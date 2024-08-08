13 best dehumidifiers to help tackle damp and mould at home

Why you can trust us

Rachael Penn is a freelance journalist who writes about lifestyle, travel, tech, home and kitchen and more. She has been writing for IndyBest since 2021, covering tech, kitchen gadgets, food, drink and household appliances, so she knows a thing or two about dehumidifiers.

Dehumidifier FAQs

Where should you position a dehumidifier?

Dehumidifiers work best when they’re placed near the source of moisture, or where humidity is highest, especially if you’re trying to tackle damp or dry laundry. You should position your dehumidifier at least 6in away from a wall, to allow for optimal airflow, and aim the appliance so that the dryer air is blowing towards the damp area or your drying rack.

If you’re using your dehumidifier to make the air in your home more comfortable, try to place it in the centre of the room or in a hallway so that it can more effectively dry the entire home. For bathrooms, it’s advisable to position the dehumidifier outside of the bathroom, blowing in, rather than placing the appliance inside the bathroom where it could be damaged by water.

How does a dehumidifier work?

Dehumidifiers work by removing any excess water from the air and lowering humidity levels, which can get rid of damp, mould, pollutants and allergens. The moisture pulled from the air gets collected into a drip tray, and dry air is pushed back into the room.

Do dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity?

Exactly how much electricity a dehumidifier will use will depend on the model but, generally speaking, they’re energy-efficient appliances that use very little electricity, particularly when compared with some other home appliances.

Does a dehumidifier cool a room?

While dehumidifiers won’t bring the temperature of the room down like an air conditioning unit would, and it won’t cool you down in the same way a fan would, with the movement of air, it can make you feel a little bit cooler. Humid environments have the effect of making a room feel warmer while you’re in it, so, when a dehumidifier is working, extracting moisture from the air, it can make the room feel a little bit cooler.

Does a dehumidifier help with mould?

Dehumidifiers can help to prevent mould because they work by getting rid of the moisture in the air that could otherwise cause it. However, it’s worth noting a dehumidifier won’t be a silver bullet for a pre-existing mould problem. It can’t get rid of mould or its cause, whether that be too much condensation, a leak, or some other issue, but it’s a good tool to have in your armoury to keep mould at bay.

How to use a dehumidifier

First and foremost, your dehumidifier should be the right size. The tank capacity should match up to the space you’re using it in, and the scale of the damp you’re dealing with. Then, if the model allows, set your chosen humidity target – when it comes to inside the home, it’s generally recommended humidity levels be no higher than 60 per cent. To get the most out of the session, it’s a good idea to keep windows closed, as this prevents any extra moisture from getting into the space.

What causes high humidity? Should it concern me?

High humidity often occurs when there’s excess moisture and condensation, which can be caused by various factors, such as drying your clothes on radiators, as well as leaks and poor ventilation. This warm, damp environment makes an ideal breeding ground for mould and bacteria.

If left untreated, this can lead to unpleasant odours, damaged furniture, mould spots, wood rot, and even structural damage – not to mention the negative impact it can have on your health, with high humidity levels making conditions such as asthma and allergies worse.

What are the different types of dehumidifiers?

There are two main types of dehumidifiers: refrigerant and desiccant. Refrigerant models remove moisture from the air by cooling and condensing it and depositing excess water into a tank. While desiccant dehumidifiers remove excess water vapour from the air by absorbing it into chemicals, such as silica gel.

How much does a dehumidifier cost to run?

Dehumidifiers are a cost-effective and straightforward way of making your home feel drier and more comfortable. Depending on the size and energy efficiency of the model, they don’t cost much to run, even if you have them on for an extended period of time. They can also offer an eco-friendly alternative to a tumble drier, as they help dry your laundry faster by sucking the water out of your wet clothes, without releasing the moisture back into the room.

What size dehumidifier do I need?

The size of the dehumidifier you need depends on the area you’ll be putting it into. You can judge this by square metres, with most dehumidifiers sold alongside a specification of the size of the room they are most suited to. As a general rule, a compact dehumidifier will suit a small space, while a larger area requires a more generously sized dehumidifier with a big enough tank to efficiently extract sufficient moisture.

Do dehumidifiers dry clothes?

Dehumidifiers draw excess moisture out of the air so they can help dry clothes and are cheaper to run than a tumble dryer. If you’re specifically shopping for a dehumidifier with this purpose in mind, it’s worth buying one with a dedicated laundry mode setting. Couple it with a heated clothes airer, and you’ll be well on your way to drying clothes faster.

How to dehumidify a room

It is very simple to dehumidify a room. After selecting the dehumidifier to suit your room size, you can place the model where it is needed. Select the humidity level setting or function you would like to use, and empty the water tank once it is full.

Are dehumidifiers worth it?

Considering whether dehumidifiers are worth it is a question dependent on your own requirements. Dehumidifiers vary in price and size, so you can shop according to your budget and needs. Plus, our reviews will help offer a tried and tested steer ahead of investing in a dehumidifier.

How to clean a filter on a dehumidifier

It is important to keep a dehumidifier’s filter clean to make sure that it doesn’t become clogged up and therefore continues working as efficiently as possible. You’ll need to switch the dehumidifier off and remove the filter, before cleaning it according to the model’s information manual.

What are the best deals on dehumidifiers?

Annual sales such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer the perfect opportunity to save on home appliances, but worthwhile savings will still crop up throughout the year. For instance, there’s currently a discount of 50 per cent on De’Longhi’s DEX216F dehumidifier (was £349.99, now £175, Amazon.co.uk).

While, elsewhere, at Appliances Direct, if you’re looking for a dehumidifier and air purifier hybrid, there’s a saving of £40 to be made on a model from ElectriQ (was £129.97, now £89.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk).

The verdict: Dehumidifiers

When it comes to buying the best dehumidifier, consider how much room you have to store one and whether you need a dedicated laundry function. Our best buy is the MeacoDry arete one 12l dehumidifier. This dehumidifier does an excellent job of tackling excess moisture, it also fights damp and mould while acting as an air purifier. The HEPA filter makes it a great choice for anyone with allergies, too, as it will rid the air of dust, pollen and any other pollutants that may cause irritation.

If you’re on a budget and have windows prone to condensation, it’s worth taking a look at the Blyss curve reusable dehumidifier. It’s a super small and compact offering that will sit neatly on any surface and doesn’t use electricity to run.

