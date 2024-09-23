13 best electric blankets to keep you warm and toasty, tried and tested

In the words of Ned Stark, winter is coming – and with it comes hefty fuel prices. The average energy bill is set to rise by 10 per cent this winter but there are lots of ways you can cut costs, including using one of the best heated blankets on the market.

Whether you use a heated blanket on your mattress or a heated throw to wrap up warm on your sofa, these cold-weather companions will help you stay toasty, so you don’t have to rely on switching on the heating.

Perfect for those who don’t want to heat the whole house when they’re feeling a little chilly, a traditional electric blanket on your bed may not sound super sexy but, with a cost of around 1p an hour to run, the warming devices will help you make some super sexy savings.

There are lots of different styles available, too, so, we’ve been busy testing a range of electric blankets and throws, to find out which ones offer the best value for money. Keep scrolling to find out which ones are hot stuff.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best electric blankets we tested for this review ( Zoe Phillimore )

We spent a good six months testing most of these blankets, draping the throws over our laps at every opportunity. We also recruited some retirees into our testing pool, so they could let us know their thoughts. What we were looking for was something that kept us warm without overheating us, was easy to control and, in the case of heated throws, looked good, too. Of course, quality, safety and price were never far from our minds.

The best electric blankets for 2024 are: