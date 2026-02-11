Will these boots fit my calves? As a plus size model and creator, this is a question I've asked myself many times over the past decade. So, to help you find the perfect fit, I’ve rounded up my pick of the best wide calf boots for women.

It’s no secret that there’s a lack of size inclusivity in the fashion industry. Part of this is that sizing isn't standardised, whether you’re shopping for clothes or boots. Meanwhile, many plus size brands are often exclusively online, which makes finding a good fit first time even more of a challenge. When it comes to footwear, I’ve been busy road-testing a range of boots for wide calves, to find pairs that offer style, comfort, quality materials and a good fit.

When shopping for the best wide calf boots online, you won’t always be able to find the measurements displayed. However, some brands enable you to select your calf measurement, which you can do when opting for my favourite pair from Duo Boots (£295, Duoboots.com).

From kitten-heel boots to cowboy boots, keep reading for all my top picks.

The best women’s boots for wide calves 2026 are:

Best overall – Duo Boots Freya knee high boots: £295, Duoboots.com

How I tested

I took each pair for a spin ( Felicity Hayward/The Independent )

Living on the coast I do a lot of walking, which provided the perfect opportunity to put these boots through their paces. I wore each pair for an afternoon walk, whether that was to grab a quick coffee, walk my dog or simply take a stroll.

To give some context around fit, I have a 53in calf, wear a UK8 shoe size, and I’m 5ft 7in in height. For more of a look at my testing criteria, you can scroll down to the end of this review.

