A fleece should be a staple in every winter wardrobe. It’s the snuggly, soft piece that you need while cosying up at home, while also being an important layer for when you’re out and about.

The best fleece for you will depend on your needs – whether you’re looking for something super-soft to wear with slippers while working from home or a technical mid-layer to go over your thermals and under a ski jacket when hitting the slopes.

High street brands like Everlane and The White Company are typically more focused on style and softness; you’ll find everything from cropped styles to oversized hooded fleeces and chunky jackets.

Outdoor brands will design their fleeces to withstand the elements, which may mean breathable and moisture-wicking for springtime hikes or insulating and windproof to keep you warm in the harshest winter conditions. Our review contains a full range to suit all needs and budgets.

How we tested

Each fleece was worn through the late autumn and early winter both in the UK and on adventures abroad. We wore them while rambling in the English countryside, dog walking in London, hiking in the Italian Dolomites and skiing in the French Alps in sub-zero temperatures.

We also tested all these pieces in the house, judging how comfy they were to wear while working from home and how warm they kept us when we refrained from turning the heating on. The fleeces were assessed on how comfortable they were, their appearance and versatility, how well they retained heat, and on value for money.

Why you can trust us

Annabel Grossman is the global travel editor at The Independent. She has a particular interest in adventure travel and outdoor sports, including skiing, mountaineering, hiking, camping and trail running. Among her travels in the past year, she has climbed glaciers in Iceland, backpacked through Patagonia, hiked the Atlas Mountains and run trails in Chamonix. Annabel regularly reviews outdoor gear for IndyBest, including hiking boots, backpacks, winter dog coats and ski wear.

The best women’s fleeces for 2024 are: