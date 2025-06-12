Best mattress protectors, from cooling to waterproof designs

When it comes to keeping your mattress in tip-top condition, it pays to invest in a decent mattress protector – an extra layer that can act as a guard against spills, sweat and dust mites.

In terms of what to look for when tracking down the best mattress protectors, waterproofing is one of the most important factors, particularly if you suffer from night sweats or you’re buying a protector for a child’s bed.

Some mattress protectors are also hypoallergenic, making them ideal for people with allergies. Meanwhile, if you’re someone who tends to overheat at night, it’s a good idea to go with a more breathable option – these tend to be made from natural materials such as wool, cotton or bamboo. Synthetic materials such as polyester, while less effective at cooling, tend to be more affordable.

If you’re looking to buy a mattress protector in the hopes of adding extra comfort to your mattress, think again. One thing that mattress protectors won’t be able to do is provide extra support – for that, you’ll need to invest in a mattress topper or a brand-new mattress. That said, if you’re after a subtle luxury feel, you might want to consider a quilted protector.

Will all that in mind, keep scrolling for our pick of the best mattress protectors that will help extend the life of your mattress.

How we tested

We tested all these mattress protectors in our own homes, sleeping on each one for at least a week, to check for fit, comfort and that all-important rustle factor that often comes with waterproof versions. We checked to make sure each protector didn’t move during the night, and whether or not it helped to keep us cool. We even poured water on every mattress protector, to test just how waterproof they are. Finally, we washed and dried each protector, according to the manufacturer’s instructions, to see how easily and quickly each one could be cleaned. Unless stated otherwise, prices included for every protector are for double-size versions.

The best mattress protectors for 2025 are: