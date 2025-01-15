Despite good intentions, accidents happen to us all. Whether you stumble when holding a cup of coffee or your breakfast slips off the spoon, you’re probably going to spill something down your clothes a few times a year and have the need for a stain remover to refresh your garments.

In households with children, it’s even more important to find an effective stain remover. From the moment they’re born, children are mess-making machines, starting with poo and vomit and moving on to grass stains and school dinners down their uniform most days of the week.

As a rule, the faster we get to the stain, the easier it is to make it disappear. Speed isn’t already possible, though, when children are at school or when dining out with no spare clothes to change into. For these occasions, we’re looking for stain removers that can effectively treat dried-on stains with one wash.

If you’re looking for products to supercharge you’re laundry day routine, keep scrolling, as we’ve rounded up our pick of the best stain removers on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our writer in action, testing stain removers to rescue your laundry ( The Independent/Zoe Griffin )

Thanks to three school-age children and one toddler who is potty training, we deal with stains on a daily basis. We tested each stain remover for two weeks, which involved at least 15 different stained items. We noted down how well each performed on stains left by food, bodily fluids, pens, grass and mud. As a control test, we stained a white flannel with tomato ketchup and coffee and looked to see how it came out of the wash. On top of their stain-fighting prowess, we considered each product’s suitability for delicate skin as well as eco credentials.

The best laundry stain removers for 2025 are: