Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Discover the kitchen-counter appliance you never knew you needed
We all love a good brew but getting it just the way you like it can be tricky. Whether it’s too hot, too cold or just right, the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to mind, as we all have our particulars about what makes the perfect cuppa.
You may be surprised to learn the temperature of your standard kettle may not actually make the best brew. So, a variable temperature or temperature-controlled kettle – depending on which way you want to say it – could be just the ticket when it comes to achieving a tastier cup of tea or coffee.
According to Ninja (cooking appliance brand extraordinaire and maker of the fan-favourite air fryer), some teas are best brewed at as low as 60C. White teas, green teas, jasmine and matcha are the key varieties said to be tastier at this lower temperature. Whereas the basic black teas, hot chocolate and chai can be blasted with boiling water at 100C.
When it comes to coffee, the secret sweet spot is between 91-96C, according to Nespresso, as adding boiling water can actually burn the beans.
So, if you’re looking to perfect your tea breaks while working from home or you want to rise and shine to a tip-top cup of coffee that’s been brewed just right, a temperature control kettle could be the thing that takes your hot drinks to the next level. Read on for our pick of the best tried-and-tested brands around.
Testing the temperature control kettles was as easy as it sounds. We selected a wide range of our favourite brews and got boiling – drinking mug after mug of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, to decide which kettles came out on top. Ease of use, price point, looks and sound were all key considerations when deciding which ones are the best to buy, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with any that made it into our final line-up.
Although we’d happily take any of these temperature control kettles, this Russell Hobbs option secured the top spot. It’s incredibly easy to use, with a simple temperature dial that ranges from 40-100C – one of the widest ranges of all the options tested – keeps warm for up to 30 minutes, and has a soft close lid that’s effortless to open and shut.
What really sets it apart, however, is its tea-making design that’s sure to sweeten the deal for any tea drinkers. Inside, is a removable tea infuser basket, perfect for loose-leaf teas, and it also has a three-minute steep function, so you can be sure to brew a whole kettle full of tasty tea almost effortlessly. We really couldn’t have asked for much more.
We think there’s something incredibly therapeutic about watching water boil, and a glass kettle can be the perfect option for those who agree. With a glass body and bright blue light, this kettle does make boiling a brew feel more like a science experiment, which we loved.
Four temperature options, from 70-100C, are available for accurate heating, and a clever function will automatically switch off the appliance if no water is inside, meaning you never have to worry about burning the bottom. Its low price is hard to argue with, making it a real bargain buy, and it’s also incredibly easy to use. So, for a fuss-free cuppa, you’ve come to the right place.
For anyone who struggles to hold on to their kettle, this Haden option may be the perfect pick. With a faux-wood, plastic handle, it’s incredibly easy to grip, and the kettle itself is much lighter than some of our other options. It has a sleek design, with the techy temperature bits only on the handle, which boasts both the control buttons and a temperature dial.
The 3,000W power helps it heats up quite rapidly, and the five-degree intervals on the temperature dial mean you can get specific with how hot you want your water. It can also keep warm for up to 40 minutes, making it one of the best options for anyone looking to go for a quick jog, walk or even on the school run and return to an already-boiled brew.
This temperature control kettle is best for small households or those living alone, thanks to its small size and elegant design. It was also in the running to be named the best-looking model, thanks to its standout style, which we loved. The gooseneck spout isn’t purely stylish, though – it actually works wonders over ground coffee, with a slow and long pour that really aids the aroma extraction (according to the experts).
You can alter the temperature to show in either Celsius or Fahrenheit but the best feature of this kettle is that you can change the temperature by one degree at a time, thanks to a handy dial, making it perfect for those who like things precise. So, coffee-lovers, this may be one for you, especially if you live alone or with just one other person.
Sage is a household name for a reason, with a range of reliable appliances for any occasion, and this kettle is no exception. We’ve named it best for tea-lovers, thanks to its five temperature option buttons that are actually named after each beverage – 80C is named green tea, 95C coffee, 100C black tea, and so on. So, you never need to remember which temperature is best for each brew – genius.
Looks-wise, it’s crisp and clean in standard stainless steel, and a front water window shows exactly how high you need to fill it up. It will keep warm for 30 minutes, so long as you press the button, and it has a clever auto shut-off, to help save energy too. The only slight downside our tester could spot was its 2.1kg weight, which is slightly heftier than some of our other options, so it may not be best for those who struggle to lift their arms, although the majority of people shouldn’t notice this at all.
Smeg appliances are a fan-favourite, thanks to their chic designs and classy look, and this kettle is no exception. Incredibly easy to use, one small lever at the base of the side adjusts the temperature by 10C between 50-100C. To add a touch more tech, each temperature marker lights up as soon as it’s been reached, so you can see how fast it really is boiling.
The one downside we found was there is a rather loud jingle that plays when the set temperature is reached, which is delightful in the day, but if you are in close living quarters, it may wake your family or housemates up if you have different sleep schedules – night workers, consider yourself warned. Although this is only an issue for a specific group of people, so we’re sure anyone else would be delighted with this crisp and clean-looking kettle.
Ninja appliances are a hot commodity, often selling out at record speed, leaving us eagerly awaiting another drop, and this kettle seems to be no exception. We will stress that it may be a bit scary at first sight for anyone not too confident with tech but, after a little bit of practice, it is actually incredibly easy to use, and you will get used to the number of buttons, so just take time to study it before jumping ship.
On the base are six set temperature buttons for tea, coffee and boiling water, along with a hold temperature and start-stop button. For more precise temperature settings, there’s another window on the base that allows you to set a specific temperature in five-degree increments from 40-100C. So, if you’re somebody who likes a lot of options, you’re sure to love this Ninja find. It looks rather swanky too, and comes with its own hot drink recipe book, so prepare to become the master of making brews.
Temperature control kettles can be rather daunting. With swanky features, numerous buttons and a whole host of different settings, even our tester had to take a minute to work out some of these other options. This Bosch model, however, was the easiest to use, with a handy touchscreen display that enables you to determine the temperature almost effortlessly, thanks to its sleek and sophisticated design. It is quite large, compared with some of our other options, but a soft close lid, easy-to-see water window, and soft sound signal only add to the design and simplicity of use. It can also keep water warm for up to 30 minutes, and the double-walled stainless steel helps to keep it toasty for a little bit longer as well. If you’re after something relatively easy to use, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
Zwilling appliances have racked up a huge number of fans, thanks to their sleek, chic and streamlined design, and this temperature control kettle follows suit. We’ve dubbed it best for new parents, thanks to one very handy feature it has that the others do not: a baby-bottle-warming function. So, new parents rejoice, as, by simply popping a bottle inside the kettle and filling it with water, you’ll have a baby-ready bottle in just 30 minutes. Even better, you can use the 100C setting to sterilise bottles and dummies, too, so, it truly is a multi-tasking product.
Baby bits aside, this kettle is still rather impressive with an all-black outer that looks incredibly clean and cool and is straightforward and simple to use. It doesn’t have a water window, so be sure to look inside to see just how much water you’re adding in, and the sharp jingle will let you know when your temperature has been reached. It really couldn’t be easier.
If you aren’t quite convinced you need to trade in your old trusty kettle for one of these modern temperature control options, we promise we felt the same but, after giving them a go, it’s safe to say we won’t be going back to standard kettle models.
While each of these options had it’s own selling points, the Russell Hobbs attentiv variable temperature kettle did just nick the top spot, thanks to its standout design, detailed temperature dial and loose-leaf tea infuser.
For those looking for a bargain buy, the Cookworks variable temperature glass kettle is what you want. While it doesn’t have the fancy features of some of our other options, it’s cheap, cheerful and does the job just fine.
If you truly feel like splashing the cash, however, you can’t go wrong with the swanky Smeg KLF04 temperature-controlled kettle or the Zwilling enfinigy kettle pro. Your brews will never have tasted better.
Need a caffeine hit? Check out our round-up of the best coffee machines for cafe-quality drinks at home
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in