging pod is also much smaller and waterproof up to 1m – so it doesn’t matter if you accidentally jump in the shower with it on. However, I did forget to take mine off once and because the band is a knitted fabric, it’s not waterproof so it did feel a little squelchy and unpleasant on my wrist afterwards. Following that experience, I opted to take the band off when I showered and when I took a dip in the pool during a spa weekend.

Even with the decrease in size, the 4.0 still has the same five-day battery life as its predecessor, the 3.0. I found I needed to charge twice a week so the claim stood up. The 4.0 also has an alarm, which can wake you up with a gentle vibration, either at the set time you decide or after the recommended amount of sleep that the app says you need that day according to your lifestyle. I set fixed timers for the week and let the app calculate my wake-up time during the weekend.

The 4.0 also measures skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation. Low levels of blood oxygen could potentially indicate health problems – see dehydration if you’re working out or training hard during this mini heatwave.

Does it look good?

The new superknit bands (£44, Whoop.com) feel a lot softer than the previous straps and they come in a range of colours, with different coloured hardware. Black seems to be the default among most users, but personally? I love having the ability to match the strap and the buckle colour to my outfit. It’s a little touch that raises the game and is the reason I opted for a gold-toned Apple Watch and gold Oura Ring. Sure, black is sporty but I like having chicer options too.

The 4.0 also boasts a new slider system, which makes it easier than ever to swap your 4.0 between different bands. There are plenty to choose from so if you’re worried your Whoop will clash with your outfit, you won’t have to choose between a particular look and a break in your data. I trialled the black strap for a week and then switched it out for the stone-coloured superknit band which was a much better fit for my personal style – I love my neutrals.

How much does it cost?

For existing users, the new unit is free of charge. You can upgrade easily through your app and simply wait for it to arrive in the post.

If you’re new to Whoop, there’s one thing to keep in mind. You don’t buy Whoop; you become a member. The brand’s subscription model requires users to sign up for at least six months at £27 per month – with the price decreasing if you subscribe for longer. A 24-month subscription is the best value. Once you’re signed up, the strap comes free.

It’s a financial commitment, but with more features and data offered than ever before, it could be worth it for you based on your health, sleep and wellbeing goals. The app acts as your personal coach, there are community groups in there to join where you can connect with other Whoop members and you can access videos that explain each health metric and different training styles, rest tips and sleep advice.

If you want to give Whoop body a go too, garments range from £49 to £94.

  1.  £30 from Whoop.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Whoop 4.0

The new Whoop unit is a genuine improvement on the last iteration, most obviously due to the slimmer size. The soft band, range of colours and the built-in alarm are obvious bonuses too.

But the level of data and intelligent suggestions are the real win here. Dozens of products can track your training but the recovery and sleep scores can really help you improve your health and fitness. In the past, I’ve used a combination of the Rise sleep app and my Oura Ring to calculate my sleep debt and how much time I’ve spent in different phases of sleep but the Whoop cleverly did that for me and then cross-referenced this data with every other aspect of my day.

The only thing I didn’t like so much was having to sleep with it linked to my phone. I’ll usually switch my phone off at night – some studies show how doing this can aid better sleep – but for Whoop to work effectively, you have to have the app running and Bluetooth switched on. I wasn’t a huge fan of this aspect of using the tracker and for some, this is a non-negotiable, but this might not be an issue for you if you usually sleep with your phone on and apps running anyway.

For best results, Whoop advises keeping the app running at all times so that the band and the app can communicate with each other. Again, you might be used to closing your apps once you’ve opened them – I definitely had to get into the habit of keeping the Whoop app open.

My greatest takeaway was how easy the Whoop made it to strike a balance between rest and exertion. I really valued being able to see just what my body was capable of in ways I hadn’t been able to before. With my Oura and watch combination, I’d relied somewhat on intuition, but with the Whoop, nothing was left to interpretation.

Whatever your wellbeing goals, whether you’re looking to achieve a higher level of fitness, balance your endurance and rest or just understand your body and its needs better, Whoop is definitely the frontrunner when it comes to wearables. I still love my Oura Ring, but I can now consider myself a Whoop evangelist too.

Want to learn more about how the original and new model compare? Read our review of the OG Whoop fitness tracker

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in