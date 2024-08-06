Vacuum cleaning is a chore that needs to be done often, especially if you have pets or young children. For that reason, it makes sense to streamline the process as much as possible. Instead of being tied to a power socket when you’re vacuuming, a cordless vacuum cleaner enables you to move without restriction and reach every edge without thinking about how far a cord can stretch.

Developments in vacuum cleaner technology also mean cordless models have longer battery lives than ever before. They now offer the same suction power as their corded cousins, for up to 60 minutes. That’s plenty of time to scoot over a three-bedroom home, given that these cordless devices are light and easy to steer.

Cordless vacuum cleaners will also save you time on plugging in and out of different power sockets.

The two main types of cordless vacuum cleaners are handheld and upright stick ones. All of the models we tested are upright ones that lift out to convert to handheld, which means you can use them on sofas and car upholstery as well as on your floors.

Some have LED lights, so you can see under furniture, while others have anti-hair-wrap brushes to prevent tangled pet hair from getting in the way of cleaning. You can even get ones with digital displays to show what suction power setting you’re on and how much battery time you have left.

How we tested

A selection of the best cordless vacuums we tested for this review

We tested each cordless vacuum cleaner (on carpets and hard floors) for a month, to assess suction power for all types of clean-ups. From picking up crumbs dropped by children at mealtimes to sucking up dog hair, each cordless vacuum cleaner was tested on its dirt-removal performance as well as on weight, manoeuvrability and overall design. Top scores were given to models that were compact and easy to store, as well as ones that were sleek, minimalist and easy on the eye. For more information on our testing process, read our in-depth guide, which details the checklist used when it comes to testing cordless vacuums.

The best cordless vacuum cleaners for 2024 are: