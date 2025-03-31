6 best cylinder vacuum cleaners for powerful suction and an easy clean

There are lots of different vacuum cleaners on the market, but many are over-engineered. From cordless to automated robot designs, expensive 21st century vacuums come with hi-tech features like touchscreens, lasers, and even particle sensors. However, professional cleaners often stick with a simple cylinder vacuum.

These old-school appliances often offer more powerful suction than more recent cordless vacuums. They’re compact and easy to store, and this also makes them easy to manoeuvre into tight spaces. Unlike cordless vacuums, there’s no faff with charging or a frustrating runtime, and unlike an upright vacuum, a cylinder is light enough to carry upstairs comfortably.

Cylinder vacuums come in two formats, bagged and bagless, and there are pros and cons to both. Bagged models, unsurprisingly, trap dust and dirt in a bag, making them a great choice for people with allergies. However, you’ll need to keep stocking up on disposable bags, which makes for an extra (though relatively modest) expense.

Bagless cylinder vacuums, meanwhile, make it easy to see what you’ve sucked up and when the cylinder needs emptying. However, they tend to be worse at sealing off dirt, so they’re less well-suited to people with allergies.

How we tested

Our expert tried and tested each and every vacuum on this list ( Zoë Phillimore )

We tested the vacuums in a household with three messy children. It was crucial to test the vacuums in real scenarios to understand how they fared under real-world conditions. We lugged each model up and down stairs, checking how easy each was to carry and manoeuvre. After we’d cleaned, we also stored them away in a small cupboard, checking how easy they were to tuck away. As well as performance, we looked at quality, how many attachments there were (and if they were actually useful) and how much each vacuum cost. After sifting through all that, these are the vacuums that made a clean sweep.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With a focus on products and appliances for the home, Zoë Phillimore has written numerous reviews for IndyBest. When it comes to vacuum cleaners, she knows which features to look for, having tested everything from handheld and robot models to vacuums you can use in your car. For this round-up, Zoë used all the vacuums under real-world conditions, similarly to how you would in your own home, to bring you her honest opinions.

The best cylinder vacuums for 2025 are: