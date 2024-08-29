Best Dyson vacuum cleaners 2024, tested and reviewed

Since its first mass-produced vacuum in 1993, Dyson has changed the way we clean our homes, with bagless, cordless machines, cyclonic technology and even lasers deployed for maximum dirt-busting.

Though they come with a high initial price, Dyson vacuums are renowned for next-level cleaning capabilities. Cyclonic technology means the machines can capture 99.97 per cent of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the fully sealed system keeps dirt inside the machine, drawing airflow through a whopping six layers of filtration. This is paired with a small but powerful motor that spins on average five times faster than a jet engine, while every vacuum cleaner is rigorously tested for at least five years before it goes on sale, including running the motors for more than 20,000 hours.

Yet it’s not all good news. Buying a Dyson vacuum can be nothing short of baffling, with new models emerging all the time, packed with ever more space-age features, improved cleaning power and extras you didn’t even know you needed. Most are now cordless, but it’s also still possible to pick up some corded models – although, Dyson has said it will not be developing new versions in future.

There are still plenty of other factors to consider before splashing the cash on a Dyson vacuum. Think about whether you have mainly carpet or hard floors, whether you live with pets or someone with long hair, or if it’s important that your vacuum is as light as possible. You might want every possible accessory thrown in with the machine, or prefer to keep things simple. You may even prefer a robot to do the cleaning for you.

Though we have compiled our guide to the best Dyson vacuums, it’s also worth taking Dyson’s own quiz, to help you choose the right model for your needs. Your house will be spick and span in no time.

How we tested

open image in gallery Needless to say, our home has never been cleaner ( Siobhan Grogan )

We tested all these Dyson vacuums in our own home, where we have a mixture of hard floors and carpet. We purposely spilled rice grains, soil and flour, to check the suction of every machine, but also used each one for general cleaning, to check how each handled everything from dried mud to long hairs. We considered how easy the vacuums were to handle, whether they really cleaned into corners, how well any included accessories worked, the battery life, and we even weighed up how straightforward it was to empty the machines. Keep scrolling to find out how each vacuum fared.

The best Dyson vacuum cleaners for 2024 are: