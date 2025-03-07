Best flasks and travel mugs that will keep drinks hot (or cold) for hours

If you can’t stand your tea being tepid or your water turning lukewarm, an insulated flask could be the answer. Whether used during the commute, long car journeys or nippy outdoor trips, some flasks will keep your beverages hot for 24 hours or more, while others can manage until lunchtime.

When it comes to choosing the best flask for your needs, think about the size, and whether you’re more likely to use it for hot or cold beverages. Water-bottle-style vessels are best for chilled drinks, while travel mugs are better for taking quick sips of coffee. Then there are the more capacious flasks that tend to come with a cup, for leisurely mugfulls of teas and soups.

Ultimately, what makes a flask worth your money is it’s ability to slow down heat transfer – either in or out – via a layer of almost airless space sandwiched between the flask’s inner and outer walls.

You may also want to consider helpful features that set one flask apart from the next, whether that’s carry-loops and handles, clever mouthpieces and incorporated cups, and even self-cleaning technology.

Keep reading to find out which flasks impressed us the most.

How we tested

open image in gallery A few of the flasks we tested for this review ( Lois Borny )

First and foremost, flasks had to keep drinks hot or cold as promised, to make it onto our list. We assessed the brands’ claims by filling the flasks with boiled water (or iced water), and drank from them after a number of hours, to see if the temperature had held. We also considered how easy the flasks were to use, any design features that made them a joy to drink from, and we assessed mouthpieces, lids, handles and more. Generally, they had to be leak-proof – although, there are a couple of entries that aren’t, but more on that later.

The best insulated flasks for 2025 are: