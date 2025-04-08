Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Our experts review the best plug-in vacuum cleaners for keeping floors and carpets free of dust and crumbs
A reliable vacuum cleaner can make all the difference in keeping your home dust-free and looking and smelling fresh. While cordless models offer convenience and robot vacuums do it all for you, corded vacuum cleaners tend to be best for deep cleaning, thanks to their unwavering suction power and unlimited runtime. Unlike their battery-powered counterparts, corded vacuum cleaners won’t run out of charge mid-clean, making them ideal for larger homes or tougher jobs.
Not all corded models are created equal, though. There are three choices: sticks, upright models or cylinder vacuums. Stick vacuums are lightweight and slim, making them ideal for quick clean-ups, but they are usually less powerful. Upright vacuums have strong suction, making them ideal for deep-cleaning carpets and large areas, but they’re bulky and hard to carry up and down stairs. Cylinder vacuums have a separate canister and hose, offering flexibility for stairs and tight spaces but a little less suction.
Whatever you choose, it’s important to look for features such as suction power, filtration, and a large dust bucket so you’re not always running to the bin. A long power cord and swivel steering can also make a vacuum much easier to use.
We tested each vacuum cleaner in a busy family home over several weeks to see how well each model handled everyday mess. With two adults and four children in the household, the vacuums were put through their paces on everything from spilt snacks to muddy footprints.
Each model was tested on carpets, hardwood floors, and rugs. The vacuums were assessed on how effectively they picked up visible debris and finer dust. We also looked at how well the devices cleaned upholstery, under furniture, and on stairs to gauge their versatility. Ease of use was a key factor, too – we considered weight, manoeuvrability, and the length of the power cable, as well as how simple it was to empty the dustbin.
All of the products we feature within our guides have been tried and tested in the same real-life environments in which you’ll be using them. Zoe Griffin has been reviewing vacuum cleaners for IndyBest for years, researching different features (from anti-hair-wrap technology and suction power to models with lights and bagged versus bagless designs) to find the models that are worth your money.
It’s important to point out that the Amazon basics corded vacuum cleaner is tiny. When it arrived, we thought the warehouse had made an error and sent us a toy. However, if you look past the size, you’ll find a great-value vacuum cleaner that provides a decent amount of power for the price.
Offering a motor output of 300W, it might not be the vacuum cleaner you use for the whole house, but its compact size means you can store it in a kitchen cupboard and use it for those fiddly and annoying messes that happen daily when you have children or pets. It’s a great option for those in flats and small terraces, but it probably won’t work for larger homes.
The slim design also makes it easy to get stuck into small spaces, and it has a swivel brush head, so you can clean in any direction. It’s so reactive, if you move your hand slightly, it will follow. You won’t sweat, bend or lift using this, making it a sensible choice for anyone with mobility issues or feeling fragile as they age. Additionally, the top of the vacuum detaches into a small handheld for use on sofas and car upholstery, providing even more bang for your buck.
This strong, durable vacuum cleaner will change the way you tidy your house. It makes doing housework faster and more efficient, which will then leave you with more leisure time to sit back and enjoy your clean surroundings.
The compact design suits quick tidy-ups, while the 8m cord length is perfect for when you want to tackle the whole house without getting tied up in knots. Even better is that it’s just as easy to use on stairs as it is on floors, as the canister detaches from the main unit at the push of a button to transform into a light handheld that reaches all the corners and edges.
Powerful LED lights were very useful when it came to cleaning under furniture, and we also loved that this vacuum not only has a HEPA filter but also Shark’s anti-allergen complete seal technology, which captures and traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens.
This is a well-designed vacuum, makes cleaning comfortable and speedy. We were impressed by how it offers four different height levels and variable power, so you can choose the optimum settings for any cleaning task.
It has an L-shaped head that lets you clean right to the skirting board and even reach under most radiators. The brush itself has a double helix design that guides dust into the airstream before trapping it securely inside.
When flat, the Felix measures just 15cm for superior cleaning power under furniture without any need to stop and switch attachments. The 3.5l dust bag means you can do a whole house without having to interrupt the cleaning to empty it in a bin.
We were really impressed by the design of the filtration system, too. The first stage of filtration is the SEBO ultrabag. Made from the same material as medical masks, it safely retains virtually all dust that is picked up. A pre-motor filter is fitted after the bag and filters the air before it enters the motor. Aside from filtration, its main task is to prevent debris that could have entered into the vacuum body from entering and damaging the motor. Finally, an exhaust microfilter cleans the air before it leaves the vacuum. You can also buy SEBO air fresheners (£11.29, Amazon.co.uk) that stop the dreaded hot pet hair smell.
However, like most uprights, this is pretty unwieldy on stairs, and it's also one of the most expensive vacuums we’ve tested.
Sturdy, durable and satisfyingly powerful, the Bosch series 4 didn’t leave a speck of dirt or dust in its wake. Its 850W power was among the strongest we tested and it made short work of picking up dust and crumbs. Some bagged vacuum cleaners lose power as the bag fills up, but this one has Bosch’s unique power protect technology, which delivers the same amount of power, no matter how much dust is inside.
Each bag can hold an impressive 4l, cutting down the cost of replacement bags. Bosch offers the longest guarantee of all the models we tested, providing 10 years of confidence in your purchase.
We loved how the four wheels swivel in all directions, making it easy to push and pull around the room. It’s also surprisingly compact, making it easy to carry upstairs and to tuck away in a cupboard for storage.
It’s hard to fault this vacuum - the only issue is that the cable lacks an automatic rewind, but this is a small drawback.
This nifty corded stick vacuum made cleaning a pleasure (well, almost) due to its slim, lightweight design. Shark’s flexology technology - a rather grand term for saying that the pole can bend in the middle - means you can reach underneath low-lying beds, sofas and coffee tables with no need to lift them or bend down. It was also the easiest vacuum cleaner to store. The wand folds down so you can squeeze it into the smallest of cupboards.
It’s designed specifically for homes with pets, so you can expect anti-hair-wrap technology to stop hair from tangling around the brush roll, plus a special pet tool to remove embedded hair. The unique brush roll is great for homes with different floor surfaces, as it consists of two different types of brush in one. A bristle brush-roll cleans deep into carpet pile, while a soft front brush-roll draws in large debris and small particles and lifts fine, stuck-on dust from hard floors.
Further useful features are LED headlights in the floorhead to help illuminate hidden dust and pet hair and a 10m cord (the longest among all the vacuum cleaners we tested). We’d give it five stars if it wasn’t for the small 0.3l dust capacity, which needs emptying frequently.
If you live in a messy household and often need a cleaner for a quick whip-around, the Tower VL20 is a joy to use. In stick mode, it’s easy to steer and quickly covers a lot of ground. There’s also a useful handheld mode for stairs, sofas, and car upholstery, and you can extend the pole in handheld mode to reach ceilings and corners.
This may have been one of the cheapest corded vacuums we tested, and its 600W power was slightly lower than other models, but cleaning ability on both carpet and hard floor was superb, thanks to its motorised floor head.
It’s also brilliant for allergy sufferers, with Tower making a point of stating it uses a HEPA 13 system, which is the newest model. Tower claims this removes 99.95 per cent of fine particles from 0.3 microns, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. But it was the 1.3kg weight that impressed us the most, as you can push it with just one finger. However, the 5m cord means you have to switch plugs fairly often.
There are very few scenarios the Miele complete C3 can’t handle. From tackling pet hair to helping allergy sufferers breathe better, this top-of-the-range corded cleaner is a solid all-rounder.
It may be the most expensive vacuum cleaner we tested, but it has several unique features that make it a premium investment. For example, an active air-clean filter contains active charcoal that neutralises pet odours, leaving the air in rooms noticeably fresher after vacuuming. Its suction power of 890W beat all the competition, resulting in floors that became almost shiny because they were so spotless.
Allergy sufferers will appreciate that you never have to see dust and dirt, let alone touch it or breathe it in. When the vacuum cleaner is opened, the collar of the Miele HyClean dustbag closes automatically and locks in the vacuumed dust for good. Plus, the protective netting prevents the bag from tearing.
All of the features do come at the expense of weight, as it tops the scales at a hefty 7.3kg. But if you don’t mind a bit of heavy lifting in the quest to have an immaculate house, this is a beast of a machine that’s unlikely to ever let you down.
For just £100, this is a lightweight upright vacuum brings a lot of power. At 800W, it offers superb suction power, combined with multi-cyclonic technology for sustained performance. The cyclone separates dust particles to keep it from blocking up the filter, which would lead to a loss in suction power.
The big selling point is how easy it is to push. Thanks to its 80-degree steering angle, the swivelling floor nozzle glides around your home with ease. This helped us nip around furniture without having to stop, bend and reach.
Switch on the brush bar for carpets, to pull out hidden dirt on soft surfaces, and turn off for faster cleaning on hard floors. You can also slide the vent cover to vary suction, if you want to be gentle on older carpets or rugs.
Dyson has been making variations on the ball animal vacuum for years, and though it’s an old design, we still think it’s one of the best vacuums you can buy. It has incredibly strong suction thanks to a 750W motor, and the powerful motorbar cleaning head disrupts the top of carpets to pick up dust and dirt. It’s especially ruthless on pet hair. On top of that, finally, hair-removal vanes automatically clear hair as you push, so you shouldn’t have to try and detangle hair from a brush head ever again.
If you can cope with the weight, you’ll find it performs brilliantly on stairs, thanks to the 10m cord, which has 4m of additional stretch, meaning there’s no pull on the top step when you plug it in at the bottom.
Although bagless vacuum cleaners are typically not as good for allergy sufferers as their bagged counterparts, this one hygienically ejects dirt at the touch of a button – so there’s no need to get your hands dirty.
Unlike other uprights we tested, we found this corded cleaner exceptionally easy to manoeuvre, thanks to the responsive roller ball that enables it to change direction with the flick of the wrist. At 1m tall, it’s comfortable for people of all heights. However, be warned – the 7.4kg weight is noticeably heavy, so it may not suit petite people or those who find lifting difficult. It’s also pretty expensive for a corded vacuum.
For exceptional power at an affordable price, we couldn’t fault the Shark stratos corded stick pet pro. It sucked up everything in its path, which is no mean feat in a busy family home. If you want slightly more suction power to keep your floors clean, we’d recommend the Numatic Henry turbo vacuum cleaner. For car cleaning and sofa upholstery, the Vax air lift2 pet plus outperformed every other handheld vacuum we’ve used.
For more vacuum reviews, read our round-up of the best pet vacuum cleaners, cordless models and robot cleaners
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in