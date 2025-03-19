Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you opt for Ninja’s double stack or Tefal’s XXL machine, become a master at multitasking with these clever two-drawer models
Air fryers have changed the face of cooking. These handy machines require little to no oil, use less energy than traditional ovens, and cook food much faster. It’s no wonder so many of us have invested in one of these nifty kitchen appliances.
But if there’s one drawback to using a standard air fryer, it’s that you can’t cook an entire dish in one basket. You can’t air fry salmon and vegetables at the same time, for instance, because they’re best cooked at different times and temperatures. That’s where the best dual air fryers come in.
As the name suggests, dual air fryers have two compartments – and, for most models, that also means separate temperature controls. The compartments can either be two separate baskets or one big basket split with a divider. This means you can cook meats and vegetables at once, timing it so everything finishes at once, and also cook huge portions of chips in one go.
It’s worth understanding the pros and cons of each type before choosing yours. Scroll to the end of this article for more details, or keep reading for our pick of the best dual air fryers to buy right now.
We cooked our go-to easy dinner – chicken shawarma kebab and frozen chips – in each machine to give a fair comparison. We also tested more ad-hoc meals, including a whole chicken, in larger models.
We awarded points based on the speed of cooking time, crispiness, user-friendliness and ease of cleaning. Noise level, basket sizes and overall capacity all came into play – and bonus points were awarded to models that offered excellent value for money, as well as those that allowed flexibility in terms of cooking extra-large items.
Last but not least, we awarded points for aesthetics – if you’re going to invest in a fairly bulky bit of kit, you’ll want it to look good on your kitchen countertop.
This dual air fryer was the best-performing model on test. Slot the divider in place, and the generous 10l basket becomes two 5l baskets with space for enough food to feed our family of four. It has the second-largest capacity of any oven on test. The two heating elements (top and bottom) made for the crispiest food of all the models that we tested. It cooks quickly and even, and it’s hands-off, too. We found you don’t even need to shake the basket.
This is the only air fryer on our list that has a horizontal handle, which makes no real difference to usability but adds to this machine’s streamlined, professional appearance. It also has the highest temperature capacity (240C), plus handy sync and match functions. It’s wifi connected, and we found lots of helpful info on the app, but we didn’t feel that controlling it remotely was entirely necessary. Our one and only issue is the small holes in the air fryer’s handle, which fill with water when you hand-wash the basket, and then take a while to drain. It’s not an issue that’s unique to this model – but, it didn’t stop it from clinching the top spot.
The smallest-capacity model on our list, this air fryer has one 7l drawer and a divider that can be used to create two 3.5l compartments. That means you need to open the whole thing when you want to fiddle with the food in either section. However, while “dual view” is a rather grand term for window, it makes it easy to check the progress of your food, so you shouldn’t have to open the oven too often.
Although it has a slightly boxy look and feel, this model’s compact size means the appliance would work well if you’re tight on space and don’t need to feed a huge crowd. While it may be small, it still offers six cooking presets – it crisped up a portion of frozen chips just as well as the bigger, more powerful models we tested. Most importantly, it’s by far the cheapest model on our list.
As air fryers go, this dual basket model from Russell Hobbs is one of the best-looking machines we’ve tested. Its curved profile looks great on the countertop, and we like the champagne trim, which stands out from the predominant - and tedious - all-black options on the market.
The digital touch screen is intuitive: we found it fairly easy to set each drawer to different temperatures, and you can use the sync function to ensure everything finished cooking at the same time. Both baskets on this appliance are 4.5l, which is a good capacity when cooking things like chicken and chips. It was fast and all the food came out perfectly crispy. Realistically, we’d say four to five people is the upper limit of the capacity (but we do like fairly large portions). We even managed to cook a whole small chicken in one drawer – though it was a bit of a squeeze.
The biggest air fryer made by Tefal and the largest dual air fryer we’ve tested, this XXL design has one 6.5l drawer and one 4.5l drawer. To put that into perspective, the largest drawer measures around 21cm by 23cm. The extra space allowed our frozen chips and shawarma chicken to cook quickly and evenly. There was room for around six good-sized portions. The extra large drawer was especially helpful for our whole chicken test. When we tried an entire bird, there was even space left over for a few trimmings.
The extra capacity does make this the tallest of all the air fryers we tested, which is worth factoring in when you consider storage. Bear in mind all air fryers must be able to vent fully from the top and back when in use, so whichever model you opt for will need to be positioned in a suitable spot. We liked the easy-to-use controls, the dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, and the family-sized proportions. Unlike most competitors, Tefal’s products also come with a 15-year repairability promise.
Ninja’s clever stacked design moves away from the standard side-by-side baskets and instead layers one on top of the other. This means that it takes up less space on the counter than a typical double air fryer. Inside, each basket also has a removable metal rack raised above the crisper plate – which effectively means there are four shelves to cook on, maximising the internal space.
This configuration makes it possible to cook a surprising amount of food in such a relatively slim machine. There are a few things to bear in mind for best results – such as layering proteins on the top stack, with vegetables and starches on the bottom, and keeping fresh and frozen ingredients in separate drawers. We found it easy to navigate settings, including the syncing cooking times and using the control panel on the side, and our food was pleasingly crispy, though we had to shake the contents to ensure even cooking. This one also came with the most comprehensive quick-start guide of all the models we tested – don’t miss the peanut butter brownie recipe at the back.
However, don’t think that this is a particularly compact machine. While it’s certainly neater than other dual air fryers, it still takes up a decent amount of space, so don’t expect to tuck it onto your counter next to the cereal boxes.
This dual air fryer is good-looking enough to leave on your countertop. This single-drawer model has one 8.5l basket and a divider to create two separate zones. It fits an entire chicken, and the good-sized viewing window came in handy when cooking with the divider. Meanwhile, the sync function made sure food in both sections finished cooking at the same time. Best of all, we found the controls easy to navigate.
Our only real issue is cleaning. There’s a dial on the otherwise touch-screen display which makes wiping it clean a bit fiddly. This one draws the lowest wattage of all the air fryers in our line-up, though, so, it scored points for energy saving.
This air fryer has two separate baskets – one a roomy 5.1l, the other 3.2l. However, there’s a little design flaw here. The larger basket has a viewing window, so you can check on your food without having to open the drawer and stop the cooking process. However, there’s no window on the second basket, so it’s a little frustrating to check the food by hand.
We found the controls and instruction manual a little tricky to decipher when using features such as the synchronisation button, which activates when you start cooking with the two drawers set to different temperatures. We like the built-in memory function, which remembers your settings when you reselect the same drawer after the cooking cycle. We used this a couple of times when batch-cooking chips in the smaller compartment, which can crisp up a couple of portions at a time.
Featuring one 8l drawer, this dual air fryer is another model that comes with a divider, so you can create two 4l compartments. The sections are independent of each other – so you can cook at two different temperatures and timings – and use the sync function to have everything ready at the same time. You can also choose the match function to cook both sides with the same settings and avoid having to key in everything twice.
This is a little too bulky for our liking but the performance and price outweighed any quibbles with aesthetics. We also like the fact there’s no pre-heating needed – even a couple of minutes can feel like a painful wait when you’ve got hungry kids eyeing up their dinner. It’s just a shame the baskets aren’t dishwasher-safe.
This model has a surprising amount of bonus features for the price. The two 4l baskets each have a viewing window and light, with independent temperature and time controls and eight pre-set programs. It has a sync-finish function too, but we couldn’t find an option to automatically match the basket settings.
Our dinner was cooked evenly, and the non-stick baskets cleaned up well in the sink, but we were disappointed not to be able to pop them in the dishwasher. That said, Lakeland sells a range of trays, liners and silicone baskets that will come in handy if you really can’t face the thought of a messy clean-up. Try the reusable air fryer liner (£9.99, Lakeland.co.uk), which can be cut to size.
As its name suggests, this dual air fryer stands out thanks to its extra-large viewing windows. These make it easy to see how your food is cooking inside each of the two 4l baskets. It’s a simple improvement but makes this air fryer much easier to use than models with smaller windows.
We also liked the simple layout of the digital touchscreen. As well as setting the dual temperature controls, it’s easy to switch between the air fryer’s other functions – which include defrost, dehydrate and bake settings. Just bear in mind some of the names for common functions are a little vague. Instead of “sync” you’ll want to use the “meal” function to synchronise the finish times, and the typical “match” feature is called “dual” on this machine.
Choosing a dual air fryer with a removable divider means you can easily switch between cooking one large item (such as a whole chicken or traybake) and two smaller dishes.
With one-drawer designs, however, you’ll need to open both sections at the same time. That means pausing the cooking process every time you need to get to the food in either section, to give your chips a shake, for example. Single-drawer designs are also a little clumsier to use. It’s harder to tip chips out of a large single-drawer air fryer than from a small drawer in a true dual air fryer.
Two-basket models don’t have quite the same level of flexibility but it is possible to find models with at least one large-capacity basket. Plus, the baskets on two-drawer models can be a bit less clunky to clean – particularly if you can pop them in the dishwasher.
Whether you choose a one-drawer model with a divider or a two-drawer model, think about the overall capacity you need. We’ve recommended dual air fryers from 7l (ideal for a couple) up to 11l, which can help you whip up food for a larger family.
It’s also worth considering a model with a clear viewing window. It’s a simple design but makes a big difference, so you don’t have to stop the cooking process every time you turn your food. Although this is not an essential feature, it’s definitely nice to have.
Finally, check whether your chosen model has a “sync” function, which ensures the food in both sections is ready at the same time when cooked at different temperatures or durations. You should also keep an eye out for a “match” function that automatically applies the same settings across both baskets, which is a handy feature that can help you save a bit of time.
Cosori’s smart twinfry really impressed us when it came to even cooking and speed, and air fryer aficionados will enjoy the professional features and wifi connectivity. Meanwhile, the Satisfry from Russell Hobbs is a great all-rounder for air fryer newbies – it cooks tasty, crispy food in minimal time and looks the part, too. If you’re looking for a top-quality dual air fryer that won’t have you scrimping on family portion sizes, Tefal’s 11l easy fry dual XXL is the one to beat.
