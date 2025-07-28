The best ice cream makers for refreshing desserts, tried and tested

An ice cream maker is an invaluable kitchen gadget during the summer. Whether you prefer soft scoop, gelato or frozen yoghurt, the best ice cream makers let you create your own flavours and styles – sometimes in a matter of minutes.

But there are a couple of things to consider when choosing one. First, you’ll need to decide between pre-freeze and self-freeze models. The pre-freeze versions are usually cheaper and smaller, but you have to be organised enough to remember to put the bowl in the freezer at least 24 hours before you want to make your ice cream.

Alternatively, self-freeze machines have powerful compressors that will churn and freeze your ice cream from liquid. These are obviously better suited for those who don’t want to have to prepare their ice cream bowl in advance, but they do come with a heftier price tag and are often larger, taking up more space on your counter.

That’s a lot to bear in mind, so I tested all the best ice cream makers to help you find the right one for your kitchen. I tried multiple machines, from Cusinart’s new six-in-one frost fusion (which enables you to make your own Mr Whippy-style ice cream) to the budget-friendly MagiMix (which is incredibly simple to use and can create a bowl of ice cream in less than half an hour) and many more.

How I tested

I tried dozens of recipes with these machines ( Rachael Penn )

I tested each ice cream machine using the same basic vanilla ice cream recipe, as this was a fair way to determine how each machine handled the ice cream and what kind of consistency was produced. I also tried a range of other ice cream recipes to test each appliance’s versatility. While assessing the machines, I took into account the following criteria:

For machines with multiple functions, I tested them all. That said, I was mostly judging the generic ice cream-making ability. Ice cream quality: I considered the creaminess, softness and flavour of the ice cream.

Ice cream makers are available in a range of sizes, so consider your needs before investing. You can buy from a single-serving-sized maker to up to 2l. Practicality: I noted the size and weight of the machines to see how much space they occupied on the kitchen counter, and how easy they were to store and move around.

I took into account the minimum churn time – this ranges from two minutes to an hour – and how long it took to whip up a batch of ice cream from scratch. Some ice cream makers can whip up gelato, sorbet and more in a matter of minutes, while others can take hours of preparation time, especially freeze-first designs that require as long as 16 hours in the freezer before you actually make the ice cream. Noise levels: Some machines are extremely loud, while others are so quiet you’ll hardly know they’re on, so I took note of noise levels.

As with any home appliance, there is a range of ice cream makers to cater to all budgets. Smaller, freeze-first models are cheaper, as are individual makers, beginning from as little as £25, whereas more expensive self-freezing machines cost hundreds of pounds. Ease of cleaning: Finally, I assessed each ice cream maker on how easy they were to clean after use. It tastes great, but ice cream making can be a very messy business.

Rachael Penn is a writer specialising in lifestyle and tech, particularly home appliances, food, and drink. She has tried, tested and reviewed toasters, air fryers, hand mixers and much more for IndyBest, and has been contributing to the section since 2021. Rachael puts every product featured in her reviews through real-world testing, and her years of experience with different machines mean she knows what makes an appliance great value for money.

The best ice cream makers for 2025 are: