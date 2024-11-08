9 best faux fur rugs that look and feel like the real deal

Fancy adding a bit of cosy luxury to your space, without the guilt of using real fur or sheepskin? The best faux fur rugs are soft, warm and provide sink-your-toes-in texture underfoot. Whether you’re looking to make your living room feel snug or you want to add some warmth by your bedside, a good faux fur rug can make all the difference.

With so many out there, it’s worth knowing what to look for. First off, it’s all about quality. Look for rugs made from high-grade acrylic or polyester fibres. These materials are super soft and durable, and they come close to the feel of real fur. The best products have a thick, plush pile that will make you want to go barefoot whenever you’re at home.

Then there’s the style and colour to consider. You can’t go wrong with classic neutrals, such as whites, greys or soft browns, which fit easily into most spaces. If you want something a bit more fun, however, there are loads of colourful options to choose from, from deep jewel tones to funky patterns.

Long, shaggy styles are great if you’re going for that laidback, Scandi vibe, while shorter, neater piles offer a more modern feel.

Caring for your faux fur rug is pretty simple, too. Most can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth or gently vacuumed, to keep them looking fresh. Some are even machine-washable, which is perfect if you’ve got pets or kids around. Ultimately, the best faux fur rugs bring that luxurious, soft feel while being easy to look after. They’re a quick, stylish and affordable way to cosy up your space, making your home feel instantly chic and inviting, and we’ve been busy rounding up our favourites.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put piles of faux fur rugs to the test ( Ali Howard/The Independent )

We transformed our bedroom and living spaces into cosy retreats, placing each rug in different rooms, to see how each held up in terms of style and practicality. We evaluated the softness underfoot but also considered how well each rug coped with daily life – from pets and kids to high-traffic areas. We tested the ease of cleaning, checking whether spills and crumbs were a nightmare or no big deal. We also gave extra points to rugs that didn’t shed like crazy.

The best faux fur rugs for 2024 are: