9 best toasters, tried and tested with sourdough, bagels and crumpets

There are very few simple pleasures that rival a plate of hot, buttered toast. To get that perfect slice, you need the best toasters that can deliver evenly toasted bread, every time. Some of the latest models can cope with chunky sourdough, and even cater to different toast preferences at once.

After years of testing a range of kitchen appliances, I've developed a trained eye for finding the features that make all the difference. Good value for money is what it boils down to, no matter what you’re buying – apply that to toasters, and you’re looking for models that brown toast evenly, and consistently, and that are easy to clean, as accumulated crumbs will inevitably result in a burning smell.

For this review, I got my hands on a variety of two and four-slice toasters, from basic models to sleek designer-led designs, which suit different household sizes, toast preferences and a wide range of budgets. Keep reading for the best toasters that will streamline your mornings.

How I tested

I paid attention to the versatility of each toaster, and of course the results ( Rachael Penn/The Independent )

To test these toasters, I set them up in my kitchen and used them as you will be using them at home, assessing them on features, design and overall performance. My full criteria was as follows:

Toasting performance: I put a wide variety of bread types, from supermarket white bread to homemade wholegrain sourdough, into each toaster, assessing consistency and browning evenness.

The best toasters for 2025 are: