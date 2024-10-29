Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

12 best boots for women that will level-up your winter wardrobe

From Chelsea ankle styles to glossy knee-highs, these are the new season boots that are equal parts stylish and comfy

Harriet Davey
Freelance fashion editor
Tuesday 29 October 2024 17:36 EDT
Your definitive guide to the best women’s boots around – as tried and tested by a fashion editor
Your definitive guide to the best women’s boots around – as tried and tested by a fashion editor (Harriet Davey/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

The crispness in the air has made it official: it’s time to turn our attention to the best women’s boots. And let me tell you, the new season styles that have started dropping are some of the chicest around.

Whether it’s a chunky biker boot to give an edge to all your autumn ensembles, a glossy knee-high rider, kitten heel or Western-inspired knee-high boot to take your favourite dresses into autumn/winter territory, or a classic Chelsea boot, I’ve found them all. And the best part is, they’ll suit all sizes, styles and most importantly, budgets.

If you want to tick off some of the key seasonal trends, you’ll want to see the suede pairs that’ll give a seventies spin to Chloé-esque ruffle dresses and cape coats we’ll be seeing a lot of this season.

Want to go wild and try animal print? You’re in luck – I’ve found the high street leopard print boot that’ll liven up even the simplest of outfits. And here’s not forgetting the colour of the year: burgundy. I’ve found the best tall and ankle styles in this expensive-looking shade that’s set to dominate autumn/winter 2024.

I’ve narrowed it down to the 12 best women’s boots that’ll go the distance this season – keep going to find ‘the one’, or two, or three.

Related

How I tested

A selection of the tried and tested best women’s boots
A selection of the tried and tested best women’s boots (The Independent)

To get a curated edit of the very best women’s boots to add to your new season wardrobes, I looked at pairs that’ll suit everyone. Focusing on inclusive sizing – including customisable calf widths and different heel heights – to make sure they’re comfy for all. I also looked at boots that’ll suit all occasions – from the office to after-dark dinner plans – and versatile pairs that can be worn on heavy rotation. To do this, I searched through thousands of autumn/winter boots, tried them on to find the best styles around and then wore each pair for a few days to ensure they tick all the right boxes. So, consider this your definitive guide to the best women’s boots around – as tried and tested by a fashion editor.

The best boots for women for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Asos Design ranger smart mid-heel boot: £40, Asos.com
  • Best budget buy – H&M Chelsea boots: £37.99, Hm.com
  • Best for inclusive sizing – Duoboots Freya knee high boots: £295, Duoboots.com
  • Best black knee-highs – Reformation Remy knee boot: £478, Thereformation.com
  • Best burgundy boots – New Look square-toe ankle boots: £45.99, Newlook.com

Asos Design ranger smart mid-heel boot

Asos best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: 2-10
  • Heel height: 5.5cm
  • Material: Faux leather
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Classic
    • Stretchy
    • Available in wide fit
    • Inclusive sizing
  • Take note
    • Not made from leather

If you were to think of the most timeless boot of all time, what would it be? No doubt a black ankle boot springs to mind, which is why this is the best all-rounder style. Seasonless and easy to style with everything hanging in your wardrobe, it’s the one that’ll suit everyone. And if you’re looking for an affordable, super comfortable style that’ll work no matter your shoe size, Asos is the answer.

The boot has a low block heel so it’s easy to walk in (trust me, I’ve walked for miles in these), they come in a broad range of sizes and even wide fit, too. With a sock boot design, it’s so soft it barely even feels like you’re wearing a boot when you put it on. The only problem is, they’ll no doubt start selling out at record speed.

  1.  £40 from Asos.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

H&M Chelsea boots

H&M best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Sizes: 2-9
  • Heel height: 2.5cm
  • Material: Polyurethane
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless style
    • Go with every outfit
    • Flat heel for walking
    • Double loops make it easy to pull on
  • Take note
    • Not made from leather

If you’re looking for a fuss-free, easy-to-throw-on-and-go style – look no further than the classic Chelsea boot. As stylish as they are comfy, this flat-soled boot is a timeless buy that’ll go with all your outfits, no matter the season or even the year you wear them. I always think H&M is the unlikely place to find some of the best boots, but trust me when I tell you the offerings are even better than ever right now. There are lots of luxe real leather ankle and knee-high designs in the premium selection section, but the lower-price styles are just as good.

These may not be real leather, but, the chunky sturdy style with wearable flat soles will last well. And for less than £40, you can’t complain about this chic ankle boot that’ll work with everything from a knitted dress to straight-leg jeans.

  1.  £37 from Hm.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Duoboots Freya knee high boots

Duoboots best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: For inclusive sizing
  • Size range: 2-10
  • Heel height: 9cm
  • Material: Leather
  • Colourways: Burgundy leather, black leather, black croc and khaki croc
  • Why we love it
    • 8 different calf sizes
    • Colour of the season
    • Comfy memory foam insole
    • Non-slip sole
  • Take note
    • Need a tape measure to get correct calf size

Burgundy, oxblood or berry, no matter what you call it, the rich shade is the hue set to dominate the winter months. Seen in the form of coats, knitwear, leather trousers and of course, accessories, there’s no stopping the colour du jour from reigning supreme this season. If you’re unsure of the look, or you don’t want to opt for a full monochromatic outfit, dip your toe into the trend with a glossy boot that’ll elevate any outfit.

If you have a wider calf or just want to find the perfect tall boots, Duoboots is the inclusive British brand to rely on. Simply measure your calf (there’s a handy video on site), and select your desired calf size out of the eight choices. I found these boots so comfy – even with the 9cm heel height – thanks to the secure feel, the padded insole and the non-slip sole that’s perfect for unpredictable UK weather.

  1.  £295 from Duoboots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Reformation Remy knee boot

Reformation best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Black knee-highs
  • Sizes: 3-9
  • Heel height: 5cm
  • Material: Leather
  • Colourways: Black leather, brown leather, burgundy leather, brown suede and leopard pony hair
  • Why we love it
    • Available in half sizes
    • Luxe leather
    • Comfy heel height
    • Timeless style
    • Go with every outfit
  • Take note
    • Slip-on design with no zip
    • Calf hugging =

A black knee-high boot is an integral item in any capsule winter wardrobe. Timeless, classic, sleek and easy to wear with quite literally any outfit, it’s a style that’s worth the extra spend considering the amount of wear you’ll get out of them. This boot by Reformation is one of those love-forever pairs that’ll never date. As they come in half sizes (the dream), I’d suggest sizing up half a size in order to have room for socks.

With endless styling opportunities to be had, you’ll end up pairing these under midi dresses, with a mini skirt and sweater (with or without tights, depending on the temperature) and even over jeans with a roll neck knit and oversized blazer. Invest in a good leather protector and these chic boots will be your go-to each and every year.

  1.  £478 from Thereformation.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vagabond Alina boots

Vagabond best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Western ankle boots
  • Sizes: 2-8
  • Heel height: 6.2cm
  • Material: Leather
  • Colourways: Black leather and brown brushed leather
  • Why we love it
    • Square toe
    • Soft leather
    • Easy to walk in

You can’t beat a black ankle boot. Fact. One of the most versatile boot styles and there’s no denying how easy it is to throw on for those “I have nothing to wear” days. With so many styles – from the classic Chelsea boot to a heeled iteration – it can be tricky to choose which pair, but for a 2024 update, though, it’s all about Western details. If a full-on cowboy boot isn’t your thing, then a nod to the trend in the form of an angular heel or a square toe detail can be all you need to click refresh on the most timeless boots around.

Swedish-born brand, Vagabond, has nailed the assignment with these effortlessly stylish leather boots (they also come in brown, FYI). Whether you add to a midi skirt and slouchy knit combo, wear with your favourite trusty jeans or add to leather trousers and a maxi coat, you’ll end up wearing these on heavy rotation.

  1.  £155 from Vagabond.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

River Island brown leopard leather kitten heeled boots

River Island best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Leopard print boots
  • Sizes: 3-9
  • Heel height: 5cm
  • Material: Pony hair leather
  • Colourways: Leopard print, black patent croc and silver
  • Why we love it
    • Print of the season
    • Comfy heel height
    • Padded insole
  • Take note
    • May scuff on the toe and heel

Hands up who loves animal print? Everything from snake, zebra, cow and of course, leopard is key this season. While it may not be groundbreaking to make a return at this time of year, Dolce and Gabbana, Versace, Marni and Zimmermann all put the print on the autumn/winter catwalks, so it’s back in a big way for 2024. Unsure how to style it? A simple pop of leopard print can be all you need to shake up an otherwise simple outfit.

It’s all about getting the most expensive-looking print at an affordable price, and River Island has achieved this with its kitten heel boot. The premium feel is all thanks to the pony hair design, and the low heel is also a key shape this season so you’ll be ticking off two trends in one if you add these to your best baggy jeans or wide-leg trousers.

  1.  £66 from Riverisland.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dune slouchings pointed toe slouchy knee-high boots

Dune best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Suede knee high boots
  • Size range: 3-8
  • Heel height: 6.5cm
  • Material: Suede
  • Colourways: Tan and black suede
  • Why we love it
    • Material of the season
    • Super soft
    • Perfect for petites
  • Take note
    • Will need to use a suede protector

Suede is having a serious moment this season. Spotted all over the runways at Gucci, Miu Miu and Bottega, it’s not surprising the texture has now filtered down to the high street at Mango, Massimo Dutti and Dune. Chic suede boots are an easy way to tap into the trend, and I’ve just so happened to find the dream pair to add to all your new season wares.

Slouchy, soft and in a neutral go-with-everything colourway, these tan tall boots have got my heart racing. Pointed toes always tend to be more narrow, so if you have a wider foot I suggest sizing up. One of the best things about these boots is the material is so buttery soft it doesn’t even feel like you have a knee-high boot on (and they’ll still keep you cosy once temperatures drop).

  1.  £175 from Dunelondon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

New Look square-toe ankle boots

New Look best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Burgundy boots
  • Sizes: 3-9
  • Heel height: 8cm
  • Material: Pony hair leather
  • Colourways: Burgundy and black
  • Why we love it
    • Colour of the season
    • Wipe-clean material
    • Block heel
    • Cushioned padding inside
  • Take note
    • May not last as long as real leather

As I’ve previously said, burgundy is the colour of the season, so it’s only fair to offer you an ankle boot version too. As one of the easiest boot styles to wear as part of your everyday uniform, no doubt you’ll rely on these as much as you would a trusty black pair. Unsure what to wear them with? The berry shade works so well with tonal hues such as tan, beige, brown and cream but it always looks effortless when teamed with pinks, reds and grey.

This sub-£50 New Look style is one not to miss out on – the leather-look glossy version will end up getting you so many compliments. Worn on a night out or as part of an office look with trousers, I found the padded style super comfy so you’ll definitely be able to wear them even on your commute.

  1.  £45 from Newlook.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dear Frances Weston boot

Dear Frances best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Subtle Western knee-highs
  • Sizes: 2-9
  • Heel height: 7cm
  • Material: Leather
  • Colourways: Black leather and brown suede
  • Why we love it
    • Half sizes available
    • Slip-on design
    • Suitable for petites

When it comes to some of the best boots, heels and sandals around, Dear Frances is renowned for its edit of styles that always launch in different colourways each season. An investment buy you won’t regret making, the premium pairs will end up lasting for years if you take good care of them with leather and suede sprays.

For autumn, I suggest this sleek take on the Western trend. A minimalist take on a maximalist trend, these are the knee-highs that anyone can incorporate into their everyday uniforms thanks to the sleek, pared-back design. You could wear these to festivals in the summer with shorts or a midi dress and with a knit co-ord in winter. However you style it, everyone will ask you where you got these beauties from.

  1.  £690 from Dearfrances.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Hush Katlynn leather kitten heel knee high boot

Hush best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Cream knee-highs
  • Sizes: 3-8
  • Heel height: 5.5cm
  • Material: Leather
  • Colourways: Cream leather, black leather and black glossy croc
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for wider calves
    • Seam-free design
    • Butter soft leather
  • Take note
    • Use a leather protector and cleaner

With the quiet luxury trend still going strong this year, understated, tonal accessories are still key to getting the polished vibe. With this in mind, a sleek pair of fuss-free boots will be the chic finishing touch to any ensemble. And there’s no better style than a creamy boot in soft, sleek leather. Enter the Hush Katlynn boots. 

If you prefer a slouchy looser fit, these boots will make all your dreams come true. And if you’re not into cream, there’s also a plain black or glossy black croc style to choose from. But back to cream – they’re super comfy thanks to the low heel, they’ll go well with ruffle Chloé-style dresses, suede or denim and they’ll also brighten up the dullest of days. I’m obsessed.

  1.  £250 from Hush-uk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Marks and Spencer biker buckle flatform ankle boot

M&S best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Biker boots
  • Sizes: 3-8
  • Heel height: 4cm
  • Material: Faux leather
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Insolia technology for comfort
    • Stretch detail on side
    • Chunky sole
    • Antibacterial lining
  • Take note
    • Non-leather material may not wear as well

If you want to tap into one of the key boot trends autumn/winter 2024 has to offer, you’ll want to add a buckled boot to your existing collection. Giving an edge to any look, they were a street style favourite during fashion month. Luckily, the high street has offerings that are super affordable, comfy and affordable.

The zip-up design of this mid-boot with the stretch detail on the other side makes them so easy to put on. Add to this the comfy sole that makes sure your foot is in the right position and the thick-tread non-slip sole and you get the easiest everyday boot that’ll serve you well all season. The best part? They cost less than £50.

  1.  £49 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aldo Loreina leather knee-high boots

Aldo best womens boots review indybest
  • Best: Riding boots
  • Sizes: 3-8
  • Heel height: 3.8cm
  • Material: Leather
  • Colourways: Brown and black
  • Why we love it
    • Comfy pillow walk technology
    • A good length for petites
    • Wider top to go over trousers
    • Love-forever style
  • Take note
    • Could be too long for petite legs

No matter your personal style, a riding boot will be a welcomed addition to your boots edit. The tall boot is sleek and timeless, offers the perfect finish to any outfit (from jeans and a T-shirt to a floaty dress), looks premium and will never date. While a black iteration is an obvious choice, chocolate brown is one of the key colours this year, so it’ll feel fresh for the cooler seasons ahead. Not only this, it’s also neutral so it’ll go with any colour you choose to pair it with.

So which pair to go for? You’ve most likely heard of ‘pillow talk’, but have you heard of ‘pillow walk’? Well, this is the collection from Aldo that has a double layer of foam in the insole to make them some of the comfiest boots around – trust me. When I tried these, I loved how the wider top of the boots made it easier to wear over jeans or leggings to get that British countryside feel that comes hand-in-hand with this style.

  1.  £160 from Aldoshoes.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Women’s boots

A timeless and versatile black ankle boot will always be a hero item, and the Asos Design ranger smart mid-heel boots are both inclusive and affordable. The best-selling Reformation Remy knee boot is the ultimate black knee-high boot that’s worth the investment considering you’ll wear them on repeat, and if you’re looking for a Western iteration then Dear Frances’s boot is the answer. Ready to tick off some of autumn/winter’s biggest trends? Try out the colour of the season (yes, burgundy) with the Duoboots Freya knee-high boots that are super inclusive in eight different calf sizes.

Add a pop of colour to your look with the best tried and tested colourful trainers

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in