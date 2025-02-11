9 best storage beds to help you maximise on space

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you have a double or a king size, with a little bit of help, you can achieve a clutter-free bedroom
No matter how big our home is, we can never have enough storage space – it is, after all, a precious commodity. So, when an opportunity comes to combine storage with a stylish new furniture piece, shrewd homemakers grab it.
Storage beds generally fall into two groups: those with generous under-bed drawers and ottomans, which come with nifty lifting mechanisms that allow the bed to open up, revealing a sizable void ready to be filled with extra bedding and all manner of clutter.
Purchasing a bed with concealed storage is a game of weighing up form and function. While some offer commodious spaces underneath the mattress, they can be on the bulky side.
Storage beds with feet elevate the frame to give the illusion of extra floor space but these designs often trade storage space for a slimmer silhouette. It is a matter of taste and, of course, de-cluttering needs – exactly how deep are you drowning in last season’s winter coats?
We put a range of storage beds to the test, looking for quality of make, stylish design, storage capacity, a user-friendly mechanism and that all-important comfort factor. We were interested to see how a side-opening bed fared against an end-opening one, and whether those with underdrawers offered enough storage space to suit our needs.
This elegant and modern handcrafted bed is a real showstopper. The Camelia’s design is inspired by the Regency era, with a plump headboard that makes morning cups of tea and night-time reading in bed a dream, as well as deep-set buttons that give it a lavish touch. Opening from the bottom, using a fabric pull handle, it maximises storage space, as the entire top of the bed lifts up easily to reveal an impressive capacity underneath. While the king size feels grand and provides ample storage space, we found the slatted base glides back down again with real easy, and without causing any backache. The design allows for both easy access and oodles of functional storage space, and we loved that you get a comprehensive choice of colours and textures to choose from, including brushed cotton and rich velvet.
While most designs are concerned with hiding storage space, this contemporary bed frame from Ikea does the opposite and makes a feature of it. Made from a mix of particleboard and fibreboard, the flat-packed furniture piece is ideal for apartment-dwellers short on shelving: the bed utilises three sides for accessible storage and includes an integrated ottoman-style shelf to perch on at the foot of the bed. Adorn it with scatter cushions or a faux fur rug for the full effect. We loved this storage bed for its clever design. It’s practical, modern and relatively affordable.
With its scrolled head and foot end, this offering from Dreams features a cosy sleigh-like shaping, which can only be achieved in a storage bed if it opens up from the side – choose left or right when putting the bed together. This one’s available in three sizes, from a small double up to a king, and comes in a choice of three monochrome fabric finishes. While access to its storage space is limited, compared with some of the other storage beds in our round-up, this design is a no-brainer when it comes to furnishing a loft room with a slanted ceiling. Further to that, the Wilson has impressive build quality for its price point.
Thanks to its clever design, Dusk’s offering boasts a deceptively spacious storage capacity. The bed has a clean-lined silhouette that makes it a great fit for almost any bedroom, and we loved the winged headboard, which gives it a touch of class. The bed opens up with ease at its foot to reveal a void that offers enough room to store all our extra bedding and then some. Upholstered in a smooth, linen-look fabric, it’s stylish, functional and thoughtfully designed. We think it offers good value for money, too.
What we loved most about the yorkie was its deceptive design. You wouldn’t think this one’s a storage bed, thanks to its dark wood feet elevating the frame off the ground – the illusion of extra floor space makes a big difference. The bed opens up from the foot end with ease, using gas-powered pistons, and can reach a 45-degree angle to give you ample access to your bits and bobs. The bed is on the slimmer side, storage-wise, but we found it more than enough for our extra bedding and pillows. Upholstered in chic elephant grey, and with a plush, buttoned headboard, this is one smart, contemporary storage bed.
As its name suggests, the Mirage is an optical illusion. With its narrow body and slender gold-coloured legs, you wouldn’t think it’s a storage bed at all. This one boasts an impressive 33cm of storage depth, however, and it holds more stuff than you might think. The bed opens up at the foot and offers great access, enabling us to properly get stuck in and organise – and to maximise on capacity. Scoring points on versatility, the Mirage comes in a variety of materials and finishes, as well as a choice of headboard designs. We loved the sumptuous Cleopatra with its fluted, geometric lines. This is a great choice if you want a bed with decent storage space but don’t want to compromise on style.
This modern, upholstered bed features four discreet fabric-covered drawers, which provide generous storage space without the need for any lifting. With separate drawer space, we liked that our stuff could be easily compartmentalised – as opposed to all thrown in together. The bed comes in four sizes, from single up to super king, and has a huge range of fabrics to choose from, alongside 13 headboards, winning points on versatility. Whichever you choose, this one’s as plush as it is practical.
Making a feature out of its storage compartments, as opposed to hiding them, this stylish bed from The Dormy House has an innovative design. The ottoman divan is elevated with smart, turned wooden legs and, while the top of the bed lifts up in one piece, its storage space is divided into two. These are simply clipped together to create separate storage boxes underneath. This is another space-saving bed that allows for full customisation: choose from a range of fabrics and wood finishes for the legs. Headboards are sold separately, so do factor that into your budget.
This attractive bed from Simba combines comfort and practicality with impressive storage space and a soft headboard that gives the frame a luxe feel. It’s lovely and comfortable to lean up against while reading or having a cup of coffee in bed, and it comes in six choices of fabric, including plush velvet, matte weave and luxury chenille. We also noticed how easy it is to clean, with any marks easy to wipe away with a cloth. There are a whopping 34 colours to choose from, including bright tones such as mustard and marine blue, as well as neutrals such as cashew and pebble grey. There’s a very good level of storage even in the two-drawer version (four-drawer, ottoman and electric ottoman options are also available), which is easy to access, and the bed arrives mostly pre-assembled, so is very easy to put together.
The Button & Sprung Camelia bed is a stylish, contemporary piece that oozes quality craftsmanship and plenty of practical, and cleverly concealed, storage space. We loved its plush, sizable buttoned headboard and the fact you can choose from so many different types of fabrics and colours, depending on your personal style. We were also really impressed by Dusk’s Berkeley storage bed, which looks far more expensive than it is, offering fantastic value for money.
