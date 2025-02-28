The world runs on coffee, but that daily caffeine fix comes at a cost. A staggering 2.5 billion single-use coffee cups end up in landfill every year, which is bad news for the planet. While technically recyclable, the mix of paper and plastic in most disposable cups makes the process tricky.

Lowelle Bryan, a specialist at WRAP (The Waste and Resources Action Programme) explains that a lot of cups are made with paper that’s lined with plastic. The paper and plastic lining can’t be easily separated at a recycling mill, so, these cups need to go to a specialist recycling facility via dedicated cup recycling points.

This is where reusable coffee cups come in. Not only do they offer a sustainable alternative to single-use cups, they also elevate your coffee ritual. Ideal when it comes to packing drinks on the go, provided they have a leak-proof lid (naturally, we’ve done the real-world testing to verify any claims), some also have insulation to keep coffee hot (or iced) for hours. And, if you’re a coffee connoisseur who likes their brew temperature exactly right, all day, there’s a cup for that too.

As well as feeling better about your environmental impact, a reusable coffee cup can also save you money. Many coffee shops offer discounts for bringing your own cup, so, your reusable travel mug will pay for itself over time. From customisable designs (look to Keep Cup and TikTok-viral brand Frank Green), to those that incorporate recycled materials, we’ve tried and tested the best reusable coffee cups, so you’re bound to find something to suit your taste and help you get your daily caffeine fix.

How we tested the best reusable coffee cups

We test all of our products in everyday settings to replicate how you will be using them. Products are rated on several criteria and, while these can vary depending on the type of product being tested, we take into consideration everything from performance to value to design and usability.

open image in gallery We put a range of reusable coffee cups to the test ( Lois Borny )

For this review, first and foremost, we prioritised practicality. We filled the cups with hot drinks and assessed them on quality and functionality, considering how comfortable they were to hold, and whether they kept our drinks hot. Any leak-proof claims were also put to the test in our bags and we even shook the cups vigorously, just to be sure. Any other environmental considerations such as recycled materials didn’t go unnoticed.

Why you can trust us

Lois Borny has written tried and tested reviews on a broad range of buys for IndyBest, from cat carriers to laundry baskets. She is scrupulous when it comes to unpacking the functionality of a product and, when sampling her selection, will always include various price points. As is the IndyBest testing criteria, if she wouldn't recommend a product to all or some readers, it won’t feature in her final edit.

The best reusable coffee cups for 2025 are: