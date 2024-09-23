8 best Shark vacuum cleaners, tried and tested by an expert

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Shark is one of the most recognisable names in the business. Often more affordable than Dyson models but with a similar amount of features and, in some cases, more powerful, there’s a dizzying amount of Shark vacuums to choose from.

Before you get sucked into a dark hole of vacuum cleaner indecision, the first thing to do is ask yourself if you want a corded or cordless model. Corded models will never run out of battery or lose suction halfway through a clean, however, they tend to be larger, heavier and harder to store.

Cordless design is where Shark excels, though. In fact, the Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro took the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

If you’re only interested in suction power, rather than any extra bells and whistles, entry-level Shark vacuum cleaners often come at bargain prices for a reliable clean. All of the vacuum cleaners we tested come with an impressive five-year guarantee, which, in theory, means they work out to just pennies per use.

If you really despise vacuum cleaning and just want to get the job done as soon as possible, the latest intelligent models are designed to detect dirt and choose what suction is needed to make it disappear, meaning all you have to do is push the vacuum around, and it’ll do the rest.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action, taking the shark vacuums for a spin ( The Independent/Zoe Griffin )

We spent four weeks testing corded and cordless Shark vacuum cleaners in a household with four kids, aged eight and under, who are constantly in and out of the garden and eating snacks on the go. That means vacuum cleaners are needed at least twice a day for a variety of messes, from dried cereal to sand, leaves and rice cakes. We noted how good the vacuum cleaners were at fitting in tight spaces, such as under furniture and around radiators, and we, of course, looked at how easily they cleared floors, checking their performance on hard and carpeted surfaces.

The best Shark vacuums for 2024 are: