From Chelsea ankle styles to glossy knee-highs, these are the new season boots that are equal parts stylish and comfy
The crispness in the air has made it official: it’s time to turn our attention to the best women’s boots. And let me tell you, the new season styles that have started dropping are some of the chicest around.
Whether it’s a chunky biker boot to give an edge to all your autumn ensembles, a glossy knee-high rider, kitten heel or Western-inspired knee-high boot to take your favourite dresses into autumn/winter territory, or a classic Chelsea boot, I’ve found them all. And the best part is, they’ll suit all sizes, styles and most importantly, budgets.
If you want to tick off some of the key seasonal trends, you’ll want to see the suede pairs that’ll give a seventies spin to Chloé-esque ruffle dresses and cape coats we’ll be seeing a lot of this season.
Want to go wild and try animal print? You’re in luck – I’ve found the high street leopard print boot that’ll liven up even the simplest of outfits. And here’s not forgetting the colour of the year: burgundy. I’ve found the best tall and ankle styles in this expensive-looking shade that’s set to dominate autumn/winter 2024.
I’ve narrowed it down to the 12 best women’s boots that’ll go the distance this season – keep going to find ‘the one’, or two, or three.
To get a curated edit of the very best women’s boots to add to your new season wardrobes, I looked at pairs that’ll suit everyone. Focusing on inclusive sizing – including customisable calf widths and different heel heights – to make sure they’re comfy for all. I also looked at boots that’ll suit all occasions – from the office to after-dark dinner plans – and versatile pairs that can be worn on heavy rotation. To do this, I searched through thousands of autumn/winter boots, tried them on to find the best styles around and then wore each pair for a few days to ensure they tick all the right boxes. So, consider this your definitive guide to the best women’s boots around – as tried and tested by a fashion editor.
If you were to think of the most timeless boot of all time, what would it be? No doubt a black ankle boot springs to mind, which is why this is the best all-rounder style. Seasonless and easy to style with everything hanging in your wardrobe, it’s the one that’ll suit everyone. And if you’re looking for an affordable, super comfortable style that’ll work no matter your shoe size, Asos is the answer.
The boot has a low block heel so it’s easy to walk in (trust me, I’ve walked for miles in these), they come in a broad range of sizes and even wide fit, too. With a sock boot design, it’s so soft it barely even feels like you’re wearing a boot when you put it on. The only problem is, they’ll no doubt start selling out at record speed.
If you’re looking for a fuss-free, easy-to-throw-on-and-go style – look no further than the classic Chelsea boot. As stylish as they are comfy, this flat-soled boot is a timeless buy that’ll go with all your outfits, no matter the season or even the year you wear them. I always think H&M is the unlikely place to find some of the best boots, but trust me when I tell you the offerings are even better than ever right now. There are lots of luxe real leather ankle and knee-high designs in the premium selection section, but the lower-price styles are just as good.
These may not be real leather, but, the chunky sturdy style with wearable flat soles will last well. And for less than £40, you can’t complain about this chic ankle boot that’ll work with everything from a knitted dress to straight-leg jeans.
Burgundy, oxblood or berry, no matter what you call it, the rich shade is the hue set to dominate the winter months. Seen in the form of coats, knitwear, leather trousers and of course, accessories, there’s no stopping the colour du jour from reigning supreme this season. If you’re unsure of the look, or you don’t want to opt for a full monochromatic outfit, dip your toe into the trend with a glossy boot that’ll elevate any outfit.
If you have a wider calf or just want to find the perfect tall boots, Duoboots is the inclusive British brand to rely on. Simply measure your calf (there’s a handy video on site), and select your desired calf size out of the eight choices. I found these boots so comfy – even with the 9cm heel height – thanks to the secure feel, the padded insole and the non-slip sole that’s perfect for unpredictable UK weather.
A black knee-high boot is an integral item in any capsule winter wardrobe. Timeless, classic, sleek and easy to wear with quite literally any outfit, it’s a style that’s worth the extra spend considering the amount of wear you’ll get out of them. This boot by Reformation is one of those love-forever pairs that’ll never date. As they come in half sizes (the dream), I’d suggest sizing up half a size in order to have room for socks.
With endless styling opportunities to be had, you’ll end up pairing these under midi dresses, with a mini skirt and sweater (with or without tights, depending on the temperature) and even over jeans with a roll neck knit and oversized blazer. Invest in a good leather protector and these chic boots will be your go-to each and every year.
You can’t beat a black ankle boot. Fact. One of the most versatile boot styles and there’s no denying how easy it is to throw on for those “I have nothing to wear” days. With so many styles – from the classic Chelsea boot to a heeled iteration – it can be tricky to choose which pair, but for a 2024 update, though, it’s all about Western details. If a full-on cowboy boot isn’t your thing, then a nod to the trend in the form of an angular heel or a square toe detail can be all you need to click refresh on the most timeless boots around.
Swedish-born brand, Vagabond, has nailed the assignment with these effortlessly stylish leather boots (they also come in brown, FYI). Whether you add to a midi skirt and slouchy knit combo, wear with your favourite trusty jeans or add to leather trousers and a maxi coat, you’ll end up wearing these on heavy rotation.
Hands up who loves animal print? Everything from snake, zebra, cow and of course, leopard is key this season. While it may not be groundbreaking to make a return at this time of year, Dolce and Gabbana, Versace, Marni and Zimmermann all put the print on the autumn/winter catwalks, so it’s back in a big way for 2024. Unsure how to style it? A simple pop of leopard print can be all you need to shake up an otherwise simple outfit.
It’s all about getting the most expensive-looking print at an affordable price, and River Island has achieved this with its kitten heel boot. The premium feel is all thanks to the pony hair design, and the low heel is also a key shape this season so you’ll be ticking off two trends in one if you add these to your best baggy jeans or wide-leg trousers.
Suede is having a serious moment this season. Spotted all over the runways at Gucci, Miu Miu and Bottega, it’s not surprising the texture has now filtered down to the high street at Mango, Massimo Dutti and Dune. Chic suede boots are an easy way to tap into the trend, and I’ve just so happened to find the dream pair to add to all your new season wares.
Slouchy, soft and in a neutral go-with-everything colourway, these tan tall boots have got my heart racing. Pointed toes always tend to be more narrow, so if you have a wider foot I suggest sizing up. One of the best things about these boots is the material is so buttery soft it doesn’t even feel like you have a knee-high boot on (and they’ll still keep you cosy once temperatures drop).
As I’ve previously said, burgundy is the colour of the season, so it’s only fair to offer you an ankle boot version too. As one of the easiest boot styles to wear as part of your everyday uniform, no doubt you’ll rely on these as much as you would a trusty black pair. Unsure what to wear them with? The berry shade works so well with tonal hues such as tan, beige, brown and cream but it always looks effortless when teamed with pinks, reds and grey.
This sub-£50 New Look style is one not to miss out on – the leather-look glossy version will end up getting you so many compliments. Worn on a night out or as part of an office look with trousers, I found the padded style super comfy so you’ll definitely be able to wear them even on your commute.
When it comes to some of the best boots, heels and sandals around, Dear Frances is renowned for its edit of styles that always launch in different colourways each season. An investment buy you won’t regret making, the premium pairs will end up lasting for years if you take good care of them with leather and suede sprays.
For autumn, I suggest this sleek take on the Western trend. A minimalist take on a maximalist trend, these are the knee-highs that anyone can incorporate into their everyday uniforms thanks to the sleek, pared-back design. You could wear these to festivals in the summer with shorts or a midi dress and with a knit co-ord in winter. However you style it, everyone will ask you where you got these beauties from.
With the quiet luxury trend still going strong this year, understated, tonal accessories are still key to getting the polished vibe. With this in mind, a sleek pair of fuss-free boots will be the chic finishing touch to any ensemble. And there’s no better style than a creamy boot in soft, sleek leather. Enter the Hush Katlynn boots.
If you prefer a slouchy looser fit, these boots will make all your dreams come true. And if you’re not into cream, there’s also a plain black or glossy black croc style to choose from. But back to cream – they’re super comfy thanks to the low heel, they’ll go well with ruffle Chloé-style dresses, suede or denim and they’ll also brighten up the dullest of days. I’m obsessed.
If you want to tap into one of the key boot trends autumn/winter 2024 has to offer, you’ll want to add a buckled boot to your existing collection. Giving an edge to any look, they were a street style favourite during fashion month. Luckily, the high street has offerings that are super affordable, comfy and affordable.
The zip-up design of this mid-boot with the stretch detail on the other side makes them so easy to put on. Add to this the comfy sole that makes sure your foot is in the right position and the thick-tread non-slip sole and you get the easiest everyday boot that’ll serve you well all season. The best part? They cost less than £50.
No matter your personal style, a riding boot will be a welcomed addition to your boots edit. The tall boot is sleek and timeless, offers the perfect finish to any outfit (from jeans and a T-shirt to a floaty dress), looks premium and will never date. While a black iteration is an obvious choice, chocolate brown is one of the key colours this year, so it’ll feel fresh for the cooler seasons ahead. Not only this, it’s also neutral so it’ll go with any colour you choose to pair it with.
So which pair to go for? You’ve most likely heard of ‘pillow talk’, but have you heard of ‘pillow walk’? Well, this is the collection from Aldo that has a double layer of foam in the insole to make them some of the comfiest boots around – trust me. When I tried these, I loved how the wider top of the boots made it easier to wear over jeans or leggings to get that British countryside feel that comes hand-in-hand with this style.
A timeless and versatile black ankle boot will always be a hero item, and the Asos Design ranger smart mid-heel boots are both inclusive and affordable. The best-selling Reformation Remy knee boot is the ultimate black knee-high boot that’s worth the investment considering you’ll wear them on repeat, and if you’re looking for a Western iteration then Dear Frances’s boot is the answer. Ready to tick off some of autumn/winter’s biggest trends? Try out the colour of the season (yes, burgundy) with the Duoboots Freya knee-high boots that are super inclusive in eight different calf sizes.
