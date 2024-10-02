15 best winter coats for women to wear on repeat

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Stay stylish this winter, in a barn jacket, classic trench or quilted number
The cold weather means just one thing: it’s officially coat season. From puffer styles to leather staples, it’s time to invest in outerwear that can prop up your wardrobe during the winter months.
Whether you’re leaning into this season’s hottest trends with New Look, Asos and River Island or favouring pure practicality with brands such as Uniqlo or Rains, the right coat can be an investment for years to come.
Of course, finding the perfect outerwear comes down to everything from personal preference to body size. It’s also worth considering if the coat is just as wearable to the office as it is at the weekend, so you really get your money’s worth when it comes to cost per wear.
This season, layered trench coats, barn jackets à la Barbour and Seventies-inspired shaggy styles are dominating, while the colour palette has been muted down to earthy tones such as khaki, greys, browns and black. On the runways, Alexander McQueen, 16Arlington and The Row made a case for the classic big, black wool coat, while Totême’s iconic scarf coat continues to make an impression on the high street (see M&S and Cos).
Elsewhere, leopard print is officially back (Albaray’s cord number is on every fashion editor’s wishlist), while there’s a renaissance going on in leather and denim, with fresh takes from Damson Madder and Mango. You can even find some great designs at the supermarket. With all this and more on offer, keep scrolling for our pick of the best winter coats for women.
We all know how unpredictable British weather is, so, we’ve rounded up the best winter coats that marry fashion with functionality, to see you through the season and beyond. From trend-led styles to rain jackets, faux-fur pieces and trench coats, we considered quality, design and value for money. Whether you’re looking for something to help protect you from the elements or to complete a stylish outfit, we’ve got you covered.
Tu at Sainsbury’s is at the top of its sartorial game. Yes, you can now buy stylish clothes just down the aisle from your eggs and bread. This classic winter coat comes in three colourways (brown, olive and grey) and, unsurprisingly, it’s selling out fast. Costing less than £50, the coat is everything you want in a winter outer layer.
The trench silhouette is slightly oversized, for a cocooning fit, complete with buttons fastening, side pockets and a waist belt for cinching in your look. The contrasting tortoiseshell buttons add a premium touch and versatility. Whether thrown over a simple T-shirt and jeans outfit or wrapping up warm during a cold evening out, it’s a reliable investment this winter.
Thanks to a timeless silhouette, flattering shape and smart feel, a boxy jacket such as this New Look number will never go out of fashion. The short design has a premium look that belies its price tag, and it comes in an everyday grey or classic cream finish.
The coat boasts a slightly oversized cut, and we love the extra-large chest pockets, smart pointed collar and zip-up front. The perfect throw-on-and-go coat for when you want to look put together with minimal effort, it’s functional yet fashionable. Owing to the 100 per cent polyester design, it won’t last as long as wool compositions but we can’t complain at this price.
A tailored take on cold-weather dressing, Weekday’s wool coat leans into this season’s preference for earthy tones. We love the structured shape and jaunty cut of the longline piece, while the neutral colour palette will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe. In terms of fit, we found that it does come up very oversized, so we’d suggest sticking to your usual size. With a high wool count, a luxe-feeling inner lining and slightly padded shoulders, this is a very reasonable price for such a thick winter coat.
After going viral on Instagram, Free People’s Chloe jacket sold out within weeks. Now, it’s returned in 14 colourways for autumn. With the contrasting floral pattern featuring splashes of maroon and cream, this will certainly brighten up your cold-weather wardrobe.
The fabric is super soft to the touch and the quilted style feels like a duvet, making it perfect for throwing on when you just want to stay in bed. Despite its thin design (which layers perfectly over chunky jumpers), the Free People jacket is surprisingly insulating – seeing you right through winter and into spring.
A contemporary spin on a staple clothing piece, Jigsaw’s trench coat comes in a timeless stone finish. It has a sweeping longline length and oversized silhouette, it features exagerated lapels and a double-breasted design. All the signature trench details are there, with the chest flap pocket, wide collar, wind breaker at the back and an adjustable belt that enables you to cinch in the waist.
Though the piece comes up large, we’d encourage you to size up for an oversized cut that layers perfectly over chunky knits as the temperature drops.
Fresh takes on age-old denim jackets are everywhere this winter. Case in point: this statement style from viral label Damson Madder. Boasting a dark indigo finish, the piece is tailored for a fitted shape down the body, with subtle balloon sleeves, a crew neckline and a shank button front fastening. The pièce de résistance, however, is the bold sailor-style collar. The unique detail features a Damson Madder logo at the back and creates an androgynous, boxy silhouette.
Crafted from cotton, the denim is crisp and rigid while the buttoned-up design helps insulate body warmth. Let the jacket take centre stage by styling it with matching indigo jeans and some ballet flats, before layering it under a thin trench coat in the depths of winter, for extra warmth.
Another jacket you’ll be hard-pressed to believe hails from the high street (and costs less than £50), River Island’s faux-leather option will inject some biker style into your winter wardrobe. With a slightly distressed design, it has a lived-in look. We liked the pleasingly oversized fit, which layered well over knits and added some edge to our mini dresses.
Superdry’s Afghan coat looks like it was plucked right out of Almost Famous (a high accolade). Popularised in the 1960s, the vintage style is experiencing a resurgence, and the high-street store’s take is a world away from its signature raincoats (you know, the ones everyone had in secondary school).
Featuring a statement faux-fur trim and cosy shearling lining, there’s the addition of two split side pockets and hook fastenings, for added practicality. Coming in five colourways, there’s a finish to suit every taste.
Few coats have managed to withhold their sartorial status as long as The Frankie Shop’s padded jacket. The It-girl style has a chic oversized shape that other coats can’t rival. Owing to its versatile design, it can (and should) be worn pretty much year-round.
Despite the fact it looks like it won’t keep you warm, it really does. Should you need extra cosiness, the roomy design means there’s plenty of space for layering. If you’re looking for a cool alternative to a puffer, this is it. The only downside is its price tag but we’ve worn ours for two years now and it still looks as good as new. While we’ve got it in the green colourway, the black looks just as easy to wear.
If you’re looking for statement winter outerwear, look no further than House of Sunny’s hustle faux-fur coat. The dramatic design is anything but boring. True to the brand, it’s entirely vegan and finished in House of Sunny’s signature neutral colour palette, with hints of yellow, off-white and beige.
Cut into a longline silhouette with patchwork panelling, the coat features a wide retro collar and back vent, for added movement. Impressively warm, thanks to the faux-fur design and double lining, the effortlessly cool coat is an investment for year-after-year wear.
Scandi brand Rains has somewhat of a cult following, thanks to its minimalist yet practical rain-appropriate clothing. Its unisex storm breaker coat boasts a sporty look and extra wet-weather functionality (perfect for current conditions). To put the claims to the test, we wore it on a particularly wet and windy day and of course, remained dry. We also appreciated the hood and built-in cap, which, on the whole, prevented any spray from reaching our face. If you’re looking for a stylish raincoat that will still keep you dry, this is the one to pick.
Love for Barbour jackets is back in a big way this autumn. As for this design, we found it to be a timeless addition to our wardrobe and appreciated the slightly boxy and roomy design, allowing us to layer over fleeces. Similarly, we found the large front pockets large enough to hold our essentials and keep our hands warm on a particularly chilly day. Practical for the dog walk but stylish enough for the pub, it’s an investment for your winter wardrobe that you’ll dig out year after year.
Uniqlo’s blocktech range uses a signature fabric that is water-resistant, windproof, and breathable, so, we found this design protected us from whatever conditions we found ourselves in. The oversized silhouette meant there was plenty of space for layering underneath – ideal for very cold days. We also appreciated the clever two-way design that enables you to stow away the hood in the collar so it’s not as cumbersome. It rolls up neatly, so it’s a great one to keep in your bag in case of a sudden and unpredicted downpour.
A high street take on this season’s trending barn jacket, Asos Design’s cropped design is the kind you can throw on and look instantly put together. As it’s quite thin, we opted for the size up to allow extra room for knitwear when temperatures really drop.
Chloe put Seventies boho style back on the map for this season, and we’re huge fans of shaggy coats, so we were pleased to find this River Island number. The shaggy, faux-fur finish is super soft and doesn’t shed as much as it looks like it would. There’s a concealed fastening for locking in warmth, while the cream-white colourway means it’ll go with everything in your existing wardrobe (particularly festive party wear). Just avoid drinking red wine or coffee while wearing it as it’s dry clean only.
Blending style and practicality, the Tu at Sainsbury’s wool-effect coat is a winter hero – it’s available in three colourways, endlessly wearable and affordable. If you’re after a denim jacket to carry you into the colder months, Damson Madder’s sailor style is a standout piece. Meanwhile, Barbour’s wax jacket is a timeless investment.
