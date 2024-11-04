While they still can’t climb the stairs, the best robot vacuum cleaners are so much more than just a novelty gizmo. The latest models include mopping attachments, self-emptying bins and self-refilling detergent tanks, meaning you can come home to dirt-free carpets and hair-free floors without ever lifting a finger.

Pretty much every robot vacuum will connect to Google, Alexa or Apple’s smart-home platforms, so, you can build a cleaning schedule or trigger the vacuum from your phone while you’re out and about.

Many can also “learn” the layout of your home and plan more efficient routes. Some can avoid obstacles, others wander aimlessly, a few can even empty their own bins, and some are able to detect and navigate around hazards such as loose charging cables, shoe laces and dog poop (you can imagine the mess that would make).

How we tested

We tested each robot vacuum cleaner over many months and in different homes (some with pets), paying close attention to how each robot performed in new surroundings. As well as allowing the robots to clean routinely, we subjected them to some more rigorous tests, too: spilling cornflour and rice in their path to measure their effectiveness at dealing with different types of mess.

open image in gallery A selection of the robot vacuum cleaners we tested for this review ( Steve Hogarty )

As well as testing their hoovering skills, we rated each robot’s app and how easy they were to set up and maintain. We also considered the costs of any replacement parts – all robot vacuums wear out over time and require fresh filters, brushes, dust bags and rollers.

The best robot vacuum cleaners for 2024 are: