Best hand mixers for baking and cooking up a storm

When it comes to whipping up cake batter, cookie dough or fluffy omelettes, the best hand mixers will do the hard work for you.

These versatile appliances bring together the simplicity of a whisk and the power of a stand mixer, making them ideal for everyday baking and cooking tasks.

However, from the range of attachments they come with to how powerful they are and how easy they are to clean, not all hand mixers are made equal.

So, with this in mind, we entrenched ourselves in the kitchen and got to work testing and comparing a range of hand mixer models, judging them on power, speed settings, ease of use and value for money, to bring you a definitive list of our favourite, top-rated designs.

Whether you’re an occasional baker or a culinary whizz, our selection of the best hand mixers covers every cooking style and budget, helping you find the perfect kitchen companion.

How we tested

We tested a variety of mixers and their attachments ( Rachael Penn )

We tested each hand mixer in our own kitchen to see how well it operated, which also involved using all the attachments included. During testing, we used a variety of ingredients to make omelettes, batter, bread (if there was a dough attachment included) and cake mix. We paid special attention to how comfortable the mixers were to handle when in operation, how noisy they were and how effective they were.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best toasters to the best microwaves and kitchen knives. In her reviews, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and affordability, bringing you her honest opinions and recommendations.

The best hand mixers for 2025 are: