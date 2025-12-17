The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
6 best air fryer cookbooks, tried and tested for delicious dinners and tasty snacks
Looking to elevate your air frying game? Get a hold of one of these cookbooks
- 1‘Air-fryer Cookbook’ by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & SmallRead review£82‘Bored of Lunch: The healthy air fryer book’ by Nathan Anthony, published by Ebury PressRead review£17
- 3‘The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Clare Andrews, published by Michael JosephRead review£114‘Keto Air Fryer’ by Maria Emmerich, published by Victory Belt PublishingRead review£30
- 5‘Air Fryer Baking Cookbook’ by by Kristen Kates, published independentlyRead review£56‘Epic Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Emily Paster, published by Harvard Common PressRead review£10
Our love for air fryers is showing no sign of waning, as these kitchen gadgets help us serve up daily dinners of crispy chicken, roast potatoes and chips, vegetables and even pancakes, within just a matter of minutes. Even though I like to think of myself as a confident cook, figuring out what to make for dinner every night can start to feel a lot like Groundhog Day, especially after a long day at work.
Luckily, air fryer cookbooks are now readily available, thanks to the ever-growing interest in the health-focused home appliance, and I’ve rounded up my favourite finds below.
Just as you’d find with any cookbooks, there are options for almost every kind of diet, from vegan and keto to cakes and baking. So, whether you’re looking to find some new favourite recipes or need some inspiration for a particular diet, there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.
The one thing I will note is that most air fryer cookbooks seem to be American, meaning ingredients are listed in pounds, cups and ounces rather than grams or kilograms. If you’re used to using the latter, an online measurement converter or a quick Google search can help.
So, if you’re ready to upgrade your air frying game, just keep reading below
The best air fryer cookbooks for 2025 are:
How I tested
I certainly know my way around an air fryer, having tested several for our best air fryer guide. Excited to try new recipes and find new favourites, I set out to try as many appliance-tailored cookbooks as I could find. I looked at variety of recipes, difficulty level, and how each book looked.
1‘Air-fryer Cookbook’ by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small
- Best Air fryer cookbook overall
- Recipe type Everything, including meat, fish, veg and cakes
- Number of recipes 101
- Difficulty Easy
- Why we love it
- Easy to follow with UK and US measurements
- Almost every food category included
No matter if you’re new to using an air fryer or a well-versed home chef, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this colourful cookbook. Not only is it bright and bold, with amazing imagery of each tasty creation, it’s incredibly easy to follow and uses both UK and US measurements, so consider us sold. Almost every category of food is included, from pub staples such as scotch eggs to more-adventurous finds, such as Thai turkey burgers and crispy chicken wings. As it’s tailored towards beginners, it’s incredibly easy to follow, and we enjoyed trying out the recipes. So, while the dishes may not all be the most exciting, it’s sure to be a great helping hand when whipping up breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks.
2‘Bored of Lunch: The healthy air fryer book’ by Nathan Anthony, published by Ebury Press
- Best Air fryer cookbook for lunch
- Recipe type Everything, including meat, fish, veg and cakes
- Number of recipes More than 70
- Difficulty Medium
- Why we love it
- Great fakeaway section
- UK and US measurements
Another bright and bold cookbook, this one will have you salivating every time you turn the page. But we will first stress that it does have a health and/or weight-loss angle, with calorie counting at the top of each recipe and phrases such as ‘slim down’ and ‘keep an eye on calories’ in the descriptions, which people are sure to either love or loathe. With recipes such as prawns pil-pil, firecracker chicken, sausage rolls and crab puffs, and even some sweet treats, it has something to suit almost every occasion. Our favourite part was probably the ‘fakeaway’ section, with katsu curry, burgers, and duck and pancakes all included. It also includes UK measurements, making it incredibly easy to follow. A handy air frying cooking guide shows what settings are best for each type of food, too, covering all bases.
3‘The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Clare Andrews, published by Michael Joseph
- Best Air fryer cookbook for quick recipes
- Recipe type Everything, including meat, fish, veg and cakes
- Number of recipes 75
- Difficulty Easy
- Why we love it
- Short, simple recipes
- Every kind of meal catered for
Considering its title, this one has a lot to live up to. But, as far as we can see, it really does cover all bases. At the beginning, there’s a guide to choosing an air fryer, an oven-to-air-fryer time and temperature conversion, cooking guide for each ingredient, and a list of all air frying extras you may need. Recipes include breakfast muffins, prawn skewers, fishcakes and mini sausage pies, as well as cupcakes and cookies, meaning there is something for every occasion. Ingredients are listed in grams and kilograms, and each recipe is short and simple, often with as few as three steps. Tasty-looking images are included throughout, as well. So, this really is a great option for those after a little bit of everything.
4‘Keto Air Fryer’ by Maria Emmerich, published by Victory Belt Publishing
- Best Air fryer cookbook for keto diets
- Recipe type Everything, from breakfast bagels and BBQ ribs to desserts
- Number of recipes More than 100
- Difficulty Medium
- Why we love it
- Easy to follow instructions
- Enticing images
A keto diet revolves around attaining more of your calorie intake from fats over carbs, so think less pasta and bread and more meats, fish and vegetables. If you’re new to this way of eating, this book explains it in detail at the beginning. If you’re well-versed in this diet, expect to find some new favourite recipes. Everything from breakfast bagels to barbecue ribs are included, as well as a handful of desserts with easy-to-follow instructions and enticing images. The ingredients are listed in pounds and ounces, so you may want to convert these beforehand – there are lots of online tools to help you do this – but the recipes are short and easy to follow. There are even handy tips on what to pair with each dish and how to make them even easier, if you’re short on time.
5‘Air Fryer Baking Cookbook’ by by Kristen Kates, published independently
- Best Air fryer cookbook for baking
- Recipe type Cakes and baked goods
- Number of recipes 32
- Difficulty Medium
- Why we love it
- Good doughnut, muffin and scone recipes
- Take note
- No pictures
- Very short
Yes, you can bake cakes in an air fryer (so long as it’s big enough), and some even have specific baking settings. But it isn’t quite as easy as frying up some chips or creating crispy chicken wings. Your best chance of making baked goods will be in a single-tray, flat-bottomed air fryer with quite a large capacity, so maybe don’t get your hopes up if it’s a dual-zone you own. Also, you are rather limited when it comes to options, as this baking book highlights perfectly – it looks more like a brochure than a book.
Instead of cheesecakes, creampies and chocolate mousses, which you’ll find in most recipe books aimed at sweeth-toothed chefs, this one has only three categories: doughnuts, muffins and scones, and cookies and cakes. There are no pictures, either, although all the recipes sound incredibly tempting.
The measurements are in cups and ounces, but you can easily convert these using any online tool. An ingredients list sits above short and simple directions, and it’s incredibly easy to follow – although, execution wasn’t the easiest, so I would say it’s best for those confident in the kitchen or who know their way around an air fryer.
6‘Epic Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Emily Paster, published by Harvard Common Press
- Best Air fryer cookbook for beginners
- Recipe type Everything, including meat, fish, veg and cakes
- Number of recipes 100
- Difficulty Easy
- Why we love it
- Includes UK and US measurements
- Churros are great
- Good air fryer tips and tricks
- Take note
- Needs more pictures
With tips on how to choose and use your air fryer, you may want to buy this book before you pick up the appliance, if you haven’t already got one. If you do already own one, be sure to still flick through the pages on how to use it, as I’ve learnt some very helpful tips and tricks.
Housing recipes for every meal, from breakfast bowls to profiteroles (yes, really), as well as meat, fish and veggie dishes, you’re sure to find some new favourites in here. The ingredients lists are in both UK and US measurements, making it easy for everyone to enjoy. Although there are fewer pictures than some of the other options in this list, it’s still easy to follow – you just need to use your imagination for how it should actually look. My favourite dishes included the tandoori-style chicken skewers, Mexican corn, and churros, although some recipes do call for a little more kitchen confidence.
Your questions about air fryer cookbooks answered
What is the best air fryer cookbook?
I had a few favourites at the top of my air fryer cookbook list: the Epic Air Fryer Cookbook, the Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook and Bored of Lunch, but it was the impressive imagery and easy recipes of the Air-fryer Cookbook that takes the top spot.
For bakers, the Air Fryer Baking Cookbook is sure to be best in your books. And for keto diets, I found an air fryer cookbook for you too.
How I tested
As an experienced air fryer user, I made sure to test each cookbook thoroughly. For each, I looked at three main things:
- Variety of recipes: I looked at how many different dishes each cookbook offered and whether it kept me excited to try new meals.
- Difficulty level: I tested whether the recipes were realistic for my cooking skills and how approachable they felt for everyday use.
- Presentation: I considered the visual appeal of each cookbook, including how it made me want to cook and eat the meals. The first bite is with your eyes, right?
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lauren Cunningham is an experienced writer and editor who has been writing reviews for The Independent since 2021. She’s covered everything from skincare to make-up, making sure to throughly test each product she reviews, and only recommending items she genuinely believes to be worth your money. When it comes to kitchen appliances she’s a true expert, having reviewed models featured in our best air fryer guide, as well as the best temperature control kettles, so you can guarantee that her recommendations come from hands-on experience.
