Best indoor pizza ovens, tried and tested for restaurant-quality slices
Many models can be used to cook different types of food, too
If you love pizza but don’t want to eat out, rely on takeaways or hop over to Naples for the real thing, there’s good news. The best indoor pizza ovens will help you whip up authentic, restaurant-quality pizzas in your own kitchen.
While outdoor pizza ovens have been popular for quite some time, you can’t use them inside, like charcoal barbecues, you can only really use them in the summer. That’s why indoor pizza ovens are having a moment, as they give you delicious pizza whenever you want it.
Though you can cook homemade pizzas in a traditional kitchen oven, such appliances typically lack the ferocious heat that helps you achieve the perfect bubbling cheese and blistered crust. That’s what makes indoor pizza ovens worth the splurge – they can reach temperatures of up to 450C, the key to restaurant-quality pizza.
I should know; I cook pizzas every Saturday, making the dough and sauce from scratch. I know exactly what makes for a good pizza oven, and to help you track down the right one for your kitchen, I’ve tested some of the best models on the market right now. After testing pizzas in brands such as Sage, Ooni, Daewoo and Cooks Professional, I found that the Cusinart pizza oven is the best choice for most people. However, there are lots of other choices to help you achieve the perfect little slice of Italy.
How I tested
When putting each pizza oven to the test, I used fresh dough, the same pizza sauce and the same cheese to make a minimum of two pizzas per oven – getting to grips with the settings on the first, and aiming for perfection with the second. During the review process, I took into consideration the following criteria:
- Functions: Pizza ovens can have a multitude of functions, for everything from frozen to wood-fired pizzas. I tested the functions offered on each model and how easy they were to navigate.
- Operation: I looked at how easy it was to operate each machine, whether they were portable, how quickly they heated up and, of course, how long it took to cook a pizza.
- Cooking: I examined how evenly the pizza cooked and whether it had a traditional wood-fired pizza taste and texture.
- Maintenance and cleaning: I assessed how easy each pizza oven was to clean and whether it produced smoke when it was being cleaned (no one wants their house smelling like burnt pizza for days on end).
Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best air fryers to the best hand mixers. Outside of work, she’s a keen baker. When reviewing the pizza ovens below, she ensured that those making the final cut integrated seamlessly into her kitchen flow. With each test, Rachael prioritises quality, attention to detail, high performance and affordability.
1Cusinart pizza oven
- Best: Indoor pizza oven overall
- Dimensions: 27.3cm x 48.7cm x 46.7cm
- Weight: 12.7kg
- Max temperature: 400C
- Presets: No
- Why we love it
- Easy to store
- Can cook 12in pizzas
- Very simple to use
- Take note
- The outside gets hot during use
- No presets for different pizza styles
This pizza oven looks fantastic. It’s stainless steel and has a large viewing window with a light, so you can see your pizza cooking away (and more importantly, whip it out if it needs turning). The oven is pretty lightweight when the pizza stone isn’t in it, and there are handles on either side, so if you need to store it away, it’s easy to move around. It is on the large side, though, so if you are planning on keeping it on your counter, you will need a decent amount of room. That said, during testing, I managed to fit it in a cupboard between pizza nights.
The Cusinart goes up to 400C, and can handle a 12 inch pizza. It takes 17 minutes to heat up from cold, which is impressive, especially compared with a conventional kitchen oven. The downside is that the outside of this oven can get quite hot. A 12 inch pizza cooked in just three and a half minutes. It needed a little turning, but it came out crispy and evenly baked – you’d never know it wasn’t cooked in a traditional wood-fire oven.
Aside from producing amazing pizza, the great thing about this oven is that’s easy to operate. You simply need to turn the dial to your desired temperature and leave it to heat up. When it gets to full temperature, it’ll make a noise and the LED light will go green to signify it’s ready to go. There’s also a digital timer on the side, which will sound when the time is up. The only real drawback is that, unlike other models I tested, the oven doesn’t automatically turn off once the timer has finished, so you need to be around to take your pizza out of the oven. This may be a simple model, but if you’re looking for all the taste of an authentic wood-fired pizza, without the fuss, this oven is the perfect choice.
2Cooks Professional electric pizza oven
- Best: Budget indoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 35cm x 35cm x 17cm
- Weight: 5kg
- Max temperature: 390C
- Presets: No
- Why we love it
- Small and compact
- Easy to store
- Easy to operate
- Take note
- Easy for the pizza to burn
If you have always wanted an indoor pizza oven but don’t have a huge amount of space, this model could be the solution. This Cooks Professional pizza oven is small, compact and easy to store. It comes with a 12 inch ceramic pizza stone that clips into the machine, which takes just 10 minutes to heat up. The pizza oven has heating elements on the top of and underneath the pizza stone, which heat evenly, so you won’t need to turn your pizza while it’s cooking.
The brand claims you can cook pizzas in as little as three minutes, but I found it took just under 10 minutes to cook an 11in pizza during testing. However, the pizza cooked well, with the base being nice and crispy. However, I tested this machine using homemade dough, which rose significantly and touched the heating elements, causing some burnt areas. This appliance is therefore perhaps better suited to a ready-made pizza that isn’t going to rise as much.
3Daewoo napolicasa 12in indoor electric pizza oven
- Best: Indoor/outdoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 28cm x 50cm x 46cm
- Weight: 14.1kg
- Max temperature: 450C
- Presets: Thin crust, Neapolitan, pan pizza, frozen, New York, DIY mode
- Why we love it
- Can be used indoors and outdoors
- Plenty of preset pizza modes
- Gets up to 450C
- Take note
- Large size makes it tricky to store
The Daewoo indoor pizza oven isn’t the most compact of kitchen appliances, so you will need to make sure you have a dedicated space for it. However, it’s a powerhouse when it comes to cooking pizzas in super-quick time. It comes with a 13in pizza stone and six presets, including New York, thin, Napoli, pan, frozen and custom, so you don’t have to waste any time trying to work out timings – just select the type of pizza you’re making and away you go. Like the volt 12 below, it’s also suitable for outdoor use, so you can enjoy cooking pizza al fresco during the summer months (so long as you have a suitable power supply).
Just like the Cusinart model (see above), this pizza oven took about 17 minutes to heat up and maintained its heat well, meaning I waited less than five minutes for it to reach temperature for my second pizza.
The heat range of the Daewoo goes up to 450C. At max heat, your pizza will be cooked in just three minutes, but it will be well-fired, so if you don’t like the charcoal effect, you may want to opt for a slightly cooler temperature. Pizzas cooked evenly during testing, thanks to the dual-element system, which means you don’t need to turn your pizza during cooking.
This pizza oven is really easy to operate, too – it has a one-touch button system with all the options easily laid out. If you want to manually set the temperature, just select the DIY option. The casing also doesn’t get as hot as the Cusinart model I tested, but the Daewoo’s viewing window isn’t as good, as the handle obscures the view, so you have to bend down to take a look, and it can get steamy. However, the Daewoo is still a great choice for anyone looking to make a range of pizza styles at the touch of a button. It’s also fairly priced, coming in at less than the Cuisinart and much, much less than the Ooni volt 12.
4Ooni volt 12 electric pizza oven
- Best: Authentic indoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 61.57cm x 52.9cm x 27.9cm
- Weight: 17.8kg
- Max temperature: 450C
- Presets: No
- Why we love it
- Heats up quickly
- Good even pizza cooking
- A boost mode for cooking multiple pizzas
- Take note
- Very large and heavy
- Expensive
Ooni has always been considered the peak of outdoor pizza ovens, but this one brings brilliant pizza indoors (plus you can use this oven outdoors). It’s one of the biggest pizza ovens on test, but it produces a perfect 12in pizza in just two minutes, making it the fastest pizza oven I’ve tested. It’s also among the quickest to warm up, taking just 10 minutes to get to the full 450C heat. My pizza cooked evenly, with a really crunchy, crisp base and plenty of leopard spots. It’s the closest pizza to a true Neapolitan.
The volt 12 couldn’t be easier to use, either. When you first turn it on, you’ll be greeted by a little jingle. You then just select your heat and wait for it to preheat. Once it’s pre-heated, you can then select the balance. This is really the key feature of the Ooni volt 12, because it enables you to change the heat from the top to the bottom or just to keep it even, depending on the type of pizza you’re cooking. In practice, this means if your pizza base is done to perfection but your cheese is still looking a little underdone, you can shift the heat to the top of the oven to bubble up your cheese without burning your base.
If you’re cooking more than one pizza, there’s no need to wait for the oven to heat up again once you’ve had the door open – just turn the balance dial all the way around, and it’ll set off a boost function that will give an extra blast of heat to get the oven quickly back up to temperature. There’s also a large viewing window with a bright light, so you can keep an eye on your pizza’s progress. It really couldn’t be simpler, and while it may not have the presets in the same way as the Cooks Professional or the Daweoo models included in this roundup, once you get into the groove of what type of pizza you’re cooking, it’s a breeze. It’s certainly not a budget-friendly option, but if you’re really into your pizzas, you’ll love using this machine.
5Cooks Professional pizza pro 450
- Best: Value indoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 50cm x 48cm x 26cm
- Weight: 11.3kg
- Max temperature: 450C
- Presets: Manual, wood-fired, frozen, New York, thin crispy, deep dish
- Why we love it
- Dual-zone control
- Can get up to 450C
- Easy to store
- Take note
- The detachable door is awkward
This is an impressive pizza oven with a 13in stone. The pizza oven comes with five presets – New York, thin crispy, deep pan, wood-fired and frozen – plus there’s a manual mode if you want more control over your pizza cooking.
The pizza pro also has an intuitive dual-zoned control system, meaning you can get a different heat on the bottom than on the top. This results in super bubbly cheese without burning the base. One thing worth noting is that while the max temperature is 450C you can only get 450C on one side, with the other side having a maximum of 400C. Not that you’ll really notice the difference, though, as this oven cooks good pizza fast.
It’s quick to heat up, taking about 15 minutes, and a 12in pizza takes just three minutes to cook. The brand claims you can cook a pizza in 90 seconds, but the timer has a three-minute minimum. The big drawback of this pizza oven is the door – it is detachable (much like an outdoor pizza oven would be), so it’s difficult to place when you’re putting your pizza in or taking it out. You may have to invest in a heatproof trivet to keep you from resting the hot door on kitchen counters or chopping boards. That said, that’s the only downside of this oven, as the pizzas come out evenly cooked and with a good amount of crunch. Plus, if you need to store this pizza oven, it has legs at the back so you can stand it up. Overall, Cooks Professional has managed to produce a high-end pizza oven for a great price.
6Sage the smart oven pizzaiolo
- Best: Smart indoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 47.2cm x 46cm x 27cm
- Weight: 17kg
- Max temperature: 400C
- Presets: 160C, frozen, pan, thick crust, thin and crispy, wood fired, 400C
- Why we love it
- High temperatures
- Authentic wood-fired-style pizza
- Comes with a good range of accessories
- Take note
- The oven door snaps back if the stone isn’t inside the machine
The Sage pizzaiolo is a serious pizza oven. It’s quite large and heavy, even when the stone isn’t in it, so you will most likely need a dedicated space for it, as it’s a little heavy to keep shifting around. Design-wise, it looks fantastic, complete with small feet to lift it off the surface, which enables air to flow around the machine.
In total, there are seven presets, but you can manually select your settings, too. The presets cover almost everything, from frozen pizza to traditional wood-fired. There’s also a knob that enables you to select your ideal darkness. This pizza oven takes about 15 minutes to get to max heat, and although the pizza cooked really well, it wasn’t very even, so you need to rotate halfway through your cooking time. Despite this, it takes just three minutes to cook a 12-inch pizza to perfection, with the perfect blistered crust. There is a viewing window, but there’s no internal light, so you can’t really see what’s going on inside, making the feature a little redundant.
One major drawback is the door, which pulls down for you to slot the pizza stone in a recessed area, but if the pizza stone isn’t in the oven to weigh it down, the door snaps back with great force, so this is something to watch out for. However, it’s really easy to clean this pizza oven, as it has a band around the elements that pushes forward when the door is open, meaning you can clean any leftover flour or pizza splatterings without any hassle. Although this is a pricy oven, if you take your pizza seriously, it’s a no-brainer.
7ProCook electric pizza oven air fryer
- Best: Multi-use indoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 53cm x 39.5cm x 21.5cm
- Weight: 17kg
- Max temperature: 400C
- Presets: Meat joint, steak, crust pizza, fresh pizza, wood-fired pizza
- Why we love it
- Plenty of pizza presets
- Good viewing window
- Multiple uses
- Take note
- If you like wood-fired-style pizza, this model doesn’t char as well as some others
This machine does it all and does it well. This oven does a fantastic job when it comes to producing the Italian delicacy. The oven is large (and it’s heavy when the pizza stone is inside), but if you can find a dedicated space for it, you won’t regret having it in your kitchen gadget lineup.
It reaches up to 400C, and the oven takes about 17 minutes to heat up fully. One thing to note is that it doesn’t cook particularly evenly, so you will need to turn your pizza halfway through, but you’ll have to be quick, as a 12-inch pizza cooks in this oven in just three minutes. If you like a traditional wood-fired pizza, then (unlike the Ooni and Sage models in this roundup), it doesn’t get that super crispy base.
However, there’s a wide viewing window with a light that stays on throughout the whole cooking time, so you can keep an eye on your pizza. The oven is really easy to clean, too, as all the parts come out and you can get your hand right in and give it a good wipe down (just make sure it’s cooled down completely first).
It excels at other dishes, too. This indoor pizza oven comes with a cast-iron griddle for perfect medium-rare steak in just three minutes. This pizza oven also functions really well as an air fryer, making it ideal for whipping up chips and other snacks – you can also roast, broil, bake, warm, defrost and dehydrate. Plus, when it comes to presets, you can choose from frozen pizza, cake, wings, fries and vegetables, taking the guesswork out of some dishes.
