For many of us who indulge in a daily cup (or two) of joe, the dream is to have barista-quality coffee before we’ve even left the house. With one of the best coffee machines on standby to soup up our morning caffeine fix, it’s possible to wake up from that dream and smell the coffee.

Whether you love syrupy lattes or a double shot of espresso, home coffee machines can deliver your preferred cup at a fraction of the price it would cost at a coffee shop.

Broadly speaking, there are three types of coffee machines: bean-to-cup, espresso, and coffee pod machines. None the wiser? We’ll explain...

Bean-to-cup designs grind the beans, brew your coffee and typically have a function to steam milk. This is often considered the ultimate type of coffee machine. There are automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines – just press a button and they will do everything for you, including frothing your milk. Then there are manual bean-to-cup coffee machines, which require you to get a little more hands-on when it comes to frothing milk.

Espresso machines are similar to the manual bean-to-cup styles, except you insert ground coffee to begin with. These appliances are often a lot smaller than bean-to-cup machines and come at a lower cost but give you slightly less control over your coffee.

When it comes to pod machines, you simply load a coffee pod, press a button and hey presto. They’re convenient, quick and compact but lack any real option to customise your drink of choice (plus, often, the pods aren’t super environmentally friendly).

With all that in mind, keep scrolling to find the best coffee machine to brighten up your mornings.

How we tested

open image in gallery We set out to find coffee machines that offer good value, rather than style over substance ( The Independent/Zoe Phillimore )

We tested all the coffee machines in a real-life busy household, looking at all the different types of coffee machines and all the big names. At the end of the day, we wanted a really good cup of coffee. We weighed up convenient machines alongside ones that allow more room for creativity. Speaking of space, we looked at how much real estate the coffee machines took up in our kitchen, too. Of course, price came into the equation, too – we wanted to find out which coffee machines offer good value, and which are simply style over substance.

Why you can trust us

Zoë Phillimore has reviewed many kitchen appliances for IndyBest, including slow cookers, milk frothers and blenders. She knows which features to look for, including user-friendliness, settings and value for money. Zoë has used all of the coffee machines in this review in real-world conditions and has made a steaming cup of joe in every single one, similarly to how you would in your own home, to bring you her honest opinions.

The best coffee machines for 2025 are: