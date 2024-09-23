13 best electric blankets to keep you warm and toasty, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These are the best cost effective electric blankets for cosier nights
In the words of Ned Stark, winter is coming – and with it comes hefty fuel prices. The average energy bill is set to rise by 10 per cent this winter but there are lots of ways you can cut costs, including using one of the best heated blankets on the market.
Whether you use a heated blanket on your mattress or a heated throw to wrap up warm on your sofa, these cold-weather companions will help you stay toasty, so you don’t have to rely on switching on the heating.
Perfect for those who don’t want to heat the whole house when they’re feeling a little chilly, a traditional electric blanket on your bed may not sound super sexy but, with a cost of around 1p an hour to run, the warming devices will help you make some super sexy savings.
There are lots of different styles available, too, so, we’ve been busy testing a range of electric blankets and throws, to find out which ones offer the best value for money. Keep scrolling to find out which ones are hot stuff.
We spent a good six months testing most of these blankets, draping the throws over our laps at every opportunity. We also recruited some retirees into our testing pool, so they could let us know their thoughts. What we were looking for was something that kept us warm without overheating us, was easy to control and, in the case of heated throws, looked good, too. Of course, quality, safety and price were never far from our minds.
The faux-mink fleece on this Slumberdown heated throw is as soft as any you’ll find. We like that it comes in a range of colours – we tested light pistachio, but there’s mole and charcoal, too. What we particularly liked was how easy it was to use the throw, despite all the different settings.
There are 10 heat settings and 10 timer setters, enabling you to keep it on for up to 10 hours. You can see exactly what you’ve set by looking at the LED display and it’ll tell you whether the number you’re looking at corresponds to the heat or the timer. There’s also a simple on/off switch. We felt toasty under this blanket and liked that there were so many heat options, so we could be like Goldilocks and find the temperature that was just right.
For a budget-friendly way to keep warm this winter, Silentnight has nailed it. This blanket also costs around 1p to warm your bed (if you use it for two hours on the low setting).
It may seem a little utilitarian – the fleece feels quite felt-like, and the wires do create small bumps – however, we liked the elasticated straps that hold it in place on the mattress.
There are single controls with three heat settings, meaning, if you share a bed, you can’t set different temperatures for each side. However, this is a great basic electric blanket and kept us noticeably warm, even on the lowest setting.
This is a generously sized blanket, and we love the teddy texture of the throw. It’s soft and snuggly, but not velvet-y, which is great news for those who aren’t fans of that texture. There are six heat settings, and, as it’s pretty heavyweight, it’s nice and snug even without the heating element turned on. The dappled grey colour is inoffensive, and won’t show up fluff and dirt too badly. We love that it comes in a reusable bag, which means it’s easy to stow away during warmer months, too.
We were amazed by the value of this dual-control blanket, which lets you and your partner adjust the temperature on your respective sides of the bed, warming each individually, to create your own microclimate in bed. The great spread of heat elements inside the blanket prevent any cold spots, which helped us drift off more easily. This electric blanket can be machine washed, which is fantastic for allergy sufferers in particular. While this blanket doesn’t have an automatic shut-off function, it does have an overheat protection feature.
We love this throw, which is thoroughly festive in a ruby red colourway, with a cable-knit finish (the other side is super strokable fleece, for total comfort). The LED controls let you adjust the heat between nine heat settings, and there are a whopping nine auto shut-off settings. This was great for us, as we like to have our blanket on all day while we’re working, and we didn’t have to keep switching it on and off. We did find clicking through all the heat settings a bit faffy, but it’s only a minor annoyance, to be honest. Another bonus is this throw can be machine-washed, do help you keep it fresh.
Thanks to the battery pack on this fleecy heated blanket, you can take it away from the mains. This is great if you want to use it in the car, or your seat is just a bit too far from a plug socket.
It comes in a range of colours, and the removable cover can be machine-washed at 30C. Using it is simple – just charge and then connect the battery pack in the pad’s zip-up pocket, then click the power button on the blanket.
There are three LED lights, which indicate which heat setting (ranging from 28C to 42C) you have selected. One charge of the blanket should last you between 90 minutes and three hours, depending on how high you have it. The heat was mainly focused in a few patches on the blanket, rather than throughout, but these patches are placed at the points where you’re going to be in contact with the pad.
This velvety, soft-as-a-baby-bunny throw comes in a gorgeous inky navy that looks super high-end – we love the herringbone stitching. In fact, it’s the perfect answer for those of us who are style conscious and want a throw that looks great draped over the sofa.
Initially, the controls look a bit intimidating, but there are loads of handy settings. There’s an auto shut-off timer with options for one, two or nine hours. We found this helpful if we were settling down for a movie night or using it during the day while we worked. There are also six heat settings – if you stick it on the highest setting, it will preheat super quickly.
We didn’t detect any cold patches and, while the cables are well spread out over the blanket, it didn’t feel too bulky when we were sitting under it. Plus, you can machine wash this blanket at 30C and can even tumble dry it, too.
Utterly strokeable and luxurious, this was probably the softest throw we tried. It is large, too – big enough for two testers sitting on the same sofa. The single control has six heat settings – we tended to whack it up to six to prewarm, then turn it down when we were under it.
It is quite bulky, though – the well-spread-out wires make sure there are no cold patches but you can definitely feel all the cables, and it’s quite heavy to lug around. There is an auto shut-off after three hours, to prevent overheating, which might be an issue if you’re using it for long stretches during cold days – although, you just have to click it off and on to fire it back up. When using it overnight, we were quite glad it switched itself off, so we didn’t wake up a hot, sweaty mess.
We were impressed with this heated mattress protector right from the initial unboxing. It feels premium, made from crisp 200-thread count cotton that’s going to help you regulate your temperature. With quilted stitching, the Dreamland mattress protector feels more akin to a mattress topper, as it’s also thick and supportive.
Testing was carried out by a couple who prefer different temperatures when it comes to drifting off to sleep. This dual-control model was therefore deemed perfect – marriage-saving, even. One side of the bed could be heated up for our tester who prefers toastier temperatures, while the tester who prefers a cooler setting could keep their side on low or even turn off the heat altogether.
There’s an adjustable timer shut-off on both controls, and our testers found this electric blanket soft and comfortable, with the wiring being barely perceptible.
Remember when slankets were a big deal? Well, they’ve had an upgrade, courtesy of kitchen-and-home-electronics overlords Lakeland. This heated throw has sleeves and a foot pouch (yes, really), with the idea being you sit on the sofa tucked up in it, feeling gloriously smug. After just one testing session, we were on board.
You do have to sit close to a plug socket, though, as it requires being plugged in while in use, but there are three heat settings, and we found it warmed up in around five minutes. The blanket auto shuts off after three hours, to prevent overheating. Plus, you can machine wash the throw at 30C.
Considering the price of other dual-control electric blankets, this Silentnight offering is decent value for money. Sure, it’s not as plush as some other electric blankets we’ve tried, but it does the job. It’s made from microfleece, which makes it soft to lie on all night, and cushions against the feeling of the wires. During testing, we didn’t notice any cold patches and our co-tester appreciated that they didn’t need to have their side switched on, as the dual controls allow each side of the blanket to be adjusted independently.
There are three heat settings and an LED display on the controls, which allow you to easily see how warm your blanket is or is going to get. You can keep this blanket on all night, but it does have a safety overheat protection system, which will switch off the blanket automatically if it detects it’s getting too hot.
This faux-fur throw comes in three different designs. We went for “husky”, which is gorgeously soft and fluffy. Not only does it look great – and highly inviting – draped over the corner of a sofa, the LED controls offer six temperature settings and three auto shut-off timers: one, three or nine hours.
We found that this throw kept us very warm indeed, thanks to a combination of the heating elements and the faux fur. However, it felt a tad smaller than some heated throws in this line-up – definitely one to keep to yourself rather than sharing.
For the ultimate cosy factor, this underblanket is just the ticket. On one side, it’s a deep-pile sherpa fabric that creates a bed that just needs to be snuggled into – even when the blanket itself is switched off. During warmer months, you can flip the blanket over to the cool polyester side. There are also dual controls, which means you can govern the temperature on your side of the bed, without interference from co-sleepers.
The controls are easy to use, with six heat settings – including a fast-heat setting – and three options for the auto shut-off duration. There are also elastic straps to keep it in place, too. We loved this underblanket not just for the warmth factor, but also because you couldn’t feel the wires at all under the sherpa fabric. Even better, there were no cold spots at all – even at the very edge of the mattress.
Energy efficiency is built into most electric blankets, with some costing just a few pence to run per night. Therefore, they offer a useful alternative to turning on your central heating overnight, so you can avoid feeling cold while saving on your electricity bills.
Modern electric blankets are designed with safety systems such as auto shut-off after a set period of use, which means you don’t have to worry about fire hazards if you leave them unattended. Although to be extra safe, it’s always advisable to exercise caution and not leave them turned on for longer than you need.
Most electric blankets are machine washable but always check the label. Avoid using a full cycle like you would with the rest of your laundry. Instead, opt for a delicate or gentle cycle, rinse and spin. This will avoid damaging the blanket, while still keeping it clean in between uses.
There are a few factors that need to be taken into account to make sure you find the right blanket for your individual needs. First, would you rather have a blanket that you layer underneath your bedsheets or one you throw on top like a regular blanket? You’ll also want to look at what materials and sizes you’d prefer. Timers are also a great feature to look out for, to make sure you save money and don’t overheat. If you have a partner who runs at a different temperature from you, an electric blanket with dual controls might be essential for harmonious sleeping.
According to the London Fire Brigade, it’s safe to leave your electric blanket on all night as long as it comes with a thermostat, which will keep the temperature at a safe level throughout the night. Otherwise, make sure you remember to unplug the electric blanket before you go to sleep. It’s also important to consider the condition of the blanket, to check for any kind of damage to the material, such as frayed fabric, or signs of faults with the blanket, such as buzzing sounds or strange odours.
Yes, you certainly can. If the electric blanket you are using is suitable for lying on (not all will be), you can place the electric blanket on top of your mattress topper, underneath your sheets. However, bear in mind you may not feel the benefits of the mattress topper to the same extent while there’s an electric blanket over the top of it.
We love the Slumberdown heated throw – there are loads of heating options, it’s easy to use and super soft. If you’re looking for a heated under-blanket, we’re totally addicted to the snowed in one from Dreamland – it’s so comfy and snug, it’s like a heated mattress topper.
