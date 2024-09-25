Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Buying a new mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make but it’s also one of the most confusing, with a myriad of designs to choose from, all of which look strikingly similar and promise to help you achieve a better night’s rest. This is why we’ve made it our mission to help you find the best mattress for your sleep style.
Investing in a good mattress is not only important for your comfort, but also your health, and numerous studies have affirmed the crucial role that sleep plays when it comes to our physical and mental wellbeing.
During your search, it’s important to remember mattress requirements vary from person to person. So, aside from picking the correct size for your bed frame, there’s a host of other things you’ll need to take into consideration, including whether you’re a front, side or back sleeper; your weight and general body temperature; and any pre-existing injuries, aches or pains.
But, in essence, if it makes you feel relaxed enough that you can drift off easily and remain undisturbed for a full seven to nine hours, you’re onto a winner.
If you’re finding the search for ‘the one’ overwhelming or you’re not entirely sure what you should be looking for, you’ve come to the right place. The IndyBest’s team of expert testers have been hard at work, trying out a whole range of mattresses from some of the biggest brand names in the sleep business – think Simba, Emma, Hypnos and Tempur – to help you track down the best one for you.
We understand there’s a bewildering amount of choice out there – from memory foam and pocket sprung to no-turn and rotate mattresses – with options that cost anywhere from £100 to a few thousand. So, to help you decide more easily, our mattress experts have spent months investigating a range of different mattresses and testing them in real-world scenarios.
To make sure this review of the best mattresses only features the crème de la crème, we put mattresses from both big names and smaller brands to the test in our own homes, sleeping on them for at least two months, but sometimes years, before giving our final verdict.
When reviewing, first and foremost we assessed the comfort of each mattress – if it caused any inkling of aches or pains, it did not make the cut. If it made us feel like we were sleeping on a cloud, we awarded it extra points.
The second criterion was motion transfer, we did not want to feel our sleeping partner turn over in the night. The third thing we considered was the edge support – we wanted to feel supported wherever we were lying on the bed. Another important factor was durability, assessing whether we noticed any dipping after testing. And finally, we made sure to consider ease of delivery and price, with extra bonus points for mattresses that offer sleep trials.
If a mattress is listed here, you can rest assured it’s of great quality, but be sure to read the full reviews to make sure you choose the right one for you. For more information on our testing process, read our in-depth guide, which covers our criteria, from delivery to comfort. For reference, each price listed below is for a standard double mattress, but we’ve also detailed all the sizes available for each of the mattresses.
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products, and trialling them within their homes – the same environment that you will be using them. As for mattresses, our tester had a strict criterion by which she judged each one having slept on it for a minimum of two months at home.
This substantial mattress has a whopping 11 layers and is therefore very robust. There’s a foam base with recycled fibres; a bamboo and wool layer, which promotes temperature regulation; and an open cell foam section for airflow. Meanwhile, the 14,000 titanium springs, which offer support, are nestled into two sections, including a foam element to prevent any digging in. We also liked that the top anti-allergy cover layer can be removed and machine-washed.
Having spent more than six months sleeping on this mattress, we found that it offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base. Better still, it’s breathable and feels fresh. The layers work well together, and we’ve seen improved sleep, thanks to the coolness it offers during warmer months and increased cosiness seen in the autumn and winter. Our tester is a side and back sleeper and found it offers support for joints prone to aches, too.
The layers do mean that this mattress is both high (31cm) and heavy to manoeuvre, but we do think the solid composition creates a premium feel that matches the price point.
Arriving tightly rolled and vacuum packed, Dormeo’s mattress is easy to unbox, with it recovering most of its original shape within 15 minutes. Composed of six layers, the top three layers of foam create a supportive base for your body, allowing the mattress to mould to your shape for optimum comfort. We benefited from the cooling technology during balmy nights, as well as the hybrid design, which improved our pressure points in just two weeks.
You get a lot of bang for your buck with the octasmart mattress, with the firm and supportive design not compromising on any comfort. As someone with occasional back and neck aches, the build gave us the support we needed, while the design’s three “body zones” reduced disturbance when sharing a bed.
If you’re anything like us, you perspire uncontrollably throughout the night during the summer months, trying all you can to stay cool, the Emma luxe cooling mattress could help. Made up of six layers which are all designed to regulate your temperature, with the removable top cover featuring open-pore fibres that pull the heat away from your body as you sleep.
The Emma luxe cooling isn’t a miracle maker. You’re still going to be hot when it’s 30C outside, but when the temperatures weren’t as extreme and dropped to around 23C, we were as cool as a cucumber. It regulated our body temperature so effectively that there weren’t any damp bedsheets the next morning. It’s a hybrid mattress, so it’s made from a combination of springs and foam. This meant it still moulded to our body effectively while stopping us from overheating.
In comparison to Simba’s hybrid pro mattress, it is softer and doesn’t have the same edge support, so we did find that we slipped off when sitting on the edge of it. But, once we got used to it, we found it to be a dream to sleep on.
This hybrid mattress from Panda calls on bamboo to give you a better night’s kip. It’s vegan, and topped with a luxe, naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial bamboo cover that immediately gets extra points for being removable. Beneath this layer, there’s a breathable foam layer, which is infused with the all-important bamboo, which is naturally temperature regulating, so should do well in every season.
The mattress is on the firmer side of medium and when lying down, we noticed a very slight sinking-in feeling, with a subtle bounce, owing to a layer of springs. Our side-sleeping tester found it to provide excellent comfort and support. However, the brand assures it’s suitable for front and back sleepers too, because there are two different kinds of foam working to accommodate you and your sleeping position, and keep you properly aligned right through the night.
For fans of firm mattresses, the Emma premium plus is sure to go down a treat. Not only is the bed-in-a-box brand’s offering incredibly easy to install – with the mattress arriving rolled up in an easy-to-manoeuvre box – it’s also one of the comfiest mattresses we’ve ever snoozed on. What makes this so impressive is the five layers of comfort, four of which are made from foam, and one a 12.5cm tall layer of pocket springs, making the whole thing soft and spongy.
But what sets this mattress apart from many other options is the premium honeycomb cover, which creates even more comfort and breathability. So, for those who sweat while they sleep, you’ll want to pay close attention, as the cover can also be removed and thrown in the washing machine. Genius.
The combination of mouldable memory foam and compartmented pocket springs also helped us sleep soundly. Separated into five sections, these have different levels of support for each area of the body: head, shoulders, lower back, thighs and feet. So, as long as you don’t sleep in any strange positions (such as your head where your feet should be), you’re sure to have just the right amount of support needed to sleep soundly.
The Goldilocks of mattresses, this hybrid option is ideal for those who find memory foam too squishy, and springs too firm. Marrying the support of micro coils with Tempur’s famous Nasa-developed foam, it offers the best of both worlds – the enveloping comfort that the brand’s material is known for, plus the bounce and support of pocketed springs.
When we initially slept on the hybrid elite, we experienced a slight floaty, sinking feeling that, although not as pronounced as on others we tried, still took a little getting used to. After prolonged testing, though, we found that, while it felt softer than a traditional coiled mattress, it gave us maximum support in all the right places, no matter what position we slept in.
We also loved how easy this mattress is to look after as it’s “no turn”, and even comes with removable covers that can be easily unzipped and machine-washed, making sure your sleep surface is fresh and hygienic night after night – ideal for clumsy coffee drinkers or parents of toddlers.
The hybrid ultra is a medium-firm mattress that has 13 layers of foam and springs, and it comes complete with a zip-off cover. Interestingly, this Simba offering has the most springs (8,500) of all the brand’s hybrid mattresses. The sections include a double foam layer to promote coolness, as well as a layer incorporating kapok, wool and bamboo for further temperature regulation potential.
Thanks to its extensive layers, the mattress is 34cm high, so it’s something to bear in mind depending on how high your bed frame is. We found the mattress to offer a refreshing feel as we settled down to sleep, and, during a month’s trial period, we appreciated the Simba hybrid ultra’s cooling surface on nights we felt hot or had been tossing and turning.
While it comes with an investment price tag, if you are looking to splash out on a new mattress, Simba’s hybrid ultra provides supreme comfort, a sturdy medium-firm composition with a bit of springy bounce and breathable coolness. It’s suitable for front, back and side sleepers, too.
Simba’s bestselling mattress, the hybrid original features six layers of pure comfort. The most important layer – the core zoned foam support base – gives the mattress its thickness and stability. Better still, it’s zoned so every area of your body is supported, while the middle layer of pocket springs provides just the right amount of bounce. The top layer is soft, breathable and hypoallergenic (making it a great option for allergy sufferers), and the zip-off design is washable.
Arriving in a long box, clear instructions make the mattress a breeze to unpack and, within hours, it’s fully rolled out and ready to lie on. Sinkage is perfect, as is the balance of support and cloud-like cushioning. Its medium firmness is suited to those who sleep on their side, front or back, while its breathability makes the mattress a stellar option for those who tend to get hot during the night.
This is a hybrid that sits in the middle of the market in terms of price, and we’ve never slept more soundly.
Bringing the comfort of a hotel room into your own bedroom, you can buy the exact mattress used at Premier Inn hotels. The mattress is made up of seven layers, including an innovative gel layer for bounce and a memory foam layer for that sinking-in feeling. The design has edge-to-edge support to provide comfort, while the temperature-regulating sleep surface kept us cool in the summer and cosy on colder nights. Finished with a micro-quilted surface, the top layer can be unzipped and rotated, which is a lot easier than turning the entire thing.
When testing, we found that it offered medium to firm support and were impressed with the zoned system, which helps to evenly distribute weight across the mattress. Better still, we found we got into a comfortable sleeping position far more quickly than our old mattress.
Our only gripe is how hefty it is to unpack and position, but once it’s onto your bed frame, you’ll have no regrets.
If you can’t seem to get on with the pocket-sprung variety, consider Emma’s memory foam mattress, which is designed to support your entire body and keep your spine evenly aligned for maximum relief and rest.
Made up of three layers of memory foam, we noticed a distinct sinking feeling as we were lying down. While this felt unusual at first, it became strangely comforting. The mattress helped relieve pressure on high-impact areas such as our hips and shoulders, and we also really appreciated the foam’s low transference of motion, which meant our sleep was far less disturbed by our fidgety partner.
A great option for front, back or side sleepers, the original delivered optimal cushioning and support whichever position we slept in, and the extra layers of breathable foam really do work, as we found both our body and the mattress were left dry and cool, even during a heatwave.
While the original ticked all our boxes, those looking for supreme plushness will be pleased to hear Emma has launched a new version, the original plus mattress (£483, Emma-sleep.co.uk), which comes with a comfort cover that offers extra thickness.
Hypnos supplies mattresses to hotels, including Soho House and The Corinthia, but also the royal family, so it’s fair to say the luxury brand is good enough for VIPs. As always, we’ve got to question how this translates to the beds we can buy, but this mattress is quite something – and certainly fit for a king or queen.
The depth (31cm) means there are lots of layers of comfort here, including a pocket-spring system, which aids weight distribution to provide edge-to-edge support and helps to encourage better spinal alignment. While the depth gives it a luxe feel, it does mean the sheets are sometimes difficult to secure. Where the pillow top is concerned, we were initially worried it would be too soft, but it’s supportive and feels like a gentle hug. It’s a total dream to sink into, and it’s one of the most comfortable mattresses we’ve tested.
The hybrid mattress is made up of eight layers of foam, micro-springs, memory foam and a supportive base. While everyone’s perception of mattress firmness will differ, we’d say this has a medium level of firmness to it, so it’s certainly not for you if you’re after pillow-like softness (turn to the Hypnos mattress above for that).
That being said, our pressure points felt supported and our spine aligned, and it scored extra points for its ability to reduce motion transfer – we could not feel our wriggly sleeping partner. What’s more, when we allowed a guest to sleep in our bed, they commented on how comfortable it was.
One feature that sets Nectar apart from the big-name brands is the 365-night free trial and forever warranty – for example, both Simba and Emma offer 200-night trials. Knowing that the mattress is refundable is also a great feature because if you don’t get on with it, you can return it free of charge.
Dusk’s mattress feels as luxurious as it looks. The hybrid design consists of four layers of memory foam and pocket springs, and the comfort of the memory foam is balanced by the pocket springs in the middle (individually wrapped to help regulate heat). We found it to be on the firmer side (a great choice for those with back pain) but has enough bounce to help you doze off in comfort
Complete with a premium soft knitted outer layer on top, we benefitted from the breathable grey fabric border during late summer weather. Plus, there’s a hidden zip to remove the outer layer to wash the cover. When testing, we found that it offers stellar edge-to-edge support and you can really feel the mattress supporting every part of your body. Note that it takes a few days for the mattress to fully flatten out so it may feel a little less comfortable at first. But persevere, as Dusk’s design is one of the best value-for-money mattresses on the market.
In this tried and tested review, the Simba hybrid luxe mattress took the top spot thanks to the fact it provides an “ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base”. It’s also “breathable and feels fresh”, and suitable for all sleepers.
Finding the best mattress for you will, of course, be down to personal preference. When investing in a new one, it’s important to consider a range of different factors. Ultimately, your sleep position dictates the mattress you should opt for. Below, you’ll find a detailed guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers, front sleepers and back sleepers, as well as options for those of us who suffer from back pain and overheating.
If you’re suffering from back pain, it’s worth investing in a mattress that offers sufficient support and comfort. In terms of what to look for, it’s best to opt for a firm mattress, and hybrids have been found to provide the best support for your spine.
In our review, the Hypnos luxurious earth 05 was helpful when it came to our tester’s back pain. There’s a medium and a firm tension mattress available, but our writer found the medium tension to be surprisingly solid, offering “enhanced support” that was “very much welcomed”. What’s more, this provided “a significant reduction in discomfort after just a few weeks”.
Your sleeping style will determine what type of mattress you need. If you’re a front sleeper, you’re more likely to suffer from back pain, as such, it’s recommended you choose a medium to firm mattress, to make sure you’re sufficiently supported without feeling any pressure. Similarly, to make sure your weight is evenly distributed, it’s recommended you opt for a memory foam or pocket sprung mattress.
If you’re a back sleeper, you’ll also benefit from having a firmer mattress, so your back and spine are supported. You’ll find plenty of options in this review, including the Simba hybrid original and the Panda hybrid bamboo. Our tester for the Simba hybrid luxe is a side and back sleeper, and found the mattress offered “support for joints prone to aches”.
Finally, if you’re a side sleeper, it’s recommended you opt for a softer mattress because you have less surface area in contact with the mattress, which increases pressure on hips and shoulders. Again, there are plenty of options in our review that are designed to be supportive for side sleepers.
If you’re prone to overheating during the night, it’s important to consider the type of mattress you have. It’s recommended you choose one that has pocket springs, so air can flow freely, or one that has a cooling layer. In our review, Emma’s luxe cooling mattress proved a hit with our tester. The six layers are “designed to regulate your temperature, with the removable top cover featuring open-pore fibres that pull the heat away from your body as you sleep”.
If you’re sleeping well on your mattress with no aches or pains, you don’t need to change it. But it’s important to notice if that’s not the case and to take action.
Simon Williams from the National Bed Federation advises you to look for changes in how well you’re sleeping, and whether you sleep better in other beds when away from home. Other things to look out for are backache, stiffness in the morning, lumps and bumps in the mattress, squeaks and creaks during the night when you move, rolling into the middle, and discolouration or wear to the mattress fabric.
Similarly, according to the National Bed Federation, you should replace your mattress every seven or eight years.
These are the traditional-style mattresses that mostly come ready to sleep on. They often have several thousand springs, which provide support while you sleep. Williams says: “You should probably look for a minimum of 1,000 springs in a king size. Obviously, this needs to be pro-rated down when buying a double or single.” Where mattresses are advertised as having many thousands of springs, this is where layers of micro-springs are placed over the top of the main pocket spring unit, as comfort layers. Pocket-sprung is generally the best type of spring mattress, as the springs move individually, giving better support.
These mattresses have become very popular, as many people like sinking into a bed and having the pressure relieved from their joints. These mattresses feel very luxurious. Older-style memory foam mattresses had a reputation for making people overheat, as they would radiate heat back up into the body, but new-style memory foam has moved on from this, so it shouldn’t be an issue.
As you might have figured from the name, a hybrid combines both memory foam and springs, to give you the best of both worlds. They should provide that luxurious sinking feeling alongside some solid spring support.
There is no hard and fast rule with firmness. Comfort is the most important thing. Most mattresses sold are medium. Clearly, it is important not to choose one that is so soft it doesn’t offer sufficient support. On the other hand, choosing one that is too firm could cause pressure points and pins and needles.
Your body weight will determine how firmness feels to you. As a general rule of thumb, heavier people prefer firmer mattresses, as soft mattresses may see them sinking and not getting enough support. On the other hand, lighter builds might find that firm mattresses result in pressure points.
Most manufacturers will allow you to try your mattress at home and then return it if you’re not happy. But this isn’t a given, so always check with the retailer and/or brand you’re buying from. While some trial periods are relatively short – 30 days or so – some are up to a year. There will be terms to these trial periods: some will require the use of mattress protectors, while others will expect you to follow care guidelines to the letter. We’ve listed here the trial and guarantee periods for each of the mattresses we tried.
During our research, we had many conversations with people about how often they would consider buying a new mattress. Most options are pretty expensive, after all, so it’s hard to justify shelling out. But it’s a worthwhile investment, not just for your sleep but for your health, too.
Williams says: “There is no definitive answer to this, although generally, our research shows that around seven to eight years is about the time to be thinking about changing your mattress.
“Your comfort needs may have changed since you bought it, and the mattress will have slowly deteriorated over many thousands of nights’ use,” Williams says. “Also, from a hygiene viewpoint, we lose around half a pint of body moisture a night into our mattress, and shed around 1lb of skin scales per year.”
A sobering thought. But it’s key to note there’s no strict rule here. If you look after your mattress and follow the manufacturer’s guidance on rotating and turning, you can prolong its life.
Obviously, what one person finds comfortable won’t be the same for another. Some people find firm mattresses suit them well, while others will find they cause too much pressure. Generally speaking, heavier builds will find that a firmer mattress may be best, but they can be hard to tolerate for those with lighter physiques.
Williams advises always going big: “Buy the biggest size you can fit in your bedroom, as more space equals less disturbance, equals better sleep,” he says. But always measure your space before you buy.
There’s no denying mattresses can be very expensive, but it pays to invest. “Don’t buy the cheapest mattress,” says Williams. “Even a £1,000 mattress or bed only equates to around 20p per night per person (for a couple) spread over an average product lifespan of seven years.”
Lastly, pay close attention to the other fillings in your mattress. If you’re an allergy sufferer, go for fillings that are hypoallergenic – natural fibres are often your best bet. Natural fibres also help regulate temperature really well. Even the most hi-tech mattresses are now made using materials such as wool, cotton and silk.
Also, test mattresses to your heart’s content. Go out and lie on some for at least 10 minutes each, rolling over to see how they feel when you’re in different positions. Some mattress brands offer a certain number of nights for free, so you can see what it’s like at home. But make sure you’re aware of all the T&Cs, if you plan to use these trials.
Measure the inside frame of your bed using a tape measure to check if the mattress is going to fit. Obviously, you don’t want it exactly the same, because you need a slight gap for changing sheets. If you have a divan bed, take measurements from the top of the divan – not the sides – all the way to each edge.
While mattress companies like Emma and Simba often host sales (particularly over bank holiday weekends), the biggest discounts can be found in big sales events like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and the Boxing Day and January sales.
If you’re investing in a top-of-the-range mattress, it is important to take care of it. First things first, a mattress protector will help to prolong the life of your bed – the Nectar mattress protector (from £40, Nectarsleep.co.uk) took the top spot in our review.
We’ve written a detailed guide on how to keep your mattress clean and get rid of stains. This expert-led feature explains the steps you should take, from vacuuming tips and cleaning hacks to the products that will keep your bed odour-free. If all else fails, investing in a new mattress will certainly help to improve your sleep setup.
Mattresses can be expensive, which is why we regularly update our guide to cheap mattress deals with any seriously impressive discounts we spot.
For a mattress that offers the best of both worlds, we highly recommend investing in Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress, which delivers supreme comfort and excellent pressure relief. For something a bit more purse-friendly that still provides optimal comfort and support, Simba’s best-selling mattress, the hybrid original, is a great option, while those with bigger budgets and a preference for a solid feel will relish the luxury of Hynos’s luxurious earth 05 mattress.
