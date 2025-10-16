7 best coffee grinders for 2025, tried and tested

A great way to elevate your home brew is by investing in one of the best coffee machines. The next step after this is to grind your beans fresh each time you go to make a coffee. This is because the all-important aroma and flavour of your coffee comes courtesy of the compounds locked inside each bean. As soon as you grind them, that flavour starts to deteriorate.

To grind those beans, coffee mills use either burrs – abrasive surfaces that rotate and grind the beans between them – or regular blades, not unlike those that you’d find on a hand blender or food processor.

“When you’re choosing a grinder, start by thinking about the brewing method you most often use, and also how much coffee you tend to make,” says a spokesperson from Extract Coffee Roasters. “Different grinders will use different burrs. Some that are suitable for filter won’t work as well on espresso and vice versa – look for one specific to your brew.

“Electric grinders are going to be faster and easier for making multiple cups at once. If you’re grinding for espresso, which is a fine grind, manual grinders will be pretty labour intensive,” they add. “However, manual grinders have the advantage of being more mobile, smaller and quieter.”

The use of burrs is generally considered best, as it gives you a more uniform, consistent grind, but I’ve included a variety of coffee grinders in my guide, to suit different needs and budgets.

How I tested

I tested a range of grinders and put the results to work using a chemex, which needs a medium-course grind. For each mill, I took into account the following factors:

Range of grind sizes: I tested how versatile each grinder was, assessing how well it could produce everything from fine to coarse grinds.

Ease of use: I tested how straightforward each grinder was to operate, including how comfortable it felt to handle and how simple it was to adjust settings.

Consistency of grind: I tested how uniform the grind was, ensuring the coffee grounds were even enough for a smooth, balanced brew.

Practicality: I tested factors such as how easy each grinder was to clean, store, and transport.

Flavour results: I tested how the grind affected the final cup of coffee, noting aroma, flavour, and overall richness.

These are the ones that packed the best punch.

