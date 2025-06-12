Best mattress protectors, from cooling to waterproof designs

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Find quilted and temperature-regulating options for all seasons
When it comes to keeping your mattress in tip-top condition, it pays to invest in a decent mattress protector – an extra layer that can act as a guard against spills, sweat and dust mites.
In terms of what to look for when tracking down the best mattress protectors, waterproofing is one of the most important factors, particularly if you suffer from night sweats or you’re buying a protector for a child’s bed.
Some mattress protectors are also hypoallergenic, making them ideal for people with allergies. Meanwhile, if you’re someone who tends to overheat at night, it’s a good idea to go with a more breathable option – these tend to be made from natural materials such as wool, cotton or bamboo. Synthetic materials such as polyester, while less effective at cooling, tend to be more affordable.
If you’re looking to buy a mattress protector in the hopes of adding extra comfort to your mattress, think again. One thing that mattress protectors won’t be able to do is provide extra support – for that, you’ll need to invest in a mattress topper or a brand-new mattress. That said, if you’re after a subtle luxury feel, you might want to consider a quilted protector.
Will all that in mind, keep scrolling for our pick of the best mattress protectors that will help extend the life of your mattress.
We tested all these mattress protectors in our own homes, sleeping on each one for at least a week, to check for fit, comfort and that all-important rustle factor that often comes with waterproof versions. We checked to make sure each protector didn’t move during the night, and whether or not it helped to keep us cool. We even poured water on every mattress protector, to test just how waterproof they are. Finally, we washed and dried each protector, according to the manufacturer’s instructions, to see how easily and quickly each one could be cleaned. Unless stated otherwise, prices included for every protector are for double-size versions.
Siobhan Grogan is a writer who has been reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021. She has assessed plenty of home and garden essentials, from kitchen appliances to bedding sets. Having tried and tested pillows, towels and more, Siobhan knows how to assess the quality and benefits of different materials. Here, she draws on years of experience and real-world testing, to bring you her pick of the very best mattress protectors.
This mattress protector ticks pretty much every box – and all for a great price. The top layer is made from fabric-of-the-moment Tencel, which is more environmentally friendly than cotton, and more breathable, so you won’t overheat while you sleep. It feels silky soft to the touch, and we really did find it cooling in bed.
It’s completely silent if you move during your sleep, too, despite the fact a PU layer makes it completely waterproof – it passed our glass of water test. It’s nicely stretchy, so fits well on the mattress and doesn’t bunch up at the corners.
Tencel is hypoallergenic, and the protector can be washed up to 90C, making it perfect for anyone who suffers from allergies. The one drawback is it can’t be tumble dried, so we’d consider buying two, so you can keep one on the bed while the other is drying, to make sure your mattress remains in tip-top condition.
Terry towelling is the ultimate waterproof fabric, so it’s no surprise this mattress protector can handle anything you can throw at it (or drop on it). It’s the ideal choice for anyone with pets or children, or anyone who is particularly accident-prone with their morning cuppa.
It’s also far softer than we expected – we couldn’t feel it at all under our sheet. Plus, it doesn’t rustle when you move, and we found that the wide skirt held it in place well.
Don’t worry if you do spill something on it, either, as it was one of the easiest protectors to wash. Be warned though, it can’t be tumble-dried afterwards.
Simba is synonymous with quality mattresses and bedding, and this mattress protector is no exception. The cotton fabric makes it naturally breathable and great for warm sleepers and summer nights. It has an additional layer of cushion padding, which we found genuinely made a difference to the comfort of our mattress.
The protector is a generous 40cm deep, so it fits snugly around your mattress, and stays put through the night. As an added bonus, the anti-dust mite treatment (made from natural margosa extract) is the cherry on the cake for allergy sufferers.
It’s on the slightly higher end of those on the market, but for the quality and durability, we found it well worth the price. In fact, we’d say it’s worth investing in two protectors, so you always have a backup.
If you’ve assumed mattress protectors are glorified but functional sheets to chuck on and forget about, think again. This luxurious version from The White Company is quilted, so really did make our bed feel more comfortable and certainly meant there was no need for an additional topper. The wide skirt made it easy to fit, even on our deep mattress, and it didn’t budge an inch during the night, plus it’s waterproof but completely silent, however much you move in your sleep.
It’s also made with advanced technology developed by Nasa no less. The 100 per cent cotton fabric stores excess heat until the body’s temperature decreases, then slowly releases that heat to keep the body at a consistent temperature through the night. All we know is we’ve never had a more cosy or comfortable night’s sleep, without feeling too toasty. The only drawback is the protector’s thickness means it takes forever to tumble dry, so speedy bed changes are a definite no-go.
It’s no surprise the company behind the much-praised Emma mattresses also sells a top-notch protector. Though it is, of course, compatible with Emma mattresses, it should still fit on all other brands, though double check first, as the protector is not quite as deep as some others we tested.
Unlike some others, though, the skirt has a stretchy elastic band around the edge, so doesn’t budge at all once it’s on the bed. The tight grip means there’s no chance of it crinkling when you turn over, and it’s waterproof right to the very edge, which we loved.
Emma says its revolutionary AllergyShield technology also reduces up to 93.7 per cent of mites plus it dried quickly after washing, making it perfectly suited to those with allergies who want to wash their protector more often. Just be aware it is much thinner than some protectors, so you may still want to add a topper for extra comfort.
Don’t even think about tucking your child up in bed without making sure there’s a mattress protector in place first. There’s no telling what it might need to fend off during the night, so a waterproof protector is essential to make sure the mattress lasts as long as possible.
This option from Silentnight has all you could need at a fantastic price. It has a deep skirt to fit snugly on even chunky mattresses; is hypo-allergenic, so won’t cause skin irritation, and it washes fantastically well.
Despite the price, the waterproof layer was one of the best we tested, and it kept the mattress completely dry even when we poured a whole glass of water on it.
It does rustle a little when you move around in bed, though, so we think it’s best used on the kids’ beds only.
Getting sweaty while you sleep is no fun, so, if you tend to overheat at night (or share a bed with someone who does), this protector is a great option. It’s made of breathable 200-thread count pure cotton with a pure cotton fill to wick away perspiration. It’s also considerably cheaper than most other pure cotton protectors, and we liked the fact there were two depths to choose from, to ensure the best fit for every mattress.
It feels lovely to the touch, too, with a flat profile but a smooth, lightly quilted finish and an elasticated jersey skirt. Surprisingly, it doesn’t take too long to dry after washing, either.
The only downside is that while it does offer light protection against minor spills, it’s not completely waterproof. So, if you just can’t do without a morning cuppa in bed, you’d be better off choosing something else.
Sleep soundly knowing you’ve chosen the most eco-friendly mattress protector possible. The bamboo used is sustainably grown to meet the highest standards and requires a third less water than cotton to thrive, while there’s no use of pesticides, fertilisers or chemicals. The protector itself is even delivered in a recycled and recyclable box.
Bamboo is also naturally antibacterial and inhospitable to parasites such as dust mites – plus has hypoallergenic properties, so it’s a no-brainer for anyone with allergies.
There’s no compromise on comfort either. The protector has a thin, non-toxic waterproof layer made from Nano TPU, which is recyclable and biodegradable, and you won’t hear it rustle every time you turn over, either. It feels super silky to the touch, too, just like a premium sheet. A snoozing success all round.
Wool is a great temperature regulator, helping to prevent overheating during warm nights. This Woolroom mattress protector even claims to take away up to 70 per cent of the heat given off from the body, and we certainly didn’t feel uncomfortably hot or especially damp when we tested this protector, thanks to its breathability and moisture-wicking properties. Wool also has the added bonus of being naturally hypoallergenic.
This quilted protector is not waterproof, though. It delivers a slightly plush, luxury feel, though don't expect much at all in the way of actual cushioning. However, the protector did create a somewhat ventilated, airy feel, around us, helping us feel cooler.
Woolroom uses certified organic British wool, which means sustainability and the sheep’s wellbeing have been factored into the production process. We love that we can see which farm our wool had come from, just by scanning a QR code. The protector is machine-washable but it takes a while to dry completely. It may be pricey but we think this is a great, quality choice for those who want a natural option.
Breathable, anti-allergy and waterproof, the Nectar mattress protector is a great buy that will keep you cool year-round. If you can splash more cash, we also loved The White Company temperature balance quilted mattress protector for its plush quilted feel and nifty temperature-regulating properties. Meanwhile, the Staydrynights and Silentnight protectors are great budget-friendly options.
Now you’ve got your mattress protector sorted, up the luxe with our edit of the best linen bedding
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in