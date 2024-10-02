15 best winter coats for women to wear on repeat

The cold weather means just one thing: it’s officially coat season. From puffer styles to leather staples, it’s time to invest in outerwear that can prop up your wardrobe during the winter months.

Whether you’re leaning into this season’s hottest trends with New Look, Asos and River Island or favouring pure practicality with brands such as Uniqlo or Rains, the right coat can be an investment for years to come.

Of course, finding the perfect outerwear comes down to everything from personal preference to body size. It’s also worth considering if the coat is just as wearable to the office as it is at the weekend, so you really get your money’s worth when it comes to cost per wear.

This season, layered trench coats, barn jackets à la Barbour and Seventies-inspired shaggy styles are dominating, while the colour palette has been muted down to earthy tones such as khaki, greys, browns and black. On the runways, Alexander McQueen, 16Arlington and The Row made a case for the classic big, black wool coat, while Totême’s iconic scarf coat continues to make an impression on the high street (see M&S and Cos).

Elsewhere, leopard print is officially back (Albaray’s cord number is on every fashion editor’s wishlist), while there’s a renaissance going on in leather and denim, with fresh takes from Damson Madder and Mango. You can even find some great designs at the supermarket. With all this and more on offer, keep scrolling for our pick of the best winter coats for women.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tried a range of styles for all tastes and budgets ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

We all know how unpredictable British weather is, so, we’ve rounded up the best winter coats that marry fashion with functionality, to see you through the season and beyond. From trend-led styles to rain jackets, faux-fur pieces and trench coats, we considered quality, design and value for money. Whether you’re looking for something to help protect you from the elements or to complete a stylish outfit, we’ve got you covered.

The best winter coats for women 2024 are: