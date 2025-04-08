A reliable vacuum cleaner can make all the difference in keeping your home dust-free and looking and smelling fresh. While cordless models offer convenience and robot vacuums do it all for you, corded vacuum cleaners tend to be best for deep cleaning, thanks to their unwavering suction power and unlimited runtime. Unlike their battery-powered counterparts, corded vacuum cleaners won’t run out of charge mid-clean, making them ideal for larger homes or tougher jobs.

Not all corded models are created equal, though. There are three choices: sticks, upright models or cylinder vacuums. Stick vacuums are lightweight and slim, making them ideal for quick clean-ups, but they are usually less powerful. Upright vacuums have strong suction, making them ideal for deep-cleaning carpets and large areas, but they’re bulky and hard to carry up and down stairs. Cylinder vacuums have a separate canister and hose, offering flexibility for stairs and tight spaces but a little less suction.

Whatever you choose, it’s important to look for features such as suction power, filtration, and a large dust bucket so you’re not always running to the bin. A long power cord and swivel steering can also make a vacuum much easier to use.

How we tested

We tested the vacuums on carpets, rugs and wooden floors ( Zoe Griffin )

We tested each vacuum cleaner in a busy family home over several weeks to see how well each model handled everyday mess. With two adults and four children in the household, the vacuums were put through their paces on everything from spilt snacks to muddy footprints.

Each model was tested on carpets, hardwood floors, and rugs. The vacuums were assessed on how effectively they picked up visible debris and finer dust. We also looked at how well the devices cleaned upholstery, under furniture, and on stairs to gauge their versatility. Ease of use was a key factor, too – we considered weight, manoeuvrability, and the length of the power cable, as well as how simple it was to empty the dustbin.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The best corded vacuum cleaners for 2025 are: