Best blanket hoodies for getting cosy this winter

The rising cost of living crisis and the spike in energy bills have rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in 2024 – and blanket hoodies are one of the most sought-after products.

Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, the hooded and sleeved throws sell out left right and centre each winter. Hot property as a means to hold off turning on the central heating for as long as possible, everyone from TikTokers (#oodie has 541 million views, and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets.

A cost-effective way to keep cosy without causing your household bills to soar, most of the blankets are complete with hoods, sleeves or armholes and are usually finished in a plush fleece fabric.

While Oodie remains the market leader, plenty more brands and retailers have launched their own takes on the wearable blanket recently, from M&S and Silentnight to New Look, John Lewis and The White Company.

With winter here, it’s time to shop the blanket hoodies that are bound to sell out as we hunker down during the colder months. To help you decide which to invest in, we’ve tried and tested all the industry heavyweights, from Oodie to Onesnug.

How we tested

With some versions costing less than £20 and others pushing £80, we included ones from both ends of the spectrum, considering quality, warmth, eco-credentials, value for money and aesthetics (some are more chic than you’d think). These are your hooded blanket companions for this winter.

The best blanket hoodie for 2024 are: