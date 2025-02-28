If you have pets, you’ll know how important it is to have a really good vacuum cleaner at your disposal. Although we love our four-legged friends, they do have a habit of leaving their mark around the house, in the form of fur and muddy paw prints. However, the best pet vacuum cleaners can help make it easier to clean up after our dogs and cats.

Many popular vacuum brands stock pet versions of their top-rated models, as there are a few key points of difference. For example, pet vacuums tend to have stronger suction power, as pet hair and dander can get entwined deep into the fibres of carpets and upholstery, so you’ll need some extra power to get rid of it. These appliances also have a host of special attachments – such as an upholstery brush attachment or brush bar – that make it easier to clean the surface of your carpet and won’t get clogged up or tangled.

A pet vacuum’s bin is usually a bit larger, compared with standard models, to accommodate all that fur, too. Many pet vacuums also come with either a HEPA or charcoal filter, to try and reduce any odours that may be lingering in your home.

With all this in mind, we’ve been busy tracking down the very best pet vacuum cleaners, to suit all needs and budgets. We have mostly gone for cordless models, because they make it easier to move from room to room, without having the hassle of having to stop and unplug the machine.

We’ve looked at vacuums that have been dubbed especially good for use in homes with pets, and taken into account how well they work, how easy they are to handle, how powerful they are and whether they can cover the whole house on a single charge. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery The vacuum cleaners were put through their paces, thanks to two small terriers ( Rachael Penn )

Testing took place in a home with two small terriers – one of which sheds a lot, while the other is partial to walking through mud, dust and anything else that will get his little paws filthy.

We tested these vacuums across different types of flooring, including wood, carpet and tiles. The factors we looked for included how big the bin was, how well the vacuum removed pet hair after the first run, and whether the battery life was good enough to clean all the areas we wanted on one charge (on the max setting).

Why you can trust us

Rachael Penn has been testing products and writing reviews for IndyBest since 2021. With her specialist expertise in tech, gadgets and appliances, she’s written about everything from microwaves to dehumidifiers. When it comes to vacuums, she put her tech knowledge to use when thoroughly testing each model for efficiency and special features. Rachael’s reviews are honest and realistic, to help you make the best purchase for your home.

The best pet vacuum cleaners for 2025 are: