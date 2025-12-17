6 best air fryer cookbooks, tried and tested for delicious dinners and tasty snacks

Our love for air fryers is showing no sign of waning, as these kitchen gadgets help us serve up daily dinners of crispy chicken, roast potatoes and chips, vegetables and even pancakes, within just a matter of minutes. Even though I like to think of myself as a confident cook, figuring out what to make for dinner every night can start to feel a lot like Groundhog Day, especially after a long day at work.

Luckily, air fryer cookbooks are now readily available, thanks to the ever-growing interest in the health-focused home appliance, and I’ve rounded up my favourite finds below.

Just as you’d find with any cookbooks, there are options for almost every kind of diet, from vegan and keto to cakes and baking. So, whether you’re looking to find some new favourite recipes or need some inspiration for a particular diet, there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.

The one thing I will note is that most air fryer cookbooks seem to be American, meaning ingredients are listed in pounds, cups and ounces rather than grams or kilograms. If you’re used to using the latter, an online measurement converter or a quick Google search can help.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade your air frying game, just keep reading below

The best air fryer cookbooks for 2025 are:

Best air fryer cookbook overall – Air-fryer Cookbook: £8.49, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

A selection of the air fryer cookbooks I tested ( Lauren Cunningham/The Independent )

I certainly know my way around an air fryer, having tested several for our best air fryer guide. Excited to try new recipes and find new favourites, I set out to try as many appliance-tailored cookbooks as I could find. I looked at variety of recipes, difficulty level, and how each book looked.