There are many different kinds of mattress toppers out there, spanning wool, microfibre and memory foam options. If you’re unfamiliar, these additions to your sleep setup are essentially enclosed wads of padding that add an extra layer of comfort to mattresses while also protecting them, extending their lifespan.

Mattress toppers shouldn’t be confused with protectors, though. The latter are waterproof covers that have minimal padding and are designed purely to protect mattresses from stains.

But how do you pick the best mattress topper? First of all, think about the obvious stuff: what are you hoping to achieve? Are you keen to crank up the comfort, boost the heat-retention qualities of your current mattress, or find a topper that offers better support for your back, neck or shoulders?

If it’s the latter, we’d recommend opting for memory foam. But memory foam – which is generally less breathable – isn’t necessarily the best option if keeping cool is your priority. Although, there are a handful of exceptions, namely toppers that have cotton covers that wick away sweat and can help to keep you cool. Meanwhile, woollen toppers are brilliant options for anyone keen to keep cool, because wool fibres are naturally breathable, and can absorb large amounts of moisture vapour, which is then able to evaporate.

Keep reading to find out which are the best mattress toppers for superior snoozing.

How we tested the best mattress toppers

We’ll be honest, we slept a lot. But, in our defence, this wasn’t as easy as it might sound – the testing of the best mattress toppers took place during summer heatwaves and colder climes, so, we weren’t only able to assess the comfort levels, but each topper’s breathability temperature-regulation properties, too.

Testing wasn’t just carried out during periods of Sahara-like heat or wintry blizzards though. We spread the testing to ensure we tested the best mattress toppers on more milder nights, too. Altogether, we’ve spent about six months testing all of these mattress toppers.

The best mattress toppers for 2024 are: