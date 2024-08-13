For those who already own an air fryer, we don’t need to tell you to how this nifty kitchen appliance can transform your cooking routine. For anyone still sitting on the fence, let us fill you in on which are the best air fryers to buy, and why these devices have become so popular.

In short, air fryers fry food with much less oil than regular deep-fat frying or even pan frying methods. Using little to no oil, air fryers cook food by rapidly circulating hot air, like a convection oven but even more powerful, creating a crispy finish. Plus, when it comes to cutting costs, they are energy efficient and have an average running cost of around 17p per day.

“The largest benefits one can get from air frying food is reducing overall fat content – in particular, saturated fats and trans fats, which can be harmful to health when eaten in excess,” shared registered dietician Megan Hilbert MS, RDN.

“Because air frying reduces the amount of fat content by up to 70 to 80 per cent in foods, this can also drastically reduce the number of calories eaten, without sacrificing the crunch and texture that frying provides,” Hilbert added.

If all of that sounds rather tempting, keep reading to find out which are the best air fryers on the market right now, as we’ve tested and rated devices for all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery One of the best air fryers we tested for this review ( Lauren Cunningham )

We test products in everyday settings, accurately replicating how you will be using them. Products are rated on several criteria and, while these can vary depending on the type of product being tested, we take into consideration everything from performance to value to design and usability.

Turning off our ovens for this review, we lined up all of the best air fryers we could get our hands on, to see which ones truly stood out from the crowd. Whipping up steak, chips, vegetables and more, no recipe was off limits, as we worked our way through our usual array of dinners – and even a roast – all done in these machines.

Size, shape and noise level were all key considerations, as well as how fast they cooked, how easy they were to use and, most importantly, how the resulting food actually tasted. Keep reading below to see which air fryers performed best on test.

The best air fryers for 2024 are: