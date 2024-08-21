Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Get some beauty sleep, with these tried-and-tested mulberry silk pillowcase heroes
The best silk pillowcases are billed as helping to improve your skin and hair, while also making for a luxurious addition to your bedding. Silk is less absorbent than cotton – and won’t wick away moisture – so your skin can lap up the ingredients in your skincare during the night.
There’s no static created by silk as you toss and turn overnight, either, so, these pillowcases should eradicate frizz. Bye-bye, flyaway bedhead. Additionally, strands are protected from breakage, as a smooth silk surface doesn’t pull hair while you move in your sleep. This is why silk pillowcases are favourites of hairstylists and dermatologists alike, as well as us here at IndyBest.
Additionally, natural silk is antibacterial and hypoallergenic for those prone to irritation and with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s breathable and temperature-controlling, while some silk pillowcases are particularly cooling and offer relief if you have trouble overheating at night.
All these pillowcase perks are unique to silk, so you won’t reap the same benefits with similar materials such as satin. In fact, it’s important to look for 100 per cent mulberry silk when shopping for your pillowcase. Momme level is also crucial, which is the silk thread’s weight. Ideally, you want to go for anything over 19 momme, to ensure durability, while 22 momme is also lightweight enough to offer a cool refreshment.
Silk pillowcases often come with a premium price tag, so, we’ve done some extensive research to help you find the best, if you’re thinking of making the investment. After all, no one wants to hand over their hard-earned cash only to end up with a pillowcase that snags, crumples and does nothing to improve their beauty regime. Keep reading for our granular silk pillowcase rundown.
We tested these silk pillowcases over a duration spanning from a few weeks to two years. Our best buys cover shade options and an array of zip closure and envelope styles, alongside varied momme levels. We’ve included silk pillowcases to suit all budgets, covering luxury buys, affordable picks, and beauty sleep sets. Keep scrolling to see our comprehensive list and full verdict.
Helen Wilson-Beevers is a beauty and lifestyle journalist who has been a regular contributor to IndyBest since 2021. In that time, she has tested and reviewed everything from the latest beauty launches to pillows, mattresses and silk pillowcases, providing honest insight into the best products available.
You can buy pillowcases in either silk or satin, and each has its advantages. They both have the same smoothing benefits, with the main differences between them being in their make-up: silk is a natural fibre, while satin is manufactured from other materials. However, satin still feels soft to the touch and can even feel smooth like silk.
It is also worth considering how much you want to spend on a pillowcase, as the price points are slightly higher when it comes to silk. A satin pillowcase is a great choice if you can’t stretch to the price of a silk one, as it still offers some great skincare and haircare benefits compared with a cotton pillowcase.
In short: yes. When it comes to your hair and skin, a silk or satin pillowcase will help reduce the effects that friction from tossing and turning can cause, such as creases on your face and frizzy or tangled tresses.
While it is best to check the washing care instructions that come with your specific pillowcase, the majority of styles can be washed either by hand or in a machine.
Silk pillowcase brand Slip recommends using a PH-neutral liquid detergent and/or fabric softener to prevent the material from hardening and to ensure the temperature is kept below 30C. The safest method if your machine doesn't specify exact heat settings is either cold or just one level above.
A delicates bag is also optional, depending on your washing machine and whether or not it tends to grab items and tear them.
If you wish to maximise the life of your pillowcase, hand washing is the ultimate method but, whatever you do, do not place it in a tumble dryer.
For silk pillowcases, a momme weight of 12 to 19 is considered good quality, while a momme range anywhere between 19 and 30 is deemed very high quality. Anything lower than 12 will not be as durable and will be prone to more damage and tearing. During testing, the top performers were 19 momme or higher.
Our best overall buy is This Is Silk’s natural white pillowcase for being refreshingly cooling, and soothing our skin. Meanwhile, Silk Works London’s beauty sleep set provides an eye mask option, and we’re big fans of the wide selection of colourways available for Slip silk pillowcases.
