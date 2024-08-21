The best silk pillowcases are billed as helping to improve your skin and hair, while also making for a luxurious addition to your bedding. Silk is less absorbent than cotton – and won’t wick away moisture – so your skin can lap up the ingredients in your skincare during the night.

There’s no static created by silk as you toss and turn overnight, either, so, these pillowcases should eradicate frizz. Bye-bye, flyaway bedhead. Additionally, strands are protected from breakage, as a smooth silk surface doesn’t pull hair while you move in your sleep. This is why silk pillowcases are favourites of hairstylists and dermatologists alike, as well as us here at IndyBest.

Additionally, natural silk is antibacterial and hypoallergenic for those prone to irritation and with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s breathable and temperature-controlling, while some silk pillowcases are particularly cooling and offer relief if you have trouble overheating at night.

All these pillowcase perks are unique to silk, so you won’t reap the same benefits with similar materials such as satin. In fact, it’s important to look for 100 per cent mulberry silk when shopping for your pillowcase. Momme level is also crucial, which is the silk thread’s weight. Ideally, you want to go for anything over 19 momme, to ensure durability, while 22 momme is also lightweight enough to offer a cool refreshment.

Silk pillowcases often come with a premium price tag, so, we’ve done some extensive research to help you find the best, if you’re thinking of making the investment. After all, no one wants to hand over their hard-earned cash only to end up with a pillowcase that snags, crumples and does nothing to improve their beauty regime. Keep reading for our granular silk pillowcase rundown.

How we tested

open image in gallery We slept on the job, to bring you the best silk pillowcases ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We tested these silk pillowcases over a duration spanning from a few weeks to two years. Our best buys cover shade options and an array of zip closure and envelope styles, alongside varied momme levels. We’ve included silk pillowcases to suit all budgets, covering luxury buys, affordable picks, and beauty sleep sets. Keep scrolling to see our comprehensive list and full verdict.

The best silk pillowcases for 2024 are: