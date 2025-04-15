Jump to content
Best hand mixers for baking and cooking up a storm

From whisking eggs to mixing cake batter, these top-rated appliances do it all

Rachael Penn
Wednesday 31 December 1969 19:00 EST
We creamed butter, whisked egg whites and kneaded dough, to find the ones that stood out
We creamed butter, whisked egg whites and kneaded dough, to find the ones that stood out (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

When it comes to whipping up cake batter, cookie dough or fluffy omelettes, the best hand mixers will do the hard work for you.

These versatile appliances bring together the simplicity of a whisk and the power of a stand mixer, making them ideal for everyday baking and cooking tasks.

However, from the range of attachments they come with to how powerful they are and how easy they are to clean, not all hand mixers are made equal.

So, with this in mind, we entrenched ourselves in the kitchen and got to work testing and comparing a range of hand mixer models, judging them on power, speed settings, ease of use and value for money, to bring you a definitive list of our favourite, top-rated designs.

Whether you’re an occasional baker or a culinary whizz, our selection of the best hand mixers covers every cooking style and budget, helping you find the perfect kitchen companion.

How we tested

We tested a variety of mixers and their attachments
We tested a variety of mixers and their attachments (Rachael Penn)

We tested each hand mixer in our own kitchen to see how well it operated, which also involved using all the attachments included. During testing, we used a variety of ingredients to make omelettes, batter, bread (if there was a dough attachment included) and cake mix. We paid special attention to how comfortable the mixers were to handle when in operation, how noisy they were and how effective they were.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best toasters to the best microwaves and kitchen knives. In her reviews, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and affordability, bringing you her honest opinions and recommendations.

The best hand mixers for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Cuisinart power advantage hand mixer: £38.28, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Daewoo essentials 150W hand mixer: £14.99, Daewooelectricals.com
  • Best design – Dualit hand mixer: £79.99, Dualit.com
  • Best space-saving option – Salter kuro hand mixer: £32.99, Salter.com
  • Best cordless model – Daewoo cordless pro hand mixer: £34.99, Daewooelectricals.com

1
Cuisinart power advantage hand mixer

Best hand mixers IndyBest review Cuisinart power advantage hand mixer
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 7cm x 21cm x 23cm
  • Speed settings: Seven
  • Attachments: Balloon whisk, dough hook, stainless steel beaters
  • Wattage: 200W
  • Dishwasher-safe attachments: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to store
    • Good range of settings
  • Take note
    • It’s loud

This hand mixer strikes a perfect balance of performance and practicality, making it a must-have for any kitchen. The appliance has seven speed settings, and performs well with everything from whisking an egg to mixing bread dough.

Cuisinart power advantage hand mixer
The one-touch control makes this mixer easier to use (Rachael Penn )

It has a one-touch control, so it’s easy to move up and down through the speeds while you’re working with your ingredients. The attachments fit with ease, and the handy snap-on base means this mixer is easy to store while keeping all your attachments in one place. If you’re a home cook, this is a must-have item.

  1.  £38 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Daewoo essentials 150W hand mixer

Best electric hand mixers IndyBest review Daewoo essentials 150W hand mixer
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 26cm x 16.5cm x 7cm
  • Speed settings: Five
  • Attachments: Two whisk attachments
  • Wattage: 150W
  • Dishwasher-safe attachments: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight design
    • Great price
  • Take note
    • Short lead

If you’re looking for a powerful mixer on a budget, this Daewoo model has five speed settings to help you tackle a variety of cooking tasks and ingredients. Its lightweight design makes it comfortable to hold and handle, too.

Best hand mixers IndyBest review Daewoo essentials 150W hand mixer
This is a simple and lightweight mixer (Rachael Penn)

This mixer did well with basic mixing jobs, and it was easy to slide through the speed settings. If you’re a heavy-duty baker, it may not quite be powerful enough but it’s perfect for those looking for a simple mixer without any frills. It certainly whipped up eggs well for the fluffiest omlette during testing.

  1.  £14 from Daewooelectricals.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Dualit hand mixer

Best hand mixer IndyBest review Dualit hand mixer
  • Best: Design
  • Size : 20cm x 15cm x 10cm
  • Speed settings: Four
  • Attachments : Flat beaters, dough hooks, whisk
  • Wattage : 400W
  • Dishwasher-safe attachments: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful motor
    • Retractable cord
  • Take note
    • Heavy
    • Greasy finger marks show easily

It may only feature four speed settings but, with a powerful 400W motor, this hand mixer effortlessly handled any task thrown at it during testing. It performed particularly well when it came to mixing dough, it didn’t get too loud (even when on full speed), and it was easy to flip between the settings.

Dualit hand mixer
This mixer excelled when it came to mixing dough (Rachael Penn)

This is a high-end hand mixer that comes with luxury touches, such as a shiny chrome finish and a retractable power cord that fits snugly inside the mixer. If you’re looking for a statement piece of kitchenware, this Dualit device will tick all your boxes.

  1.  £79 from Dualit.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Salter kuro hand mixer

Best hand mixer Indybest review Salter kuro hand mixer
  • Best: Space-saving option
  • Size : 28cm x 40cm x 45cm
  • Speed settings: Five
  • Attachments : Dough hook, mixing beater
  • Wattage : 300W
  • Dishwasher-safe attachments: No
  • Why we love it
    • Compact design
    • Has a stand for easy storage
    • Includes a turbo mode
  • Take note
    • Even the slowest setting is super powerful

This is a great all-round hand mixer that will suit most kitchens and baking styles. The kuro comes with two beaters and two dough hooks, to help you whip up a range of recipes. What we really love about this mixer, though, is the fact it comes with a handy stand, so you can keep it neat and organised, whether you store it away or leave it out on your countertop.

Salter kuro hand mixer
We like that this model came with a convenient stand (Rachael Penn)

The kuro has a 300W motor and, even when on the lowest setting, it does a fantastic job of working with tougher ingredients, such as dough and whipping cream. The eject button is situated perfectly, so you can swap attachments with ease, and the mixer isn’t too loud during operation, so, you can whip up a cake without disturbing anyone, if you suddenly get the urge to bake in the wee small hours.

  1.  £32 from Salter.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Laura Ashley five-speed hand mixer

Best hand mixer IndyBest review Laura Ashley five-speed hand mixer
  • Best: Lightweight model
  • Size: 18.8cm x 15.2cm x 8.1cm
  • Speed settings: Five
  • Attachments: Beater, dough hook
  • Wattage: 300W
  • Dishwasher-safe attachments: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to switch between attachments
    • Comes with a storage bag
    • Easy to handle
  • Take note
    • Design may not be to everyone's tastes

If you want to inject a bit of cottagecore into your kitchen, look no further than this Laura Ashley hand mixer, which features a tasteful floral design and even comes with a handy storage bag.

Laura Ashley five-speed hand mixer
This model performed well with ingredients such as eggs and cream (Rachael Penn)

The mixer is super lightweight, too, making it easy to handle, even when using the higher speed settings. It comes with beater and dough hook attachments and performed really well during testing, especially when it came to working with lighter ingredients, such as eggs, cream and cake batter. The appliance has five speed settings that are powerful enough to suit even the most hardcore baker. Overall, it’s bloomin’ marvellous.

  1.  £67 from Currys.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Good Food x Tower hand mixer

Best hand mixer IndyBest review Good Food x Tower hand mixer
  • Best: Multi-use appliance
  • Size : 5cm x 35.5cm x 4cm
  • Speed settings: Variable
  • Attachments : Whisk, beater, multi-blade, milk frother and meat mincer
  • Wattage : 1,000W
  • Dishwasher-safe attachments: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek design
    • Long cord
    • One-touch speed settings
  • Take note
    • Can get noisy

From whisking eggs to mincing meat, this appliance does it all. Although it doesn’t look like a traditional hand mixer, the whisk and beating functions performed just as well as other models in this round-up. The device has a variable speed dial, too, which makes working with this mixer a breeze. It has a 1,000W motor, which is pretty fierce when on full speed, but we found it did a good job of working with eggs and batter when set at a lower speed. It also comes with a stand, so you can keep everything in one place. If you’re short on space and want a multi-purpose appliance, this is a great option.

Good Food x Tower hand mixer
It has a powerful motor that means business (Rachael Penn)
  1.  £49 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Hand mixers FAQs

What to look for in a good hand mixer

  • Speed settings – Some hand mixers can be operated at various speeds but whether you need a larger range of speed settings will depend on what you intend to cook. Three different speed settings may well be enough for most people, including a slower settings for mixing dry ingredients.
  • Attachments – If you plan to use your hand mixer for more than just beating eggs, it’s worth investing in one that comes with a variety of attachments, such as a dough hook, whisk or spatula. Overall, stainless-steel beaters are more long-lasting and easier to keep clean, but if you don’t want to scratch your mixing bowls, you can find attachments that have a protective silicone coating.
  • Weight – While this may not seem like an important factor in comparison with speed settings and attachments, after beating your batter for five minutes, even the lightest hand mixer can start to feel heavy. But, on the other hand, you don’t want a hand mixer that falls over at the slightest movement. The ideal weight of a hand mixer should be about 680g (without any attachments), which isn’t so heavy that you’ll tire quickly but also isn’t too flimsy.
  • Size – What size you opt for largely depends on what kind of cupboard space you have available. If you plan to sit your mixer in pride of place on your countertop, opt for a bigger, weightier product. If storage room is an issue, there are some great compact options that can separate into smaller components.

Which should I buy, a hand mixer or hand blender?

While hand mixers and hand blenders sound similar, they are actually very different. Commonly, hand mixers are used more for baking, as they’re specifically designed to beat together sugars and fats, while hand blenders are designed to create smoother textures, such as for sauces and soups. If you are more of a baker, we’d recommend opting for a mixer, while an all-around home chef should pick up a hand blender.

The verdict: Hand mixers

A great addition to any baker’s arsenal, Cusinart’s power advantage hand mixer takes our top spot. The appliance combines powerful performance with plenty of attachments. It can tackle anything from bread dough to cake batter, and even comes with a handy snap-on container, to keep all the attachments neat and tidy.

If you only bake occasionally, we think the Daewoo essentials hand mixer is a great budget buy. It’s lightweight, easy to handle and can hold its own when whipping up an egg or two. We also love Salter’s kuro, which packs a powerful punch and comes with a handy little stand that makes it easy to store.

