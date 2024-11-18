Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Stay warm and cosy with our pick of the softest and best performing jumpers and jackets
A fleece should be a staple in every winter wardrobe. It’s the snuggly, soft piece that you need while cosying up at home, while also being an important layer for when you’re out and about.
The best fleece for you will depend on your needs – whether you’re looking for something super-soft to wear with slippers while working from home or a technical mid-layer to go over your thermals and under a ski jacket when hitting the slopes.
High street brands like Everlane and The White Company are typically more focused on style and softness; you’ll find everything from cropped styles to oversized hooded fleeces and chunky jackets.
Outdoor brands will design their fleeces to withstand the elements, which may mean breathable and moisture-wicking for springtime hikes or insulating and windproof to keep you warm in the harshest winter conditions. Our review contains a full range to suit all needs and budgets.
Each fleece was worn through the late autumn and early winter both in the UK and on adventures abroad. We wore them while rambling in the English countryside, dog walking in London, hiking in the Italian Dolomites and skiing in the French Alps in sub-zero temperatures.
We also tested all these pieces in the house, judging how comfy they were to wear while working from home and how warm they kept us when we refrained from turning the heating on. The fleeces were assessed on how comfortable they were, their appearance and versatility, how well they retained heat, and on value for money.
Annabel Grossman is the global travel editor at The Independent. She has a particular interest in adventure travel and outdoor sports, including skiing, mountaineering, hiking, camping and trail running. Among her travels in the past year, she has climbed glaciers in Iceland, backpacked through Patagonia, hiked the Atlas Mountains and run trails in Chamonix. Annabel regularly reviews outdoor gear for IndyBest, including hiking boots, backpacks, winter dog coats and ski wear.
You really can’t go wrong with this Columbia fleece jacket. It’s the sort of basic that everyone should have in their winter wardrobe. The fleece is lightweight, soft and cosy, and a very decent price for the quality. It’s one of the thinner options within this review, which makes it ideal for layering – in very cold or wet weather you can throw a shell jacket or puffer over the top – and we also found that it retained heat well when worn over thermals or even a T-shirt.
It’ll serve you well for dog walking and running errands, as well as more adventurous outdoor pursuits like hiking and backpacking in the UK. We love the fact that this fleece has two deep zippered pockets – and we also very much appreciated the little zipper pocket on the sleeve, which is perfect for popping your keys or other small loose items in.
Surprisingly affordable for The North Face, this classic quarter zip fleece straddles technical wear and street style nicely. It’s lightweight and thin so makes a good mid-layer for hiking or skiing. Plus, it’s soft, comfy and easy to wear. We liked that it kept us warm without overheating and that it folds away small enough to tuck it away neatly into a backpack while hiking.
It washes well and dries incredibly quickly – whether it’s just come out of the machine or been caught in a rainstorm. We’re actually also fans of the men’s version of this fleece; if you’re after an oversized look, it’s a good option and also comes in a fun variety of colours.
This fleece may be the priciest on the list but it’s worth it if you’re looking for a high-performance layer for year-round hiking, backpacking and winter sports. We wore ours while trekking through northern Sweden in the summer and were impressed at how well it insulates even in very wet and windy conditions, without causing us to get too warm, and how it lived up to its claims of being odour-resistant (which is always a bonus on multi-day hikes).
We also tested this fleece skiing in sub-zero temperatures and noted how well it allowed freedom of movement while keeping us warm and cosy – the wool outer and fleecy lining are incredibly comfortable, even though the fleece is lightweight. We love that it has three good-sized pockets (including a zippered chest pocket), which are very convenient whether out on the trail or out running errands.
This UYN fleece doesn’t have the snuggly cosiness of some of the other options on the list, but when it comes to technical elements it’s one of the strongest contenders. It’s insulating but also elastic, so it’s ideal for sports as it sits close to your body and doesn’t restrict movement.
We use ours as a mid-layer for adventure sports, wearing it over our thermals and under our outer shell on cold days on the mountain, or throwing it on over a T-shirt when hiking or working out outdoors in the UK. Although designed for winter sports, it’s a mid-layer that we’ve no doubt we’ll keep wearing through spring as it’s light and breathable. While light, it does have a fleecy lining, which makes it soft and comfortable.
This cosy oatmeal zip-up from Gandys does pretty much everything you’d want from an everyday fleece. It’s warm and comfortable and can be styled easily with jeans, leggings or even thrown on over a dress. Gandys recommends sizing down as the fleeces do come up large, but we picked our normal size and actually enjoyed the oversized feel.
The fleece washes well and dries quickly so it soon became a staple of our winter and early spring wardrobe. We particularly liked the jacquard pattern (which Gandys says is inspired by cave paintings found in Sri Lanka) and also the fact that the fleece is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. Plus, the brand donates 10 per cent of each order towards children’s projects across the world.
Bringing a welcome pop of colour is this cropped fleece from Lucy & Yak. Its short and boxy silhouette means it’s probably not something we would plump for on particularly cold days. But it looks great and has a nice thickness to it, snug cuffed sleeves, a high funnel neck with a zipper, and a cord and toggle to cinch it in at the base, so it’s certainly cosy.
The bold and bright colour scheme really sets it apart, though. A little bit retro, it looks great when paired with a short-sleeved T-shirt and high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. If you can’t see the punchy orange hue paired with beige and brown block colours slotting into your wardrobe well, there are also several other colourways and patterns including graphic motifs and a simple forest green colourway.
This chunky fleece from The White Company scores aesthetic points for its oversized style. Unlike others on this list, which are designed for hiking or sports, this fleece doesn’t have elasticated sleeves or hem so it hangs loose. This makes it perfect for throwing on over jeans or leggings for a dressed-down look or snuggling up in on the sofa during lazy days at home.
The pockets are deep enough to hold a phone or wallet, and the oversized fit means there’s plenty of room to layer up underneath. It’s worth noting that the fleece does come up a little large, even when considering the oversized look, so if you’re between sizes we’d recommend sizing down.
Another jacket-style fleece, the Fjallraven vardarg stands out for its classic Scandi look. Despite being able to accommodate a couple of layers underneath, it still fits nicely on the body without feeling too bulky or heavy. This is partly thanks to the flat-knit jersey lining, which retains heat without being too puffy.
We particularly like the choice of colours – we’ve been wearing the green but are also fans of the chalk white and navy styles – and the fact that it has two good-sized zippered pockets. Because it’s relatively lightweight, you could wear this fleece as a jacket on chilly spring days, as well as over a base layer and sweater in the winter.
Classic, unfussy and beautifully soft, this fleece from Kathmandu is an excellent all-rounder. It’s breathable enough to be worn on the trails and while carrying a heavy backpack, fitting snugly under a raincoat. It’s also so soft that we can happily snuggle up in it on the sofa on cold evenings or lazy weekends.
We also noted how lightweight it is and that it packs away small, so is great for popping in your bag when out and about, and folds up tightly in a suitcase if you’re taking it on your travels. The zippered chest pocket is also a much-appreciated detail.
Both the Columbia jacket and The North Face fleece stood out to us thanks to their high performance and great quality at surprisingly affordable prices.
If you’re looking for a fleece to keep you warm in harsh conditions on outdoor adventures, it’s worth spending a bit more and opting for the Fjällräven keb fleece hoodie. It’s insulating, breathable, quick-drying, lightweight and very comfortable – pretty much everything you want from a mid-layer.
