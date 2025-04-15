Best hand mixers for baking and cooking up a storm

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From whisking eggs to mixing cake batter, these top-rated appliances do it all
When it comes to whipping up cake batter, cookie dough or fluffy omelettes, the best hand mixers will do the hard work for you.
These versatile appliances bring together the simplicity of a whisk and the power of a stand mixer, making them ideal for everyday baking and cooking tasks.
However, from the range of attachments they come with to how powerful they are and how easy they are to clean, not all hand mixers are made equal.
So, with this in mind, we entrenched ourselves in the kitchen and got to work testing and comparing a range of hand mixer models, judging them on power, speed settings, ease of use and value for money, to bring you a definitive list of our favourite, top-rated designs.
Whether you’re an occasional baker or a culinary whizz, our selection of the best hand mixers covers every cooking style and budget, helping you find the perfect kitchen companion.
We tested each hand mixer in our own kitchen to see how well it operated, which also involved using all the attachments included. During testing, we used a variety of ingredients to make omelettes, batter, bread (if there was a dough attachment included) and cake mix. We paid special attention to how comfortable the mixers were to handle when in operation, how noisy they were and how effective they were.
This hand mixer strikes a perfect balance of performance and practicality, making it a must-have for any kitchen. The appliance has seven speed settings, and performs well with everything from whisking an egg to mixing bread dough.
It has a one-touch control, so it’s easy to move up and down through the speeds while you’re working with your ingredients. The attachments fit with ease, and the handy snap-on base means this mixer is easy to store while keeping all your attachments in one place. If you’re a home cook, this is a must-have item.
If you’re looking for a powerful mixer on a budget, this Daewoo model has five speed settings to help you tackle a variety of cooking tasks and ingredients. Its lightweight design makes it comfortable to hold and handle, too.
This mixer did well with basic mixing jobs, and it was easy to slide through the speed settings. If you’re a heavy-duty baker, it may not quite be powerful enough but it’s perfect for those looking for a simple mixer without any frills. It certainly whipped up eggs well for the fluffiest omlette during testing.
It may only feature four speed settings but, with a powerful 400W motor, this hand mixer effortlessly handled any task thrown at it during testing. It performed particularly well when it came to mixing dough, it didn’t get too loud (even when on full speed), and it was easy to flip between the settings.
This is a high-end hand mixer that comes with luxury touches, such as a shiny chrome finish and a retractable power cord that fits snugly inside the mixer. If you’re looking for a statement piece of kitchenware, this Dualit device will tick all your boxes.
This is a great all-round hand mixer that will suit most kitchens and baking styles. The kuro comes with two beaters and two dough hooks, to help you whip up a range of recipes. What we really love about this mixer, though, is the fact it comes with a handy stand, so you can keep it neat and organised, whether you store it away or leave it out on your countertop.
The kuro has a 300W motor and, even when on the lowest setting, it does a fantastic job of working with tougher ingredients, such as dough and whipping cream. The eject button is situated perfectly, so you can swap attachments with ease, and the mixer isn’t too loud during operation, so, you can whip up a cake without disturbing anyone, if you suddenly get the urge to bake in the wee small hours.
If you want to inject a bit of cottagecore into your kitchen, look no further than this Laura Ashley hand mixer, which features a tasteful floral design and even comes with a handy storage bag.
The mixer is super lightweight, too, making it easy to handle, even when using the higher speed settings. It comes with beater and dough hook attachments and performed really well during testing, especially when it came to working with lighter ingredients, such as eggs, cream and cake batter. The appliance has five speed settings that are powerful enough to suit even the most hardcore baker. Overall, it’s bloomin’ marvellous.
From whisking eggs to mincing meat, this appliance does it all. Although it doesn’t look like a traditional hand mixer, the whisk and beating functions performed just as well as other models in this round-up. The device has a variable speed dial, too, which makes working with this mixer a breeze. It has a 1,000W motor, which is pretty fierce when on full speed, but we found it did a good job of working with eggs and batter when set at a lower speed. It also comes with a stand, so you can keep everything in one place. If you’re short on space and want a multi-purpose appliance, this is a great option.
While hand mixers and hand blenders sound similar, they are actually very different. Commonly, hand mixers are used more for baking, as they’re specifically designed to beat together sugars and fats, while hand blenders are designed to create smoother textures, such as for sauces and soups. If you are more of a baker, we’d recommend opting for a mixer, while an all-around home chef should pick up a hand blender.
A great addition to any baker’s arsenal, Cusinart’s power advantage hand mixer takes our top spot. The appliance combines powerful performance with plenty of attachments. It can tackle anything from bread dough to cake batter, and even comes with a handy snap-on container, to keep all the attachments neat and tidy.
If you only bake occasionally, we think the Daewoo essentials hand mixer is a great budget buy. It’s lightweight, easy to handle and can hold its own when whipping up an egg or two. We also love Salter’s kuro, which packs a powerful punch and comes with a handy little stand that makes it easy to store.
