As we edge closer into winter, people are continuing to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis. Many of us are looking for ways to keep down household bills, whether that’s by using an air fryer or slow cooker instead of a traditional oven, or discovering alternative ways to dry clothes, instead of turning to our tumble dryer.

In an episode of The Martin Lewis Podcast last year, the MoneySavingExpert dubbed tumble dryers – which cost up to £1 per hour to run – a “demon appliance” and suggested using a dehumidifier instead.

Though, admittedly, an initial investment, these machines extract moisture and dampness from your surroundings and, in turn, potentially halve your laundry-drying times. Depending on the model’s extracting power and wattage, a dehumidifier can cost anything from just 10p to 30p an hour to run, making them cheaper to use, compared with a tumble drier.

“Many dehumidifiers have different wattages – the one I checked out was 200W,” Lewis explained on his podcast. “Once we know it’s 200W and we know a kilowatt is 1,000W, which is how electricity tends to be priced, we know this is a fifth of a kilowatt.

“And you pay roughly 34p per kilowatt per hour. A fifth is 7p, so you’re going to pay roughly 7p per hour to run a dehumidifier at 200W, assuming it uses full power the whole time,” he continued.

The multipurpose machines are also great for allergy sufferers, tend to be noise-free and have the added benefit of neutralising harmful bacteria in your home. So, if you’ve noticed mould, condensation or a musty odour around your home, it may be time to invest in a dehumidifier.

In our review of the best dehumidifiers, three machines with a laundry mode stood out for their ability to dry a full range of items very quickly. If you’re looking to invest in an energy-efficient and cost-cutting dehumidifier, read on for the lowdown on these tried and tested machines. Plus, two are even on sale.

MeacoDry arete one 20l dual dehumidifier/air purifier: £259.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meaco )

Being both a dehumidifier and air purifier in one compact unit, this Meaco model is a useful addition to any living space. Earning the top spot in our review, the unit for prasied by our tester for being easy to operate, portable and powerful. As well as purifying the air and removing excess moisture, it’s a stellar choice for drying clothes. “There’s also a dedicated laundry mode that really sped up the time it took for our clothes to dry,” our tester said. “This mode runs the unit at 35 per cent humidity and then, after six hours, switches the compressor off at 40 per cent, while continuing to keep the fan running, which helps keep energy costs down.”

Buy now

EcoAir DD1 simple desiccant dehumidifier: £229.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EcoAir )

Described as a “simple dehumidifier that offers excellent performance”, EcoAir’s dehumidifier is complete with a laundry mode, 7.5l extraction amount and 2l water tank. “We like that it’s really easy to operate. It has manual controls – including a rotary dial and just one other button, which controls the fan speed, placing the machine in either economy mode or turbo mode,” our tester said. As for the special laundry mode, they added: “If you’re drying your clothes indoors and don’t want to use the tumble dryer, it’s the perfect solution.”

They were also “impressed with the nano silver filter built into the design, which will help trap dust and allergens.” So, if you suffer from allergies or conditions such as asthma, the air will feel a lot fresher.

Buy now

De’Longhi DEX212F dehumidifier: Was £229, now £193, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( DeLonghi )

De’Longhi’s mid-priced dehumidifier works well in small to medium-sized rooms, with our tester praising the model’s sleek, modern design, which means you can put it in any room without it looking out of place. The appliance comes with a range of simple controls, making it easy to operate, but our tester’s favourite was the laundry mode, which adjusts the fan speed and power. “It did a great job of helping to speed up the amount of time it took for our clothes to dry, which is super handy in the winter months when the washing line is out of action,” they said. Plus, “it’s so quiet, you wouldn’t even know it was running”, while double-filtration technology ensures the air feels cleaner when in use.

Buy now

