Mattress FAQs

What is the best mattress?

In this tried and tested review, the Simba hybrid luxe mattress took the top spot thanks to the fact it provides an “ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base”. It’s also “breathable and feels fresh”, and suitable for all sleepers.

How to choose the best mattress

Finding the best mattress for you will, of course, be down to personal preference. When investing in a new one, it’s important to consider a range of different factors. Ultimately, your sleep position dictates the mattress you should opt for. Below, you’ll find a detailed guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers, front sleepers and back sleepers, as well as options for those of us who suffer from back pain and overheating.

What is the best mattress for back pain?

If you’re suffering from back pain, it’s worth investing in a mattress that offers sufficient support and comfort. In terms of what to look for, it’s best to opt for a firm mattress, and hybrids have been found to provide the best support for your spine.

In our review, the Hypnos luxurious earth 05 was helpful when it came to our tester’s back pain. There’s a medium and a firm tension mattress available, but our writer found the medium tension to be surprisingly solid, offering “enhanced support” that was “very much welcomed”. What’s more, this provided “a significant reduction in discomfort after just a few weeks”.

What is the best mattress for a front sleeper?

Your sleeping style will determine what type of mattress you need. If you’re a front sleeper, you’re more likely to suffer from back pain, as such, it’s recommended you choose a medium to firm mattress, to make sure you’re sufficiently supported without feeling any pressure. Similarly, to make sure your weight is evenly distributed, it’s recommended you opt for a memory foam or pocket sprung mattress.

What is the best mattress for a back sleeper?

If you’re a back sleeper, you’ll also benefit from having a firmer mattress, so your back and spine are supported. You’ll find plenty of options in this review, including the Simba hybrid original and the Panda hybrid bamboo. Our tester for the Simba hybrid luxe is a side and back sleeper, and found the mattress offered “support for joints prone to aches”.

What is the best mattress for a side sleeper?

Finally, if you’re a side sleeper, it’s recommended you opt for a softer mattress because you have less surface area in contact with the mattress, which increases pressure on hips and shoulders. Again, there are plenty of options in our review that are designed to be supportive for side sleepers.

What is the best mattress to prevent overheating?

If you’re prone to overheating during the night, it’s important to consider the type of mattress you have. It’s recommended you choose one that has pocket springs, so air can flow freely, or one that has a cooling layer. In our review, Emma’s luxe cooling mattress proved a hit with our tester. The six layers are “designed to regulate your temperature, with the removable top cover featuring open-pore fibres that pull the heat away from your body as you sleep”.

How do you know when you need a new mattress? How often should you change your mattress?

If you’re sleeping well on your mattress with no aches or pains, you don’t need to change it. But it’s important to notice if that’s not the case and to take action.

Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation advises you to look for changes in how well you’re sleeping, and whether you sleep better in other beds when away from home. Other things to look out for are backache, stiffness in the morning, lumps and bumps in the mattress, squeaks and creaks during the night when you move, rolling into the middle, and discolouration or wear to the mattress fabric.

Similarly, according to the National Bed Federation, you should replace your mattress every seven or eight years.

What is a sprung mattress?

These are the traditional-style mattresses that mostly come ready to sleep on. They often have several thousand springs, which provide support while you sleep. Williams says: “You should probably look for a minimum of 1,000 springs in a king size. Obviously, this needs to be pro-rated down when buying a double or single.” Where mattresses are advertised as having many thousands of springs, this is where layers of micro-springs are placed over the top of the main pocket spring unit, as comfort layers. Pocket-sprung is generally the best type of spring mattress, as the springs move individually, giving better support.

What is a memory foam mattress?

These mattresses have become very popular, as many people like sinking into a bed and having the pressure relieved from their joints. These mattresses feel very luxurious. Older-style memory foam mattresses had a reputation for making people overheat, as they would radiate heat back up into the body, but new-style memory foam has moved on from this, so it shouldn’t be an issue.

What is a hybrid mattress?

As you might have figured from the name, a hybrid combines both memory foam and springs, to give you the best of both worlds. They should provide that luxurious sinking feeling alongside some solid spring support.

What level of firmness do you need?

There is no hard and fast rule with firmness. Comfort is the most important thing. Most mattresses sold are medium. Clearly, it is important not to choose one that is so soft it doesn’t offer sufficient support. On the other hand, choosing one that is too firm could cause pressure points and pins and needles.

Your body weight will determine how firmness feels to you. As a general rule of thumb, heavier people prefer firmer mattresses, as soft mattresses may see them sinking and not getting enough support. On the other hand, lighter builds might find that firm mattresses result in pressure points.

Can you change your mind about a mattress?

Most manufacturers will allow you to try your mattress at home and then return it if you’re not happy. But this isn’t a given, so always check with the retailer and/or brand you’re buying from. While some trial periods are relatively short – 30 days or so – some are up to a year. There will be terms to these trial periods: some will require the use of mattress protectors, while others will expect you to follow care guidelines to the letter. We’ve listed here the trial and guarantee periods for each of the mattresses we tried.

How often should I change my mattress?

During our research, we had many conversations with people about how often they would consider buying a new mattress. Most options are pretty expensive, after all, so it’s hard to justify shelling out. But it’s a worthwhile investment, not just for your sleep but for your health, too.

Williams says: “There is no definitive answer to this, although generally, our research shows that around seven to eight years is about the time to be thinking about changing your mattress.

“Your comfort needs may have changed since you bought it, and the mattress will have slowly deteriorated over many thousands of nights’ use,” Williams says. “Also, from a hygiene viewpoint, we lose around half a pint of body moisture a night into our mattress, and shed around 1lb of skin scales per year.”

A sobering thought. But it’s key to note there’s no strict rule here. If you look after your mattress and follow the manufacturer’s guidance on rotating and turning, you can prolong its life.

What makes a good mattress?

Obviously, what one person finds comfortable won’t be the same for another. Some people find firm mattresses suit them well, while others will find they cause too much pressure. Generally speaking, heavier builds will find that a firmer mattress may be best, but they can be hard to tolerate for those with lighter physiques.

Williams advises always going big: “Buy the biggest size you can fit in your bedroom, as more space equals less disturbance, equals better sleep,” he says. But always measure your space before you buy.

There’s no denying mattresses can be very expensive, but it pays to invest. “Don’t buy the cheapest mattress,” says Williams. “Even a £1,000 mattress or bed only equates to around 20p per night per person (for a couple) spread over an average product lifespan of seven years.”

Lastly, pay close attention to the other fillings in your mattress. If you’re an allergy sufferer, go for fillings that are hypoallergenic – natural fibres are often your best bet. Natural fibres also help regulate temperature really well. Even the most hi-tech mattresses are now made using materials such as wool, cotton and silk.

Also, test mattresses to your heart’s content. Go out and lie on some for at least 10 minutes each, rolling over to see how they feel when you’re in different positions. Some mattress brands offer a certain number of nights for free, so you can see what it’s like at home. But make sure you’re aware of all the T&Cs, if you plan to use these trials.

Buying the right size mattress for your bed frame

Measure the inside frame of your bed using a tape measure to check if the mattress is going to fit. Obviously, you don’t want it exactly the same, because you need a slight gap for changing sheets. If you have a divan bed, take measurements from the top of the divan – not the sides – all the way to each edge.

What is the best time of year to buy a new mattress?

While mattress companies like Emma and Simba often host sales (particularly over bank holiday weekends), the biggest discounts can be found in big sales events like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and the Boxing Day and January sales.

What size is a single, double and king mattress?

Single mattress size – the measurements of a standard single mattress are 90cm x 190cm

– the measurements of a standard single mattress are 90cm x 190cm Double mattress size – the measurements of a standard double mattress are 135cm x 190cm

– the measurements of a standard double mattress are 135cm x 190cm King mattress size – the measurements of a standard king-size mattress are 150cm x 200cm

How to look after your mattress

If you’re investing in a top-of-the-range mattress, it is important to take care of it. First things first, a mattress protector will help to prolong the life of your bed – the Nectar mattress protector (from £40, Nectarsleep.co.uk) took the top spot in our review.

How to clean a mattress

We’ve written a detailed guide on how to keep your mattress clean and get rid of stains. This expert-led feature explains the steps you should take, from vacuuming tips and cleaning hacks to the products that will keep your bed odour-free. If all else fails, investing in a new mattress will certainly help to improve your sleep setup.

What are the best mattress deals?

Mattresses can be expensive, which is why we regularly update our guide to cheap mattress deals with any seriously impressive discounts we spot.

The verdict: Mattresses

For a mattress that offers the best of both worlds, we highly recommend investing in Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress, which delivers supreme comfort and excellent pressure relief. For something a bit more purse-friendly that still provides optimal comfort and support, Simba’s best-selling mattress, the hybrid original, is a great option, while those with bigger budgets and a preference for a solid feel will relish the luxury of Hynos’s luxurious earth 05 mattress.

