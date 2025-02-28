Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Combat mud, odours and pet hair, with the help of these trusty appliances
If you have pets, you’ll know how important it is to have a really good vacuum cleaner at your disposal. Although we love our four-legged friends, they do have a habit of leaving their mark around the house, in the form of fur and muddy paw prints. However, the best pet vacuum cleaners can help make it easier to clean up after our dogs and cats.
Many popular vacuum brands stock pet versions of their top-rated models, as there are a few key points of difference. For example, pet vacuums tend to have stronger suction power, as pet hair and dander can get entwined deep into the fibres of carpets and upholstery, so you’ll need some extra power to get rid of it. These appliances also have a host of special attachments – such as an upholstery brush attachment or brush bar – that make it easier to clean the surface of your carpet and won’t get clogged up or tangled.
A pet vacuum’s bin is usually a bit larger, compared with standard models, to accommodate all that fur, too. Many pet vacuums also come with either a HEPA or charcoal filter, to try and reduce any odours that may be lingering in your home.
With all this in mind, we’ve been busy tracking down the very best pet vacuum cleaners, to suit all needs and budgets. We have mostly gone for cordless models, because they make it easier to move from room to room, without having the hassle of having to stop and unplug the machine.
We’ve looked at vacuums that have been dubbed especially good for use in homes with pets, and taken into account how well they work, how easy they are to handle, how powerful they are and whether they can cover the whole house on a single charge. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.
Testing took place in a home with two small terriers – one of which sheds a lot, while the other is partial to walking through mud, dust and anything else that will get his little paws filthy.
We tested these vacuums across different types of flooring, including wood, carpet and tiles. The factors we looked for included how big the bin was, how well the vacuum removed pet hair after the first run, and whether the battery life was good enough to clean all the areas we wanted on one charge (on the max setting).
Rachael Penn has been testing products and writing reviews for IndyBest since 2021. With her specialist expertise in tech, gadgets and appliances, she’s written about everything from microwaves to dehumidifiers. When it comes to vacuums, she put her tech knowledge to use when thoroughly testing each model for efficiency and special features. Rachael’s reviews are honest and realistic, to help you make the best purchase for your home.
From the moment you first run this vacuum over your carpet, you’ll notice how much hair it picks up, thanks to the super powerful suction. It also uses a DuoClean floor head, which has two motorised brush rolls that work together to lift all dust, dirt, debris and hair from the floor. Don’t worry about removing pet hair from your brush head, either, as the anti-hair wrap plus makes this task easy. The stratos pet pro also comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool, and pet multi-tool for various cleaning tasks and to make sure you can get into all those nooks and crannies.
Aside from how powerful this vacuum is, we absolutely loved that it came with anti-odour technology, to get rid of any bad smells within your vacuum that could otherwise transfer to the air. To do this, it uses a unique cartridge system that is inserted in the floor head, releasing a fresh, clean smell.
It’s a really nice machine to push around, gliding across the carpet and hard floor with ease, while the large bin started filling up with fur that we couldn’t even see with the naked eye. The vacuum has three settings: one for hard floors, another for low pile and a third for thick pile. So, whatever flooring you have, this appliance should work a treat. It also has the Shark signature LED headlights, which did a great job of highlighting dust and fur on hard flooring but didn’t do so well when it came to illuminating carpeted areas, especially when it was light outside.
If you’re worried about cleaning your stairs with this machine, because it’s an upright, don’t be – it has a powered lift-away, so you can turn it into a portable vacuum with just one simple click. A worthy model for our top pick.
This vacuum cleaner from Beldray excels on both hard floor and carpets. It has a great run-time of up to 50 minutes – this is reduced if you run the vacuum on its max setting but it’s still enough time to clean a small house or apartment. We also love that it has a 1.2l dust bin, so, if you have to deal with fur from multiple dogs or cats, you won’t find yourself having to stop and empty the bin as often as you would with some other models.
The suction is really good, too – this vacuum picked up dirt we didn’t even know was there. It does only have two settings: a low power mode for hard floors and more delicate surfaces, and a high power mode for deeper cleaning. Both modes performed well but the high mode was where this vacuum really excelled.
When it comes to storage, this model handily folds in half, making it ideal for popping under the stairs or in a cupboard, so it’s not in the way.
We also found this vacuum did a brilliant job of getting around furniture, and the inclusion of the LED headlight made finding any hidden dust and hairballs a breeze. The only thing that really stood out as a negative was that it feels so light that it almost borders on flimsy but, at the same time, that lightness makes it great for whizzing around the house. You can use this vacuum on a range of surfaces, too, not just your floor – with plenty of attachments, it’s ideal for cleaning upholstery, mattresses and soft furnishings, too.
If you have pets and different styles of flooring throughout your home, this vacuum cleaner is absolutely perfect. The two-in-one machine lets you vacuum and mop, so you’ll be able to get rid of pet hair and muddy paw prints in one go. The real stand-out feature is the fluffy optic head, which uses a laser to illuminate dust, so you’ll leave nothing behind. It also comes with two different heads that will tackle pet hair within carpets, as both have stiff nylon bristles that dig deep into any pile.
This is also a good choice for anyone who’s interested in their cleaning stats, as the LED screen doesn’t just tell you how much battery life you have – it also calculates how many particles have been sucked up, showing you exactly what’s being removed as you’re cleaning.
This vacuum did a really good job of gliding over all types of flooring, and the powerful suction didn’t make it difficult to manoeuvre. It did struggle to get right into the corners, so, you will need to go around with the stick attachment to make sure no hair is left behind.
The bin is a generous size, and it’s really easy to empty with just one swift motion. The vacuum also has up to 60 minutes of run-time, and, if you have allergies, you’ll be pleased to hear this model has a multi-stage filtration system that can trap and seal small particles, including dust, pollen and dander.
This vacuum is ideal for anyone who needs a lightweight and compact design. Even though it’s lightweight, it will still do a great job on your floors – its suction is super powerful and works well whether you have carpet or hard floors.
It has a run-time of up to 40 minutes, depending on the setting you use (choose between standard and boost, for extra power). It’s also really easy to maintain, as the brush bar can be removed and cleaned – if you have pets (or long hair), you’ll know how annoying it is when the brush bar gets tangled with tresses. The filters are also removable and washable, so you won’t be stuck with that smelly dog odour after you’ve vacuumed your floors a few times.
This model charges up pretty quickly – just three hours will take you from a flat to full battery – and it comes with a two-in-one tool that can help with those hard-to-reach areas, such as skirting boards or corners. We also really loved the three-stage filtration system, which trapped dust so it didn’t get pushed into the air. The only downside is it is a little noisy but, for super clean floors, we can live with that.
The Tineco pure one X pet vacuum is lightweight but super powerful. It works well on both hard floors and carpeted areas, but the real star of the show is the smart Tineco iLoop smart technology, which will automatically adjust the suction power, according to the amount of dirt, debris or pet hair detected. This isn’t just good news when it comes to getting clean floors – it also does wonders for the battery life, as you don’t need to have it on full power for the entire cleaning session. There is also a handy LED ring light that will go red when dirt is detected, and change to blue once it’s clean.
Fans of nifty gadgets will love the fact this vacuum comes with smart app integration. You’ll be able to see real-time performance, maintenance reminders, and tech support and troubleshooting in one place. The app works really well, too – it’s very quick to sync and didn’t seem to lose connection. We also found this vacuum very quiet – even when on full suction, it isn’t a noisy machine, so it’s great for those with noise-sensitive pets or children, meaning you can get the cleaning done while the kids are in bed. The bin is easy to empty – although, it is a little on the small side, at just 0.4l.
Another thing that was impressive is the fact you can switch between trigger mode for small jobs or continuous mode if you want to work the whole floor without having to keep your finger on the trigger.
A premium vacuum at a relatively budget price point, this model feels well made and has really powerful suction. There are four modes and an auto function, so it will sense whatever dirt is around and provide the right amount of suction for it. The battery isn’t great, however – Ultenic says the U12 can run up to 55 minutes but this is on a low suction. If you’ve got very furry floors, you’re only going to get about 15 minutes from one charge, using the max setting.
Talking of furry floors, the main brush has a two-in-one design, which features a roller and mixed bristles with enhanced teeth and a guard plate, so you can suck up hair, without it getting caught. On the main floor brush, there’s a built-in green light that does a fantastic job of showing any hidden dirt – especially in darker areas, such as under the sofa. We were also super impressed with the filter on this machine – it has a five-cone detachable filter system, which has a H-11 grade HEPA filter attached, making this a perfect machine for anyone who has allergies and doesn’t want dust, dirt and dander to be pushed back out into the air.
Because this vacuum is so lightweight, it’s easy to cart around the house, and you can remove the extendable stick and turn it into a handheld. Aside from how well it removes pet hair from floors, one thing that makes this vacuum stand out is the display – it reminds us of a high-end car dashboard. Once you start up the vacuum, you’ll notice an almost head-up display, which will tell you how long you have left on the battery and what suction power you’re at. The LED light in the display also changes, depending on suction power.
If you love to take your pet out and about with you but hate the fur they leave behind, this cordless vacuum will be your new best friend. It has super powerful suction that will effectively remove dirt, debris and pet hair from various surfaces in your home and car. It works well on a variety of flooring types, including carpets, hard floors, stairs and upholstery. It’s also really light to use, which is great news for when you need to go back and forth between the house and the car.
It has VersaClean technology, so it will detect the type and amount of dirt and debris on the surface you’re working on, and it will adapt the suction level to that space. It also has a great display, which has CleanControl and gives you all the useful stats, including battery levels and real-time performance feedback.
This is a really small vacuum, which is reflected within the 0.6l bin size. The brush head is one of the smallest we’ve seen, which makes it easier to get into tight spots, such as the car. It does well at getting right into corners, without having to switch attachments. It is top-heavy, which means you’ll have to invest in a wall mount, as it just will not stand up unaided and you risk damaging the bin if it falls. It boasts a really good run-time of 90 minutes but that is over two batteries (included), so, you’re looking at 45 minutes per battery, with a brief pause in cleaning to switch them.
This vacuum is great for getting stubborn hairs and dirt out of carpets, as well as lifting them from other types of flooring. The 75E uses Samsung’s jet cyclone system and has a multi-layer filtration system, so dust won’t be pushed back into the air, either. The battery life will last up to 60 minutes on low suction but does give a good output of around 40 minutes when on full power. Plus, it’s really light, and the head locks in place, so, if you have to carry it around, it won’t flop about.
The bin is a decent size (0.8l), and it’s easy to remove and empty – although, we found it a bit fiddly to line it up to get it back in again. The good thing about the bin is that it is fully washable, including the filter, so you can make sure it is kept clean and fresh, which will reduce any bad odours.
Meanwhile, the turbo action feature sees the brush spin around 3,750 times per minute, so even the smallest particles will be lifted. There is also a dedicated pet tool, in the form of a rubber nozzle with bristles attached, which does a great job of picking up those thin pet hairs that are often missed.
It’s not a noisy vacuum, either – it’s not whisper quiet but it doesn’t sound like a jet taking off (despite the vacuum’s name). It also comes with a stand, which is really handy, as it is prone to slipping and falling if you don’t dock it properly, but the dock also acts as a battery charger, so you can ensure your battery is always topped up and ready to go.
The most important things to look for in a pet vacuum are:
It depends on the kind of pet you have. If you have a particularly furry pet, such as a cat or a dog, it’s recommended you vacuum the house once a day. You can get away with running a robot vacuum cleaner once daily and doing a really good, deep vacuum twice a week.
If you share your home with furry friends, buying the best pet vacuum cleaner you can afford is a must. Pet vacuum cleaners will pick up all those hairs trapped in your carpet, which could otherwise lead to bad smells and provoke allergies. Shark’s stratos pet pro anti-hair-wrap plus came out on top during testing. This machine has powerful suction and managed to pick up dirt and hair we couldn’t even see. Plus, you never have to worry about running out of battery, as it’s corded but its clever design means you don’t have to lose the convenience of a cordless machine.
If you’re able to splurge, buy the Dyson v15s detect submarine. Not only is it a two-in-one appliance, with mop and vacuum functions, it has a strong suction, a deep bin and several attachments that will leave your home spick and span.
We were also super impressed by the Beldray airgility pet max for a budget machine – this did such a good job at picking up dirt and debris, plus it has some premium features, such as a large dust bin, LED headlights and long battery life. It also folds away neatly, for easy storage.
