9 best faux fur rugs that look and feel like the real deal

Create a cosy haven at home, with our pick of tested fur rugs
Fancy adding a bit of cosy luxury to your space, without the guilt of using real fur or sheepskin? The best faux fur rugs are soft, warm and provide sink-your-toes-in texture underfoot. Whether you’re looking to make your living room feel snug or you want to add some warmth by your bedside, a good faux fur rug can make all the difference.
With so many out there, it’s worth knowing what to look for. First off, it’s all about quality. Look for rugs made from high-grade acrylic or polyester fibres. These materials are super soft and durable, and they come close to the feel of real fur. The best products have a thick, plush pile that will make you want to go barefoot whenever you’re at home.
Then there’s the style and colour to consider. You can’t go wrong with classic neutrals, such as whites, greys or soft browns, which fit easily into most spaces. If you want something a bit more fun, however, there are loads of colourful options to choose from, from deep jewel tones to funky patterns.
Long, shaggy styles are great if you’re going for that laidback, Scandi vibe, while shorter, neater piles offer a more modern feel.
Caring for your faux fur rug is pretty simple, too. Most can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth or gently vacuumed, to keep them looking fresh. Some are even machine-washable, which is perfect if you’ve got pets or kids around. Ultimately, the best faux fur rugs bring that luxurious, soft feel while being easy to look after. They’re a quick, stylish and affordable way to cosy up your space, making your home feel instantly chic and inviting, and we’ve been busy rounding up our favourites.
We transformed our bedroom and living spaces into cosy retreats, placing each rug in different rooms, to see how each held up in terms of style and practicality. We evaluated the softness underfoot but also considered how well each rug coped with daily life – from pets and kids to high-traffic areas. We tested the ease of cleaning, checking whether spills and crumbs were a nightmare or no big deal. We also gave extra points to rugs that didn’t shed like crazy.
This larger than usual faux sheepskin rug brings instant Nordic vibes to a living room or bedroom. In fact, it’s a versatile number that would look the part in any space that could do with a touch of cosy. What we love most about this one is its organic shaping – despite the size – as if it’s been crafted from individual pelts, sewn together. The soft, fluffy texture feels seriously luxe underfoot and is ideal for cosying up during colder months, but it wouldn’t look out of place in a summery boho setting, either. Though synthetic, the material mimics the look of real sheepskin successfully. It is lightweight but still holds its shape, without the edges curling up, as is the way with some faux fur rugs.
We weren’t sure what to expect with this one, given its incredibly affordable price tag, but it certainly stands up. The faux lambskin is super soft, features a dynamic and impressively realistic pile, and the rug is just the right size for adding a bit of comfort next to your bed, or for draping over a chair. The beige colourway is subtle and warm, blending in nicely with any décor scheme, whether neutral and minimalist or in the intentional clutter of a Victorian maximalist space. The rug does lack the weightiness of a real sheepskin, but it still stays put on hard floors. Overall, it gave us that cosy feel we were after, without breaking the bank.
If you’re after realism in your faux fur rug, look for a product with tonal variations in the pile itself, not just the pattern, so you get dynamism and movement. This is exactly what this Rugs Direct offering does, with its delicate grey-tipped ends. The rug also boasts irregular hide-like shaping, further adding to its natural look. The soft, acrylic rug is the perfect size to throw over your favourite armchair or to elevate smaller floor spaces. This one boasts a deep pile but, because of that, we found it works best – and looks much more realistic – when you run your hands through it and rough it up a bit. With its subtle, silvery sheen, it also boasts a chic sophistication – it is almost metallic.
Teddy bear soft and irresistibly cosy, this faux sheepskin instantly ups the comfort factor in any space. The light taupe colourway is a perfect neutral, blending seamlessly with various interior styles, while adding just enough warmth. While it’s not overly thick, and features a shorter pile than most, it feels totally luxurious underfoot, so, it’s ideal for placing by the bed or in a reading nook. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to throw over a sofa or armchair for some cosy layering action. Our only small gripe is that we experienced a bit of shedding in the beginning but, as with all of Dusk’s offering, it is enticingly affordable.
This reindeer rug is a cosy treat for your feet, with its plush faux fur adding instant warmth to any space. It brings a wintry, chalet-chic vibe, without being overtly festive, meaning it’s not just for Christmas. Perfect for layering over hardwood floors, its soft, deep pile invites you to sink in – we’d happily curl up on this one, in front of the fire. The mottled browns, beiges and creams make for a realistic-looking hide (with no harm done to Rudolph). The rug is lightweight, so, it’s easy to move about, although, we found ourselves roughing it up a bit, to keep that fresh, fluffy look going strong.
This rug is all about making a style statement, with its bold black and white zebra print bringing dramatic flair to your floor. The authentic faux hide shaping gives it an edgy, modern twist, perfect if you want to break away from conventional rectangular rugs. Despite its striking design, it’s surprisingly practical – being machine washable makes it a dream for households with pets or kids. The material is soft but not overly plush, so, it sits well in busier spaces, such as a living room or hallway. It’s also lightweight, making it easy to move around, but stays firmly in place, thanks to its non-slip pad.
This rug brings a playful yet stylish edge, with its bold leopard print design perfect for adding a pop of personality to your space. The soft, short pile is super comfy underfoot but it’s not as plush or deep as some others, making it ideal for high-traffic areas such as the living room or hallway. It’s also a decent size for smaller rooms, without overwhelming the space – yet it guarantees a big impact on the style front. The black and gold tones give it a modern feel that works well with any neutral furniture. It’s easy to maintain, too, which is a bonus if you’re after a splash of style without the fuss of high-maintenance upkeep.
With its deep, fluffy pile and natural colourway, this rug makes for a decent replica of a real sheepskin option. The rug’s irregular shaping adds a bit of rustic charm to your flooring, whether you’re layering up your carpets, or adding a cosy texture to a wood floor. The rug feels lovely and soft underfoot – in fact, its plush surface is ideal for bare feet, especially when placed bedside, ready for chilly mornings. For a faux, this one’s impressive for its dynamic and multi-directional pile. What it lacks in authentic weight and feel, it makes up for in easy maintenance. Plus, the non-slip bottom helps it stay in place, even on hard floors.
We were keen to try a shaggy rug from Ruggable, as opposed to the brand’s more common flatweave options, and this pale pink number didn’t disappoint. It brags a soft, romantic hue, ideal if you want a hint of colour, without going too bold. The faux fur texture feels super soft, making it a dream for bare feet, especially in a bedroom or cosy living room. It features a medium pile, so it’s easy to maintain and won’t swallow up small objects – no endless vacuuming required. The fact it’s machine washable is a huge bonus, too, especially if you’re planning to place it in high-traffic areas. Simply whip off the top layer and throw it into the machine, while the non-slip pad stays firmly put.
Our top pick is La Redoute’s Livio large faux sheepskin rug, which balances realistic texture and craftsmanship with a generous size that feels premium. For those on a budget, the JYSK taks faux lambskin impressed us with its affordable price and cosy, soft pile, proving you don’t need to spend a fortune for comfort. Meanwhile, Ruggable’s black and white zebra faux hide rug is perfect for anyone looking to make a bold, modern statement, plus it’s incredibly practical, thanks to its machine-washable design.
