Dread giving someone a lift lest they see the chaos inside your car? Obsessed with obliterating every crumb from your vehicle? Either way, you need a good car vacuum to ensure you’re never caught out by a stray clod of mud or scattering of Cheerios again.

The best car vacuums are small and easy to run around your vehicle. They come with attachments to get between the seats and into the yawning abyss that is the hole between the car seat sockets. You’ll be able to clean your floor mats and dashboard without having to lug out your household vacuum.

Many (but not all) car vacuums are battery-powered. This means you will need to take them inside your house to recharge. On battery life, you will find that the longer the juice lasts, the heavier the vacuum will be. You’ll need to work out the trade-off between the two, and how long you reckon it’s going to take to vacuum your car.

Vacuums that run off the mains are great if you have a garage or off-road parking, but if you aren’t able to get your car close to the power point, corded designs are not for you. You will also have to wrangle the power cable around the car. However, these vacuums tend to have better suction power, so if you want a spotless finish, a mains-powered vacuum might be worth investigating.

With so much to consider, we tested these vacuums on both a small car and a large family car to figure out which of these vacuums is best for different jobs.

How we tested

Our cars have never looked cleaner ( Joanne Lewsley )

Our cars got a thorough deep clean several times over. We tested the vacuums in a moderate-sized car and a large family car to see how the vacuums performed across the two. The ideal vacuum would be able to get rid of all the dirt in our car in one go, with minimal need for charging or bin emptying, yet also be lightweight and easy to manoeuvre into all the awkward spaces that cars present. Price and value were factored into our decision.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products and trialling them within their own homes. Joanne Lewsley is a journalist with particular expertise in testing vacuums from cordless to robot models and more. She’s also spoken to countless experts regarding the technology behind the best vacuums. Zoë Phillimore is a journalist and editor who has been contributing to IndyBest since 2021. Having tried, tested and reviewed household products such as handheld vacuum cleaners and steam irons, among others, she is experienced in assessing the specifications, durability and effectiveness of different appliances.

The best car vacuum cleaners for 2025 are: