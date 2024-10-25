10 best vegan trainers to add to your rotation

Looking to replace trainers made with leather and other animal-derived materials? Whether you’re looking for chunky, vintage-inspired, sporty chic, there are more and more vegan styles to step into, and they’re every bit as chic.

It’s not just vegan brands doing the legwork, either. Whether it’s vegan styles from Veja, Kurt Geiger or trainer veteran Gola, high street favourites and sportswear big hitters have launched stylish, considered and leather-free creps, that deserve a spot in any sneakerheads rotation.

As for sustainability, the leather industry has been linked to the environmental impact of deforestation and pollution from leather tanneries, but, on the other hand, vegan alternatives made with synthetic materials bring their own set of issues, not least, plastic pollution. But we’re seeing exciting innovations in plant-based materials (think apple leather trainers, made from waste from the juice industry and running shoes made from castor bean-derived nylon).

To help you secure a design that fits your style and your values, we’ve been stepping into a range of vegan trainers. From celebrity-rated sneakers to vegan versions of iconic silhouettes, these are the ones to know.

How we tested the best vegan trainers

A selection of the best vegan trainers that we tried and tested ( Lois Borny )

Whether we wore them on drizzly commutes, park strolls, supermarket runs or long nights out, every pair of trainers has been taken for a test drive. Crucially, we wanted to get a good idea of their fit, and how comfortable they were when worn fresh out of the box. Style, support, breathability and wearability were all factored in, as were any eco credentials, such as making use of recycled or plant-based materials. Keep reading to see which pair you should invest in.

The best vegan trainers for 2024 are: