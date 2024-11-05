Best blanket hoodies for getting cosy this winter

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
An oversized wearable throw is a cost-effective way to keep warm
The rising cost of living crisis and the spike in energy bills have rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in 2024 – and blanket hoodies are one of the most sought-after products.
Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, the hooded and sleeved throws sell out left right and centre each winter. Hot property as a means to hold off turning on the central heating for as long as possible, everyone from TikTokers (#oodie has 541 million views, and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets.
A cost-effective way to keep cosy without causing your household bills to soar, most of the blankets are complete with hoods, sleeves or armholes and are usually finished in a plush fleece fabric.
While Oodie remains the market leader, plenty more brands and retailers have launched their own takes on the wearable blanket recently, from M&S and Silentnight to New Look, John Lewis and The White Company.
With winter here, it’s time to shop the blanket hoodies that are bound to sell out as we hunker down during the colder months. To help you decide which to invest in, we’ve tried and tested all the industry heavyweights, from Oodie to Onesnug.
With some versions costing less than £20 and others pushing £80, we included ones from both ends of the spectrum, considering quality, warmth, eco-credentials, value for money and aesthetics (some are more chic than you’d think). These are your hooded blanket companions for this winter.
Just as impressively snug as more-expensive blanket hoodies, Onesnug is a market leader in the UK for good reason. Its vegan and cruelty-free designs for adults are available in one size, with the large hoodie double lined for extra insulation. There’s a breathable and plush fleece exterior and sherpa fleece interior that felt like a warm hug. Lightweight despite the double lining and hefty size, there’s also a large front pocket for possessions or keeping hands toasty.
The long sleeves on Onesnug’s hoodie are complete with cuffs that leave your hands free for everything from working from home to brewing a morning coffee. Coming in a choice of 16 colourways and fun prints, the wearable blanket company can kit out the entire family with versions for kids and even your dog. Setting you back under £30, Onesnug’s hooded blanket is a worthy alternative to electric heating this winter.
At sub-£20, Silentnight’s snugsie wearable blanket is great value for money – even more so owing to its two-in-one design. The throw is supersized for optimum warmth and comfort, finished in a cosy fleece fabric and complete with a handy foot pocket, oversized sleeves and a hood.
Whatever insulating warmth it lacks with its one lining, it makes up for with its sheer size – and better still, when not in use it can be folded using the foot pocket into a fleece cushion. If the muted pink isn’t for you, it also comes in charcoal and silver.
While it’s near impossible to tell the difference between the market-leading brands, the OG Oodie did feel ever so slightly more snug. The oversized hoodie is very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees. It comes complete with a hood, sleeves and a practical front pouch too. Finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece, a warm sherpa fleece lines the inside, while elasticated cuffs help to keep you warm.
Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home (yes, we wrote much of this review while wearing one), the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet. In short, it lived up to the hype – plus, it comes in more than 40 finishes, colourways and patterns for you to choose from, with both adults’ and kids’ designs.
Electric blankets are having somewhat of a renaissance for being far more energy-efficient than an electric heater or central heating – now, you can even invest in wearable versions. Costing around £40, we were lured in by OHS’s electric hoodie and its concept turned out to be more appealing then we anticipated. Essentially an electric blanket with sleeves, a hood and pocket, it boasts three heat settings with pads lining your front, back and shoulders. We’ll admit we were hesitant at first (would the three-way artificial heat feel claustrophobic?), but the resulting warmth is the perfect tonic for cold days.
It works simply by pressing the power button on the front pocket, which also allows you to customise your heat preference. Our only gripe is that the blanket doesn’t come with a powerbank, but if you have a rechargeable bank to hand, this isn’t a problem. When you’re not using it as an electric blanket, it still provides ample warmth as an oversized hoodie.
Rivalling the original Oodie, Ony’s blanket hoodie is just as cocooning and cosy as the market-leader. Finished in a super soft flannel fleece outer, the white inner sherpa fleece ensures the blanket is insulating and snug. Available in one size only, the lightweight oversized hoodie provided ample coverage for our 6ft tester, both at their desk while working from home and curled up on the sofa.
Designed with a hood, extra-long sleeves and a handy front pouch pocket, Ony’s hoodie is a more practical alternative to cosying up with a blanket this winter. Easy to care for, it’s machine washable and comes in a choice of seven colourways (though five are currently sold out, owing to its popularity). A cost-effective investment for this winter and beyond, it’s not only one of the best blanket hoodies around, it’s also one of the more-affordable designs.
The Kudd.ly blanket hoodie is an essential for when the British weather makes its yearly turn for the worse. The super thick sherpa fleece interior traps all that body warmth so your blanket hoodie cocoon stays snuggly. The hood is lined with the same sherpa fleece so you feel completely enveloped in this extra long hoodie.
We tested the mushroom print, a super fun option, and also the black sherpa which has a slightly different texture. There are 11 different colours including a glow-in-the-dark star print, a purple tie-dye colour and a bright, funky 70s style print. Our tester found this one so warm and cosy that they even took naps in it.
Marks & Spencer’s bargain offering has fast become our cold weather saviour while working from home. More blanket style than a hoodie, the design envelops you with its super soft fleece finish, while there’s also a hood, armholes and kangaroo pocket for extra practicality.
Offering a more insulating kind of heat compared to a blanket, the teddy blanket is great value at just £19.50 and comes in grey, pink, black and off-white colourways. While not as thick as Oodie-esque wearable blankets, it still does the job. There’s also a kids’ size for matching family loungewear.
Perhaps the only wearable blanket we’d brave wearing to the shop, The White Company’s luxe take on the loungewear trend doesn’t compromise on aesthetics. The cocooning oversized fit falls just over the knee and it boasts a thick design.
The exaggerated hoodie is teamed with a warming “snuggle” fleece fabric in a pleasingly chic pale grey finish, while the generously sized hood and kangaroo front pouch keep hands and head toasty. Sleek yet functional, would we expect anything less from The White Company?
There’s no denying the appeal of Oodie’s bestselling wearable blanket – if you’re willing to splash out for it, you’ll have no regrets. But Onesnug more affordable versions are just as insulating, warming and worth your money. Meanwhile, OHS’s electric design will be a cost-effective alternative to central heating this winter.
