We all love a good brew but getting it just the way you like it can be tricky. Whether it’s too hot, too cold or just right, the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to mind, as we all have our particulars about what makes the perfect cuppa.

You may be surprised to learn the temperature of your standard kettle may not actually make the best brew. So, a variable temperature or temperature-controlled kettle – depending on which way you want to say it – could be just the ticket when it comes to achieving a tastier cup of tea or coffee.

According to Ninja (cooking appliance brand extraordinaire and maker of the fan-favourite air fryer), some teas are best brewed at as low as 60C. White teas, green teas, jasmine and matcha are the key varieties said to be tastier at this lower temperature. Whereas the basic black teas, hot chocolate and chai can be blasted with boiling water at 100C.

When it comes to coffee, the secret sweet spot is between 91-96C, according to Nespresso, as adding boiling water can actually burn the beans.

So, if you’re looking to perfect your tea breaks while working from home or you want to rise and shine to a tip-top cup of coffee that’s been brewed just right, a temperature control kettle could be the thing that takes your hot drinks to the next level. Read on for our pick of the best tried-and-tested brands around.

How we tested

Testing the temperature control kettles was as easy as it sounds. We selected a wide range of our favourite brews and got boiling – drinking mug after mug of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, to decide which kettles came out on top. Ease of use, price point, looks and sound were all key considerations when deciding which ones are the best to buy, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with any that made it into our final line-up.

The best temperature control kettles for 2024 are: