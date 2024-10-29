The crispness in the air has made it official: it’s time to turn our attention to the best women’s boots. And let me tell you, the new season styles that have started dropping are some of the chicest around.

Whether it’s a chunky biker boot to give an edge to all your autumn ensembles, a glossy knee-high rider, kitten heel or Western-inspired knee-high boot to take your favourite dresses into autumn/winter territory, or a classic Chelsea boot, I’ve found them all. And the best part is, they’ll suit all sizes, styles and most importantly, budgets.

If you want to tick off some of the key seasonal trends, you’ll want to see the suede pairs that’ll give a seventies spin to Chloé-esque ruffle dresses and cape coats we’ll be seeing a lot of this season.

Want to go wild and try animal print? You’re in luck – I’ve found the high street leopard print boot that’ll liven up even the simplest of outfits. And here’s not forgetting the colour of the year: burgundy. I’ve found the best tall and ankle styles in this expensive-looking shade that’s set to dominate autumn/winter 2024.

I’ve narrowed it down to the 12 best women’s boots that’ll go the distance this season – keep going to find ‘the one’, or two, or three.

How I tested

open image in gallery A selection of the tried and tested best women’s boots ( The Independent )

To get a curated edit of the very best women’s boots to add to your new season wardrobes, I looked at pairs that’ll suit everyone. Focusing on inclusive sizing – including customisable calf widths and different heel heights – to make sure they’re comfy for all. I also looked at boots that’ll suit all occasions – from the office to after-dark dinner plans – and versatile pairs that can be worn on heavy rotation. To do this, I searched through thousands of autumn/winter boots, tried them on to find the best styles around and then wore each pair for a few days to ensure they tick all the right boxes. So, consider this your definitive guide to the best women’s boots around – as tried and tested by a fashion editor.

The best boots for women for 2024 are: