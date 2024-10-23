Doing the laundry is a bother, there’s no denying it, and the quicker our clothes can be washed, dried and folded away, the better. When it comes to speeding up the process, those of us who can’t stand to see garments draped over radiators, or sitting static on normal airers for hours on end will find the best heated clothes airers offer a great middle ground.

A heated clothes airer looks like a regular airer, except the rails heat up when you plug the unit into a power socket. It’s estimated these devices cost between 10p to 20p an hour to run, making them cheaper to use than a tumble dryer (and they’re far less expensive to buy in the first place).

Clothes dry faster over these spaced-out rails than they would on radiators, and the appliances are far kinder on the stitching and material of your garments than tumble dryers, so, you’re saving potentially not just on running costs but also the price of replacing clothing. Plus, if you hang them upright, you could even save yourself time with an iron.

As heated airers have grown in popularity, they’ve also evolved greatly in design. There are ones with wings, large three-tier ones and drying pods aimed at people who are short on space. Some of them have covers to trap hot air inside a confined space, which helps to dry the clothes faster.

The only thing to remember is you need to fully spin your clothes in the washing machine (or drip dry hand-washed items) first, as water and electricity should never mix. Keep reading for our pick of the best heated clothes airers to help you blast through your laundry pile.

How we tested

open image in gallery Running a heated clothes airer costs between an estimated 10p and 20p an hour ( Zoe Griffin )

We tested each heated airer with a full 8kg load of washing, to see if it could hold all the items we needed to dry each day. Often, we do two loads of laundry a day, so we tested the larger airers to see if they could really hold 15kg of washing. We tested their weights by seeing if we could lift or push them one-handed, and we came back to each airer every hour to try to work out which had the fastest drying times.

The best heated clothes airers for 2024 are: