The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Easylife XL heated airer could save you hundreds of pounds – but how quickly can it dry your clothes?
Perfect for big households, this laundry hero costs just 7p an hour to run
As we head into another cold and wet winter, energy bills also increase to add to the misery.
While hanging your laundry out in the sun might no longer be an option, a heated clothes airer offers an energy-efficient alternative to the tumble dryer – potentially saving you hundreds of pounds a year. It’s also much gentler on delicate fabrics. To help you find the right one, we’ve rounded up the best heated clothes airers available.
Our favourite of all the models tested, the Easylife XL heated airer, can hold an impressive 15kg of washing, which is ideal if you have a large family, a job that results in grubby uniforms, or you wash a lot of sweaty sports kit. This model is significantly bigger than other popular heated airers, such as Lakeland’s popular dry:soon drying pod, which can only hold 12 items on hangers.
With an impressive 21m of heated drying space, the rails can be adjusted to lay flat items, such as delicate sweaters, and long items such as maxi dresses and trousers. As everything is draped over rails rather than spun in a tumble dryer, there are fewer creases, which means less need for ironing. That’s something to tick off the to-do list.
According to information available on the Easylife website, the XL heated airer costs just 7p an hour to run, but the question I wanted to answer was how long does it take to dry clothes? It will cease to be an economical option, and lose practicality points, if it takes significantly longer than a tumble dryer.
How I tested
I washed a variety of items, including a delicate maxi dress I wore to a ball, my husband’s work shirts, Lycra sports kit and muddy school uniform, and tried to arrange them over the airer’s three tiers of rails. When testing the Easylife heated airer XL , I took the following criteria into account:
- Performance: I tested this airer’s 15kg capacity by doing several loads of washing and then attempted to fit them all on the airer at the same time. I took note of which clothing items the airer dried well. Plus, with four children, I normally iron a lot of school shirts, so I wanted to test if drying my clothes on rails would indeed mean less ironing.
- Timer function: I tried out the timer function, first setting it for two hours, to see how dry the items were after that time. The next time I used the airer, I tried the four hour timer and compared the difference.
- Design: Ideally a heated airer should be easy to put up, store and move around, so I took these factors into account while using it around my house.
- Price: I considered whether the price was worth it and would save me money over long term use, weighing cost up with performance and overall usability.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Zoe Griffin has been testing products for IndyBest since 2021, meaning she’s reviewed countless energy-saving appliances. When it comes to heated clothes airers, she’s been testing and updating IndyBest’s guide to the best models since 2022. Her reviews are honest and realistic, to help you make the best purchase for your home.
The wider IndyBest team also offers more insight on more laundry room essentials, like the best dehumidifiers that can also help dry clothes (as recommended by Martin Lewis), laundry baskets, best washer-dryers and even best steam irons, to make doing and folding laundry more convenient for you.
1Easylife XL heated airer
- Weight: 4.6kg
- Power supply: Mains powered
- Cable length: 1.5m
- Size: 147.5cm (H) x 72cm (W) x 67cm (D)
- Guarantee: Two years
- Maximum load: 15kg
- Why we love it
- Can hold two full loads of laundry
- Folds completely flat
- It’s on wheels
- It has a timer
Design
The first thing I noticed when opening the box and tipping out the components was the lack of separate parts. Pleasingly, this airer is already assembled. All you have to do is fold it out and plug it in.
I liked that it is mounted on wheels rather than on a flat base, too. If I’m having other kids around for play dates, I need to be able to move my laundry fast, to ensure it doesn’t get dirty again. The wheels mean I can steer it out of harm’s way rather than having to lift it up and carry it somewhere. The wheels also mean I can move the airer one-handed, which is useful if I’m carrying something else, such as a toddler, cup of tea, dirty nappy or other random household mess, in the other hand.
For such a large item, it’s incredibly light. Information provided by the brand specified that it weighed 4.6kg, which is not much for an airer with 30 heated rails.
All rails are made from strong lightweight aluminium, which is non-corroding and made to last. Although it comes with a two-year guarantee, this airer looks like it will last a lot longer.
Drying power
It’s a lot simpler to use an Easylife XL heated airer than it is to use a tumble dryer. While a tumble dryer has a whole dial full of heating and drying options, the Easylife airer just requires powering on at the mains and the setting of an auto-drying time.
The timer has two options – two hours or four hours, and it will automatically shut off after those times (for safety reasons and to avoid overheating). Fire safety wise, I feel more confident using this in my home than I do a tumble dryer, because dryers have far more elements that could malfunction and start a blaze.
Read more: Best dehumidifiers to get rid of damp, mould and dust
Using the Easylife XL heated airer, you’re looking at two hours for shirts and four for denser items. Given that the airer costs just pennies to run, compared with pounds for a tumble dryer, I’d say it was significantly more convenient, cost-wise, to use the airer.
Space
The Easylife XL heated airer is a tall item, measuring 147cm, which means it’s bigger than all my children. Thankfully, it’s very stable, supported by four side castor beams, which gives me reassurance that, should any child jump on it, the airer and the clothes will survive.
The wheels can be locked in place, so there’s no danger of any child using it as a toy horse. It does take up more width than some other heated airers – such as the Lakeland dry:soon drying pod – but that’s because it has five times as many clothes-hanging options.
If you want an airer that can hold 15kg of laundry rather than 12 items, you have to accept it will take up more space. But that’s not to say it’s super bulky. It has a cuboid shaped design, as opposed to some dryer’s winged shape, which means it can be left in a corner and forgotten about until your clothes are dry.
The verdict: Easylife XL heated airer
The Easylife XL heated airer is incredibly easy to set up and use out of the box. I liked how it had enough height to perfectly hang one of my most glamorous maxi dresses. My husband appreciated me taking better care of his Lycra sports kit, which in the past has become thin and transparent after frequent (but inadvisable) tumble dryer cycles.
If you find yourself doing at least one laundry load a day, the size of the Easylife XL makes for a practical drying option that doesn’t rack up fuel bills.
Although I’ll still be using the tumble dryer when I want to dry things fast, the Easylife XL heated airer is a great extra option – especially for those items that can’t be tumble dried. Its lightweight, easy-to-wheel design makes it ideal for busy households too.
Want to power through the ironing pile? Read our review of the best clothes steamers that get the chore done