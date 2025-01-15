Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Remove coffee, food, make-up and other stains, with minimal effort
Despite good intentions, accidents happen to us all. Whether you stumble when holding a cup of coffee or your breakfast slips off the spoon, you’re probably going to spill something down your clothes a few times a year and have the need for a stain remover to refresh your garments.
In households with children, it’s even more important to find an effective stain remover. From the moment they’re born, children are mess-making machines, starting with poo and vomit and moving on to grass stains and school dinners down their uniform most days of the week.
As a rule, the faster we get to the stain, the easier it is to make it disappear. Speed isn’t already possible, though, when children are at school or when dining out with no spare clothes to change into. For these occasions, we’re looking for stain removers that can effectively treat dried-on stains with one wash.
If you’re looking for products to supercharge you’re laundry day routine, keep scrolling, as we’ve rounded up our pick of the best stain removers on the market.
Thanks to three school-age children and one toddler who is potty training, we deal with stains on a daily basis. We tested each stain remover for two weeks, which involved at least 15 different stained items. We noted down how well each performed on stains left by food, bodily fluids, pens, grass and mud. As a control test, we stained a white flannel with tomato ketchup and coffee and looked to see how it came out of the wash. On top of their stain-fighting prowess, we considered each product’s suitability for delicate skin as well as eco credentials.
Suitable for use on colours and whites, this stain remover comes in a generous 1kg tub that should last 33 washes, if you don’t need to pre-treat garments first. Pre-treating with this product is optional, as the brand advises using one scoop directly in the washing machine drawer for light stains and two scoops for tougher stains, which we found was enough to remove all food stains. Across 15 loads, we only needed to pre-treat a lipstick stain on a white blouse, which we did for just under an hour before washing as normal, and everything came out.
With each wash, we noted that this stain remover lifted stains without dulling colours, leaving fabrics fresh and vibrant. We also liked that it’s all we need for every single laundry load, meaning we don’t need to find storage space for separate stain removers for both white and colourful clothing. It has a fresh, slightly zingy fragrance, too.
We trialled this powder on bed linens and T-shirts that had developed a dull, grey tinge. After adding the stain remover to a 40C wash, we noticed a marked improvement in the brightness of clothes, which we weren’t expecting, as it doesn’t claim to be a whitener. For older, set-in stains, we pre-treated by soaking the fabrics in a mixture of powder and warm water for 30 minutes before washing. This method worked particularly well on food and drink stains, such as tomato sauce and tea. Without the pre-treatment, around 70 per cent of the stain disappeared, leaving a faded tinge where the stain had been, so, we opted to pre-treat most loads. This worked every time, even if we washed at 30C after the soak.
In a simple white tub with a generic own-brand label and no discernible fragrance, it might not scream ‘premium’ but it delivers excellent results at half the price of some other stain removers we tested. It’s a reliable choice for those looking to clean whites on a budget.
Vanish oxi action is a whitener and a stain remover in one. If you find your white sheets or towels become grey or yellow over time, Vanish claims to be able to make them up to three shades whiter in just one wash.
We tried this product on a pile of white shirts and towels. After a year of using them, we didn’t think they were in terrible condition to start with but they were noticeably brighter after adding just one scoop of oxi action to our detergent drawer. For particularly challenging stains, we created a paste, using a quarter of a scoop of the stain remover and three-quarters of a scoop of water, then applied it directly to the marks, and allowed it to sit for 15 minutes before washing. This method was especially effective on collar grime and food stains.
What we appreciated most about Vanish was its gentle yet thorough performance. Despite its powerful whitening effect, it left no harsh chemical smells or residue and we had no problem when using it on children’s bed sheets, even though their skin is more sensitive than adult’s.
Designed specifically for coloured fabrics, this budget-friendly stain remover aims to deliver powerful results, without compromising on vibrancy.
We tested it on a variety of items, including a bright red jumper and a patterned dress that had suffered food and drink spills. Used as an additive to our regular detergent, the powder removed grease and sauce stains effortlessly in a 30C wash, with no dulling of our garments. For tougher marks, such as pen ink on a school uniform, pre-soaking in a solution of warm water and powder yielded great results after just 20 minutes. We did need to pre-treat more types of stain, compared with using some other products, but we appreciated that we didn’t need to leave fabric soaking in water for hours at a time.
Despite having a budget-friendly price, it still removed every stain we threw at it. We’d recommend it to anyone as an economical solution for protecting their colourful garments, as long as they don’t mind a little pre-treating.
Environmentally friendly stain removers may seem like a bit of a unicorn but Ecover offers an option for eco-conscious households. Made with plant-based ingredients, packaged in recyclable materials and with a biodegradable formula, it balances sustainability with performance. It’s even made in a planet-friendly way, in a zero-waste certified factory.
We tested it on a variety of fabrics, including delicate items and heavily soiled clothes. The brush applicator made targeting stains such as grease, coffee, and baby food incredibly easy. After applying the liquid directly onto the stains and letting it sit for five to 10 minutes, we tossed the garments into a 30C wash. The results were outstanding – most marks disappeared on the first wash, even on lighter fabrics.
This stain remover is particularly well-suited for those who want to avoid harsh chemicals. We loved that it was gentle on the skin while still being tough on stains. It left no residue or overpowering fragrance, which made it ideal for households with young children, too. Though it comes in a smaller bottle than some competitors, its targeted application ensures it lasts longer than expected. A great choice for reducing your environmental impact without compromising on stain-fighting power.
It can seem a waste of time and water to pre-treat a whole garment when the stain is only on one area. Dr. Beckmann’s stain remover combines convenience with precision, making it a favourite for spot treatments on clothes and more. This product’s built-in scrubbing brush is particularly effective for tackling stubborn stains that need a little extra effort.
We tried this product on upholstery as well as clothing, focusing on tough stains such as wine and oil. The integrated applicator allowed us to work the formula deep into fabrics, without creating a mess. After applying it and scrubbing in for a few minutes, we left the garment for 10 minutes before washing it – the stains lifted beautifully, even on tricky materials such as denim and textured cushions.
What impressed us most was the versatility of this product – it worked just as well on dried-in stains as on fresh spills. While the bottle is compact, the concentrated formula and precise application make it incredibly efficient.
Washing clothes at lower temperatures uses less energy but doesn’t always leave laundry looking as clean as hotter washes do. Ace claims its stain remover can deliver results at 20C, so, we put it to the test, by adding a capful directly to the detergent drawer when washing a load of pyjamas that had cereal, porridge and jam down them. There were noticeable improvements after a single cycle. The stains lifted without fading vibrant colours, which is often a challenge when washing at lower temperatures.
For everyday food stains, just a 50ml capful to the detergent drawer, alongside our regular washing liquid, was enough. However, for set-in stains such as wine, tea, coffee or grass, pre-treatment is highly recommended. To pre-treat, we applied the liquid directly to a dried-on coffee stain, gently rubbed it in, using a soft cloth, and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before washing as usual. This method delivered outstanding results. We also used the pre-treatment option for greasy collars of work and school shirts and a splatter of gravy down a kids’ T-shirt, and we were impressed by how everything disappeared like magic.
For a quick, fuss-free solution, this stain remover spray is unbeatable. We tested it on a range of everyday stains, including greasy fingerprints and split drinks, and found it made a difference within one to two washes.
The spray was easy to use – simply spritz, let it sit for five minutes, and throw the garment into the wash. Even with stubborn stains, such as red wine and curry, it performed admirably, with most marks disappearing completely after the first cycle. For set-in stains, a second treatment did the trick.
What we appreciated most was its convenience. The spray bottle design made spot-treating effortless, especially for last-minute emergencies. While it doesn’t have the deep-cleaning power of some powders or liquids, it’s perfect for quick touch-ups and smaller stains. At just £1.50, it’s a budget-friendly essential for any laundry cupboard. If you have babies or young children, we’d recommend decanting some of this product into a travel-sized spray bottle and carrying it with you in a nappy bag, as it works better on fresh stains than on dried-on ones.
A premium option, this product has been designed for those who want fast, effective stain removal without compromising on eco credentials. Formulated with plant-based ingredients, biodegradable and free from harsh chemicals, it’s a more sustainable choice for stain-fighting while remaining tough on stubborn marks.
During testing, this stain remover handled food spills, pen marks, and grass stains with impressive speed. Applying the concentrated formula directly onto the affected areas and working it into the fabric with a linen cloth yielded visible results in minutes, often lifting marks even before washing. Without working it into the fabric, it didn’t really do much, so we recommend putting in a little effort, for the best results. For tougher stains, we allowed it to sit for 10 minutes before rinsing, and it consistently delivered excellent results.
What sets The Lab Co apart is its focus on fabric care and sustainability. It’s gentle enough for use on delicate materials such as silk and cashmere, ensuring no damage to fibres or colours. The compact bottle is also made from recyclable materials, aligning with the company’s eco-friendly ethos.
Before modern stain remover sprays and powders, people tried to remove stubborn marks by scrubbing their clothes with abrasive rocks or sand. The Elbow Grease stain remover bar takes us back to that time, as you need to rub it back and forth over a stain for it to work. We did this on a variety of fabrics and found the compact bar design effective for targeting small, stubborn marks on clothes, upholstery, and even trainers.
We tested it on a variety of fabrics, from T-shirts to sofa covers. After wetting the bar and rubbing it directly onto stains, we rinsed and threw the items into the wash. It was surprisingly effective at removing oil, mud, and even make-up, especially when we used a bit of elbow grease (true to its name) to scrub the area.
This stain remover is perfect for spot-cleaning and is gentle enough for use on cushion covers and other delicate items that are easily damaged. It’s among the most affordable options on this list, and it punches well above its weight when it comes to performance.
Eliminating the need to buy a separate stain remover for colours and whites, the pink stuff impressed us by removing marks without dulling fabrics, taking our top spot overall in this review. Whether we were washing printed kids’ clothes or plain white towels, our laundry came out brighter, more vibrant and free from food, drink, grass and pen stains. We also liked how The Lab Co’s spot stain remover treatment combined sustainability with a speedy performance, and we found the Dr Beckmann stain remover brush performed the most effectively on dried-on stains.
