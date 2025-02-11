9 best storage beds to help you maximise on space

No matter how big our home is, we can never have enough storage space – it is, after all, a precious commodity. So, when an opportunity comes to combine storage with a stylish new furniture piece, shrewd homemakers grab it.

Storage beds generally fall into two groups: those with generous under-bed drawers and ottomans, which come with nifty lifting mechanisms that allow the bed to open up, revealing a sizable void ready to be filled with extra bedding and all manner of clutter.

Purchasing a bed with concealed storage is a game of weighing up form and function. While some offer commodious spaces underneath the mattress, they can be on the bulky side.

Storage beds with feet elevate the frame to give the illusion of extra floor space but these designs often trade storage space for a slimmer silhouette. It is a matter of taste and, of course, de-cluttering needs – exactly how deep are you drowning in last season’s winter coats?

Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict, as we highlight our pick of the best storage beds available right now.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested a range of storage bed styles ( Sarah Young/The Independent )

We put a range of storage beds to the test, looking for quality of make, stylish design, storage capacity, a user-friendly mechanism and that all-important comfort factor. We were interested to see how a side-opening bed fared against an end-opening one, and whether those with underdrawers offered enough storage space to suit our needs.

The best storage beds for 2025 are: