The temperatures have officially dropped. Meaning the electric blankets are coming out and the electric heaters are on. If you’re yet to invest in one of the highly sought-after home appliances, here is where you’ll find the best electric heater deals available right now.

While central heating is more energy efficient for warming your entire house, using a portable electric heater to boost the temperature in a small area of your home can help you cut down on your bills and avoid wasting energy. The devices are also useful when other heating options just aren’t available to you.

While prices vary, you really don’t need to spend very much on an electric heater to stay warm. All electric heaters are essentially 100 per cent efficient, even the smallest and cheapest ones, meaning they convert all of the electricity they use into heat.

For example, at full power, a 2,400W electric heater will heat a given space twice as quickly as a 1,200W heater, but it will cost twice as much to run. The best saving you can make is by choosing the cheapest electric heater that still does everything you need it to.

That said, more expensive electric heaters can also come with features such as wireless controls, fan speed settings, timers and safety switches, which can be useful when trying to keep down costs.

Read more: Best electric heaters, reviewed

The best electric heater deals for October 2024 are:

De’Longhi capsule hobby HFS30C24.DG fan heater: Was £54.99, now £27.01, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( De’Longhi )

There’s a saving of 50 per cent to be had on this smart-looking De’Longhi model. Now costing less than £30, it comes with two different heating settings, and there’s a handle for when you need to carry it from room to room. Plus, it’s billed as turning off automatically in any instance when it’s accidentally knocked over, which is helpful if you have any rambunctious pets or children at home.

Dyson purify hot+cool auto react fan heater: Was £599.99, now £449.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

When only the most hi-tech heater will do, look to Dyson. Now discounted by £150, the hot+cool fan heater will purify the air as well as providing a cooling airflow. Plus, when you want to take the edge off the chill, the device offers long-range warmth that will fill a room. A very similar model from Dyson landed in our review of the best electric heaters, with our tester saying it worked at “Usain Bolt’s level of speed, raising the temperature from chilly to cosy in a matter of minutes”.

PureMate ceramic fan heater: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PureMate )

PureMate’s fan heater is a compact and lightweight choice. Easily portable, the appliance features three different modes (high heat, low heat, and fan), an adjustable thermostat and overheat protection. While we haven’t tested this model yet, it is said to run quietly, too, according to the brand.

Russell Hobbs 2kW electric convector heater: Was £44.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

When it comes to heating larger spaces, you may want to consider this heater from Russell Hobbs. Featuring in our review of the best electric heaters, it was dubbed the best model for large spaces, and it’s now discounted at Amazon. In our review, our tester said it proved to be “excellent at heating a room to a set temperature, powering off while the room stayed at that temperature and then whizzing into action again if it detected a decrease”.

Dreo electric heater: Was £64.99, now £42.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dreo )

If you want to keep the temperature in your living space just so, you may benefit from using this model from Dreo, as it allows you to set exact temperatures from a wide range – between 5C and 35C. This not only means you can have your living space at a temperature that suits you, it also avoids producing unnecessary heat. Touted as being a quiet option, it also features a 12-hour timer and can spread heat up to 200 per cent further, according to the brand.

DeLonghi capsule ceramic fan heater: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Delonghi.com

open image in gallery ( Delonghi )

If you want an electric heater that can move around the house with you, you’ll want to take a look at this tried-and-tested model, which made it into our guide to the best electric heaters. Our tester loved the design of this heater, saying it looks more like “a luxury speaker than a fan”. They were also delighted with its performance, saying “it was unexpectedly powerful and able to heat an area of 55 square metres well”.

Shark three-in-one purifier, heater and fan: Was £349.92, now £230, Qvcuk.com

open image in gallery ( Qvcuk )

When it comes to top-of-the-line electronics, you can’t go wrong with Shark, and this electric heater is a great example as to why. Our tester awarded this heater four and a half stars out of five, and it’s now reduced by more than £100. Our tester said of the performance: “This multi-tasking appliance from Shark has got air quality and heating covered, as it purifies the air at the same time as warming it up.” Plus, during warmer months, it can double as a fan – what more could you want?

Zanussi 2000W electric convector heater: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This slimline heater is now 30 per cent off at Amazon. Stay warm this winter no matter where you go, with built-in handles and a lightweight design, you can set this handy appliance up in any and every room of the house. Plus with frost protecion and automatic over-heat shut off you can rest easy.

