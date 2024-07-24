Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From memory foam to something cooling, these brands have the solution for a good night’s sleep
There are many different kinds of mattress toppers out there, spanning wool, microfibre and memory foam options. If you’re unfamiliar, these additions to your sleep setup are essentially enclosed wads of padding that add an extra layer of comfort to mattresses while also protecting them, extending their lifespan.
Mattress toppers shouldn’t be confused with protectors, though. The latter are waterproof covers that have minimal padding and are designed purely to protect mattresses from stains.
But how do you pick the best mattress topper? First of all, think about the obvious stuff: what are you hoping to achieve? Are you keen to crank up the comfort, boost the heat-retention qualities of your current mattress, or find a topper that offers better support for your back, neck or shoulders?
If it’s the latter, we’d recommend opting for memory foam. But memory foam – which is generally less breathable – isn’t necessarily the best option if keeping cool is your priority. Although, there are a handful of exceptions, namely toppers that have cotton covers that wick away sweat and can help to keep you cool. Meanwhile, woollen toppers are brilliant options for anyone keen to keep cool, because wool fibres are naturally breathable, and can absorb large amounts of moisture vapour, which is then able to evaporate.
We’ll be honest, we slept a lot. But, in our defence, this wasn’t as easy as it might sound – the testing of the best mattress toppers took place during summer heatwaves and colder climes, so, we weren’t only able to assess the comfort levels, but each topper’s breathability temperature-regulation properties, too.
Testing wasn’t just carried out during periods of Sahara-like heat or wintry blizzards though. We spread the testing to ensure we tested the best mattress toppers on more milder nights, too. Altogether, we’ve spent about six months testing all of these mattress toppers.
We tested this during a week when it felt like the world (or at least Surrey, where testing took place) was on fire – an unbearably hot week during which we’d ditched our duvet, and were keen to minimise any heat retention. With that in mind, we can honestly say this brilliant topper saved the day.
It kept us wonderfully cool (the blurb credits this to climate control technology, but we suspect the heavy use of cotton had a role, too) and provided just the right amount of support. It was also a brilliant fit – all of the toppers we tried were double or king sized, but our testing revealed huge inconsistencies with sizing, so, we were pleased to discover this wasn’t the case with M&S’s topper.
Yes, this topper really does cost just £32. It’s probably not the best option if you’re looking for a topper to breathe new life into a mattress that should have been discarded years ago, but it does exactly what it says on the tin – providing a decent level of support and cushioning with a hollowfibre filling that won’t turn you into a human hot water bottle. Bonus points for the ultra-sturdy mattress straps, too.
Having overdone it in the gym, we’ve found ourselves suffering from various aches and pains, which were worsened by sleeping on our old mattress. Once this topper had been added, however, the discomfort disappeared. We’re assuming this is due to what Panda refers to as the hydro-foam core, but whatever term marketing decided to use, we love it.
It supported our hips and lower legs in all the right places, and provided just the right amount of support for our head and neck, too. On a particularly humid night, it also did a great job of keeping us cool. There’s a staggering range of sizes – nine in total – and additional shout-outs go to the sustainable bamboo cover and the anti-slip straps in each corner, which ensure the topper stays put.
Don’t get us wrong, toppers aren’t mattresses and shouldn’t be treated as such. However, we’re slightly ashamed to say our current mattress is well past its expiry date, and this testing process revealed that, while most toppers do a great job of cranking up the comfort, few were able to breathe new life into old mattresses as well as the Simba topper.
It’s slightly thicker and sturdier than most of the other toppers – it’s not one you can simply roll up and toss into a cupboard when not in use – but the upside is a ridiculous level of both comfort and support, alongside fantastic breathability, which didn’t leave us overheating on hot nights. The added comfort stems from the multi-layer construction, which includes both an open-cell layer, an Aerocoil layer (basically, another layer of support) and a foam support base. Aka, a hat-trick of topper-related tremendousness, in our opinion.
The ease with which we could stash this mattress into our cupboard when not in use was a major bonus, given the ridiculous thickness of many toppers. It’s all about practicality with this one – we loved its vegan-friendly cover, which not only stayed cool but was easy to slip on and off.
There are two foam layers – one of Airgocell foam and one of ZeroGravity foam. Yes, these terms are marketing blurb at its finest, but this was another topper that provided fantastic support at a time when we were suffering from various exercise-related aches and pains.
You can spend an awful lot on toppers, including ones filled with enough hi-tech materials to make our heads spin. But do toppers really need to be so hi-tech? The jury’s out on this particular question, but The White Company’s topper is a great one for cranking up the comfort while keeping things simple.
Unusually, duck feathers and down (not foam) are the key ingredients here, although, we still enjoyed the same level of comfort provided by some of our favourite memory foam toppers.
This one also excelled at keeping us cool, and we loved the placement of the straps – a minor detail, but all too often the straps at the corners of toppers are positioned so they ping off like an out-of-control elastic band. Not so with these ones, which stayed firmly in place.
Summers aren’t just getting hotter, they’re becoming more of a challenge for sufferers of hay fever, too. After an especially horrendous week of sniffing and sneezing, the last thing we wanted was a mattress topper that would worsen our symptoms, so, we were slightly wary about this duck feather and down mattress. Thankfully, we awoke sniffle-free, and knowing that the topper had been treated with an anti-mite treatment provided peace of mind – often it’s the build-up of dead mites and skin cells (apologies if you’re eating your dinner while reading this) that triggers allergies.
We also loved the thick straps that secured the topper to the mattress. Deploying a mattress topper might not require a PHD, but all too often these straps are needle-thin, so the thicker strips of material on this one were a welcome change. While this was one of our favourite toppers, its slightly thicker profile means we’d recommend it for use in autumn and winter.
Full disclosure: we were sceptical when we read this topper contains wool, simply because we don’t particularly associate wool with comfort – rather a general scratchiness which isn’t usually conducive to a great night’s sleep. However, never have we been happier to be proved wrong, because this mattress topper has a marshmallow-like softness that provided optimal cushioning and kept us wonderfully cool on a particularly muggy night.
It’s slightly on the thin side, so ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to add too much height to their mattress, although, this didn’t mean sacrificing comfort – we were honestly blown away by the softness and support offered by this topper, and it was another that was refreshingly true to size, too.
Although this mattress topper is currently out of stock, you can sign up (via the brand’s website) to be emailed when it’s available again.
This is a reassuringly thick topper that is perfect for autumn and winter. Is your pet hate stuffing that refuses to stay in one place? This could be the bed accessory of your dreams, thanks to a box construction that ensured the evenly distributed fibre filling stays put. Interestingly, so did we (stay put, that is) – sleeping straight through the entire night. In summary? A super soft bed topper perfect for colder nights.
This mattress offers the perfect balance of breathability and support, thanks to a three-layer construction, which provided fantastic support in the areas we needed it most. This is an especially great option if your old mattress is past its best – the topper has a thickness of 7cm, which was more than enough to pad out the lumps and bumps on our old mattress.
We were also seriously impressed with this topper’s breathability – on a night when the mercury hit 37C, this topper kept us cool, calm and collected, despite the extra thickness.
A fabulous option worth every penny of your hard-earned cash, Tielle’s luxury topper has the kind of softness that can only come from feathers – which, in this case, accounts for 70 per cent of the total padding (the remainder is down). Add ultra-tough anchor straps, a true-to-size fit and an ultra-soft cotton cover, and you can’t go wrong.
Another woolly wonder, the Chatsworth wool mattress topper looks and feels incredibly luxurious, with a sumptuous, pillow-like quality that belies its mere 4.5cm thickness. The use of wool means it’s naturally hypoallergenic (proof of which is our sniffle-free slumber) and the topper’s box construction ensures each section of stuffing stays put. We’d recommend this for sleepers who value sustainability (it contains no man-made materials whatsoever) and anyone keen to breathe new life into a mattress that might be past its best.
We knew Slumberdown wouldn’t let us down, with the brand creating a fabulously thick mattress topper that somehow stayed cool and fresh. It was true to size, and had an ultra-soft cover that stayed cool to the touch but helped wick away sweat on a night that was so hot we felt our blood had neared boiling point.
We’d recommend this as a great year-round mattress topper – with a thickness of 4cm, it provides just enough cushioning without any drastic changes to bed height.
This mattress topper may not be the cheapest we tried but, having slept on it, we can safely say it’s worth its weight in gold. The blurb states it’s able to reduce the bed temperature by 3C, and, despite our scepticism, we reckon this is a pretty accurate estimate.
Our theory is it’s down to the way the topper is divided into three different zones – after all, different parts of our bodies heat up and cool down in different ways, so, it makes perfect sense that a topper engineered to reflect this will have superior cooling qualities.
Its cooling ability is even more impressive, given this is one of the thickest toppers in our selection, thanks to the use of memory foam – a material we regarded (until now) as a notorious heat trapper. Dormeo, we salute you.
Choosing the right mattress topper to sleep on depends on your body and budget. There are four main types of mattress toppers: memory foam, feather and down, microfibre, and hollowfibre. Each has its strengths and weaknesses – it’s all about finding the mattress topper that best meets your needs. So, before purchasing, make sure you know what it is you’re looking for in your topper.
Memory foam provides ample amounts of support, so, if you suffer from back pain, it can ease discomfort. Memory foam toppers can absorb the motion of tossing and turning bed partners, too, but they can also be expensive. They should spring back to the same height each time you use them, so you don’t need to fluff them up to keep them looking and feeling as comfortable as possible – they do tend to be on the warmer side, however.
Feather and down toppers tend to be cheaper and don’t retain as much heat, so they can help cool you down on warm nights. They will also compress over time, so you will need to fluff them up to keep them soft and your bed looking plush.
Microfibre and hollowfibre are the most affordable type of mattress toppers, so, if you’re shopping on a budget, these are your best bet. They add an additional layer of cosiness and can soften a firmer mattress, but they can become lumpy over time, therefore having a shorter lifespan than other options.
Mattress pads provide a thin, extra layer to your bed, whereas mattress toppers are much thicker and plusher, designed to maximise your comfort, with some made from fabrics that are cooling – ideal if you find yourself often too hot to sleep.
Meanwhile, mattress protectors are thin coverings that keep your mattress clean, protecting them from stains, dirt, moisture, irritants and allergens. Many are waterproof and can often be easily cleaned in a washing machine.
If your mattress is relatively new, you won’t need too much extra layering, so, a topper of about 5cm should give it some extra comfort and a luxurious feel. For an older, tired mattress that needs reviving, we’d recommend opting for a thicker topper, such as the ones from Simba or The White Company featured in this round-up.
Before washing your mattress topper, be careful to read the label to see if it’s safe to put in the washing machine. If it’s not, you will need to hand wash it to remove any stains.
Sprinkle baking soda onto the topper and leave for 30 minutes before vacuuming it to get rid of odours, dust and grime. Then, if there are more persistent stains, take a damp cloth and stain remover to gently lift the stain.
We loved M&S’s comfortably cool mattress topper, and, although our testing took place during a particularly hot week, it wasn’t simply this topper’s breathability that bagged it the top spot – it was fabulously comfortable, with a depth that provided support in all the right places. We can confirm it definitely kept us cool, too.
We also love the Dormeo octasmart plus mattress topper, which is worth every penny of its slightly higher price point. We’ve yet to come across a mattress topper that feels this supportive, and we love how this aspect didn’t compromise its breathability.
