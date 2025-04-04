Whether you’re hoovering up crumbs in the car, muddy footprints in the hall or those ever-present cobwebs, vacuuming can feel like a chore. It’s often hot, heavy work, too – but the best handheld vacuum cleaners are ready to make quick clean-ups a breeze.

Most handheld vacuum cleaners are cordless, making them ideal for stairs, awkward corners and even the car. Being wire-free means cleaning can be quicker and less of a faff, and as brands continue to improve their designs, these small-but-mighty gadgets are getting lighter and more versatile.

Don’t be fooled by their diminutive size, either. Handheld models can still pack a punch, offering impressive suction and functionality. These compact cleaners are perfect for everyday messes like the post-dinner crumb explosion, and they’re light enough to grab for a quick once-over without any fuss.

Some of the best cordless vacuums on the market come with a detachable handheld unit, which means you can clean the car without lugging the full thing outside. But for this review, we’ve focused on standalone handheld models, which are often cheaper than the two-in-one options.

While most handheld vacuums aren’t designed to tackle an entire house in one go (though a few come close – more on that later), some are built for tougher jobs in sheds or even the garden. With that in mind, read on to find the best handheld vacuum cleaner for your needs.

Why you can trust us

Zoë Phillimore is a freelance journalist and editor who specialises in tech and home interiors. She has been rigorously testing and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021.

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic. He joined the title in 2021 and has reviewed everything from household appliances to wireless headphones and soundbars.

How we tested the best handheld vacuum cleaners

We’ve spent months testing handheld vacuums in two very different households: one’s a lively family home where crumbs seem to multiply the moment your back is turned (especially in the car – cheers, kids), and the other’s shared with a very fluffy dog who loves muddy walks and shedding everywhere.

We looked at how well each handheld picked up crumbs, pet hair and general debris, how long the battery lasted and whether they were lightweight and easy to whip out for quick clean-ups. We also rated handy extras like crevice tools, pet-hair attachments and charging docks. As ever, value for money played a big part in deciding which ones made the cut. These are the best handheld vacuum cleaners that stood out from the rest.

The best handheld vacuum cleaners for 2025 are: