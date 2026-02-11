The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
‘Buttery, soft leather’: The best boots for wide calves
From kitten heels to cowboy boots, these are the styles that fit the brief
Will these boots fit my calves? As a plus size model and creator, this is a question I've asked myself many times over the past decade. So, to help you find the perfect fit, I’ve rounded up my pick of the best wide calf boots for women.
It’s no secret that there’s a lack of size inclusivity in the fashion industry. Part of this is that sizing isn't standardised, whether you’re shopping for clothes or boots. Meanwhile, many plus size brands are often exclusively online, which makes finding a good fit first time even more of a challenge. When it comes to footwear, I’ve been busy road-testing a range of boots for wide calves, to find pairs that offer style, comfort, quality materials and a good fit.
When shopping for the best wide calf boots online, you won’t always be able to find the measurements displayed. However, some brands enable you to select your calf measurement, which you can do when opting for my favourite pair from Duo Boots (£295, Duoboots.com).
From kitten-heel boots to cowboy boots, keep reading for all my top picks.
The best women’s boots for wide calves 2026 are:
- Best overall – Duo Boots Freya knee high boots: £295, Duoboots.com
- Best cowboy style – Yours Clothing black faux leather heeled cowboy boots: £49, Yoursclothing.co.uk
- Best for walking – Yours Clothing brown buckle knee: £55, Yoursclothing.co.uk
- Budget buy – Yours Clothing black heeled high boot: £55, Yoursclothing.co.uk
How I tested
Living on the coast I do a lot of walking, which provided the perfect opportunity to put these boots through their paces. I wore each pair for an afternoon walk, whether that was to grab a quick coffee, walk my dog or simply take a stroll.
To give some context around fit, I have a 53in calf, wear a UK8 shoe size, and I’m 5ft 7in in height. For more of a look at my testing criteria, you can scroll down to the end of this review.
1Duo Boots Freya knee high boots
- Best boots for wide calves overall
- Sizes UK 2-10
- Calf sizes 30cm-53cm
- Colourways 10
- Material Leather
- Why we love it
- Great size range and widths
- Comfortable heel
- Take note
- Expensive, but worth it
Available in a range of calve widths, which you can choose before you buy, the Freya knee high boots from Duo Boots came out on top. They’re made of a buttery soft leather and feel like wearing a second skin. I can tell they’ve been well-made and I can see the attention to detail that’s been paid.
The style makes these perfect for wearing to a dinner dates on cold days, when you want to wear a heel, but the cold winter weather forces you to have a bit more coverage. I was also pleased to find that even though these have a heel, they didn’t hurt me during my time testing them out and about.
I also love that this particular design comes in 10 different colours and textures, from burgundy croc to red suede (I’ve got my eye on a snakeskin pair, too).
2Yours Clothing black heeled high boot
- Best budget boots for wide calves
- Sizes UK 6-9 extra wide EEE
- Colourways Black
- Material Faux leather
- Why we love it
- Elasticated dart around the foot for extra stretch
- Soft faux leather
- Take note
- Quite a high heel that may not be ideal for a long day out
These Yours Clothing heeled boots are ideal for the girlies going to bottomless brunch on colder days. They provide a heel but also coverage to keep you warm, but if you’re like me, you may not want to wear these all day, owing to the heel.
While there isn’t a huge amount of stretch in these, they were super soft and comfortable, which isn’t always the case with faux leather. And for their price, they’re a complete steal, too.
3Yours Clothing black faux leather heeled cowboy boots
- Best cowboy boots for wide calves
- Sizes UK 6-9 extra wide EEE
- Colourways Black
- Material Faux leather
- Why we love it
- Unique heeled cowboy design
- Deep V design comfortable on calves
- Take note
- Limited sizes
Finding cowboy boots in plus sizes can be a nightmare. But when festival season rolls around and people are off gallivanting in their new cowboy boots, fortunately, we don’t need to settle for the most basic pair we can find anymore. These kitten heel boots from Yours fit the festival vibe, and, they're also a cute pair for a cozy weekend away.
I like how the inner zip and the deep V design on the back of the boot fit to my calf. However, I will say these don’t have much of a grip on the bottom, so I would stay away from wearing them in wet weather, to be on the safe side. But it’s safe to say you can consider your 2026 festival shoes sorted (providing the weather plays ball).
4Simply Be suede platform boot
- Best suede boots for wide calves
- Sizes UK 4-9 extra wide EEE
- Colourways Black leather, black suede
- Materials Suede, PU
- Why we love it
- Cushioned sole
- Block heel gives more stability
- Pull tab makes them easy to put on
- Take note
- The suede doesn't have much stretch
- Worth sizing up
I absolutely love the Seventies vibe of these Simply Be black suede platform boots. Although the material is quite solid, I found the fit to be very good. However, I would definitely make sure to measure your calves before you go for these, as suede does not have much give.
When I put them to the test, they felt super warm and protective. The slightly raised sole means you don’t feel the ground, which is not something that can be said for some of the other smaller boots I tried, such as the Yours Clothing heeled cowboy boots (£49, Yoursclothing.co.uk). With this in mind, these are the boot to wear for a good long stomp around town over the weekend.
5Simply Be kitten heel straight leg boots
- Best kitten heel boots for wide calves
- Sizes UK 4-9 extra wide EEE
- Colourways Patent black, suede-effect black (microfibre)
- Material Patent PU
- Why we love it
- The extensive size range available
- Trend focused design
- Take note
- Not stretch in this design
I don’t know about you, but when the kitten heel trend came back, I wasn’t so sure. However, when I saw them paired with the slick pointed patent style of these boots, I was sold. The low heel gives that gorgeous feminine feel but with the comfort of a small heel which, if you're like me and are less of a high heel girl, is great.
While the patent fabric is quite tough and sturdy, this shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to fit, as there's a great range of widths available. I'm also pleased to say these boots can withstand any wet weather, making them a solid addition to my rainy day repertoire.
6Simply Be Calista knee high Chelsea boots
- Best wide calf boots for extra give
- Sizes UK 4-8 wide E
- Colourways Beige/black
- Material PU/texile
- Why we love it
- Full length elasticated panel to help with comfort and fit
- Take note
- The elasticated panel did bunch up near my ankle
- Worth sizing up
What I love about the Simply Be Calista boots is the full-length panel down the outer side, as it doubles as a style statement as well as an element for comfort. Again, having a boot with extra give is so important for me as a plus size girl.
While I did find these boots to be generally super comfortable, the elasticated panelling bunched up at my ankles while I was out walking the dog. Going up one size could have prevented that, so I do recommend sizing up with these.
What are the best boots for wide calves?
The best boots for wide calves are the Duo Boots Freya knee highs. Well-made from real leather, they a luxurious option that comes in wide range of calf sizes. I will say it’d be great to see the brand’s size range extended further, though – the largest it offers (what I wear), is 53in.
Elsewhere, Simply Be offers the broadest range of calf and wide foot sizes, covering everything from wide fit to curvy calf, extra wide fit and super curvy calf, which makes it the most size inclusive. One of my favourite options for style, comfort and fit is the Simply Be suede platform boots.
My tip? Always remember to measure both calves before buying your pair, as you want to be confident the boots will fit both calves comfortably.
How I test boots for wide calves
I wore each pair of boots while walking around my local seaside town, while grabbing coffee, walking my dog or going for a daily stroll. While testing, I paid attention to the following factors:
- Comfort: All of the boots were tested for a minimum of four hours, when I wore them on an afternoon walk – I kept the activity similar in order to fairly assess how comfortable the boots were.
- Quality: I made sure to keep an eye out for any fabric tears or zip breakage, to make sure the quality of the boots was to a good standard.
- Fit: All of the boots were tested on my size, which is a 53in calf, UK8 shoe size, and I’m 5ft 7in in height. It’s important to mention that each pair of boots are a different width and style, so make sure to check the measurements on site if they are available, and remember to measure both calves, too.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Felicity Hayward is a plus-size model, body-positive activist and writer. She writes fashion edits for plus-sized clothing and has previously tested the best bras for bigger busts for IndyBest. She was a curve stylist for Asos and is the author of Does My Butt Look Big in This: A Body Positivity Manifesto. All the boots in this review have been tried, tested and approved by Felicity, so you can rest assured they’re styles worth investing in.