8Tower elite pizza oven and air fryer
- Best: Large indoor pizza oven
- Dimensions: 20cm x 52cm x 42cm
- Weight: 8.2kg
- Max temperature: 400C
- Presets: Roast crisper, steak, crust pizza, fresh pizza, wood fired
- Why we love it
- Comes with a cast iron pan and pizza stone
- Large capacity
- Multiple presets
- Take note
- Loud fans that go on for a long time after switch-off
With a max temperature of 400C, this pizza oven produced impressive results. The Tower elite comes with a pizza stone that is big enough to cook a 12in pizza, and it takes just 15 minutes to get to full temperature from cold, and just five minutes to cook a pizza on the wood-fire setting. During testing, my pizza came out evenly cooked without being turned, but it didn’t quite get that charred wood-fire taste that other ovens such as the Daewoo and Cuisinart achieved.
With an 18l capacity, this model is big enough to get the pizza in and out without it catching the sides. The oven is super simple to operate, too. There’s a one-touch button for the high temperature, while for the other programs (there are 15 in total), you just scroll using the knob and push to select.
Like the ProCook pizza oven included in this roundup, this Tower model also works as an air fryer, and it comes with a cast-iron griddle, so you can sear meat and fish. I tested the air frying functions by cooking some frozen chips (using the ‘fries’ pre-set), but I was left a little disappointed. Once the preset time had elapsed, the chips were still not cooked properly, so I had to manually increase the time, and even then, it didn’t give a really good crispy finish.
It’s also worth noting that the fans are loud when in use – you also need to leave these on once you’ve finished cooking, and they take a long time to cool down the appliance. The other thing is that the internal light switches off in less than a minute, so it's a bit more difficult to see the pizza cooking.
However, as well as impressive pizza, this appliance did a really good job when cooking meat such as steak and chicken. As well as using the griddle for the steak, I used the grill function for chicken breasts, and they came out perfectly cooked. Overall, this is a decent multifunctional machine at a reasonable price.
9Tefal easy fry pizza air fryer
- Best: Indoor pizza oven and air fryer
- Dimensions: 34cm x 23cm x 12.5cm
- Weight: 7kg
- Max temperature: 220C
- Presets: Pizza, bacon, fries, nuggets, fish, cookies, vegetables, dehydrate, chicken
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Multi-use
- Easy to store
- Quick cook times
- Take note
- Max temperature is just 220C
Another model combining a pizza oven and air fryer, this Tefal design doesn’t reach the same high temperatures as the ProCook pizza oven or the Tower elite, which also have air frying capabilities, but it still does a good job of cooking a pizza with ease.
In fact, this is one of the only pizza ovens on test where there’s no need to preheat, as it reaches maximum temperature in minutes. The downside is that it doesn’t cook pizzas that quickly, taking about 15 minutes to cook a 10-inch pizza. Maxing out at just 220C, you can see in the image below that the pizza from this appliance is pretty different to the leopard-spotted Neapolitans I could make with the ovens above. However, it does cook pizzas evenly. It’s definitely best-suited to ready-made or frozen pizzas, but I tested it with homemade dough and still ended up with a perfectly airy pizza with a bubbly cheese top.
The oven is really easy to clean, too, as the drawer pops out for easy access. It’s also easy to operate, with a one-touch control panel and a pre-set pizza setting. There’s also a little viewing window so you can see how your pizza is progressing without opening it up and letting the heat escape. Plus, it’s small and compact, making it easier to store. While this isn’t the best choice for serious pizza-lovers, if you like the idea of saving space and having a pizza oven and air fryer in one, this design is an ideal choice.
When it comes to air frying, the machine has presets for food like fries, nuggets, fish, bacon, chicken and cookies, and there’s a dehydrating function. You can also set your own time and temperature if you don’t want to opt for the pre-set options. As an air fryer, it worked well during testing. I used it to cook some fries, and they were ready within 15 minutes, coming out perfectly crispy and evenly cooked (although I gave them a good shake halfway through cooking).
Your questions on indoor pizza ovens answered
What is the best indoor pizza oven?
I was amazed by the quality of the indoor pizza ovens tested, but the Cusinart pizza oven came out on top overall. It’s compact enough to store, heats up to 400C, is simple to use and produces pretty perfect pizza. However, the Daewoo indoor pizza oven is another great option, as you can use it outdoors, too, and it cooks test pizzas quickly and evenly.
The Ooni is also fantastic – if you love pizza and are happy to splurge, you won’t be disappointed after investing in this one. It heats up so quickly and produces restaurant-quality pizza every time. Another pizza oven that should definitely be on your radar if you’re looking for an oven that has all the qualities of a high-end pizza oven but not the high price tag is the Cooks Professional 450. This oven cooked evenly, producing authentic pizza in minutes.
Types of pizza oven
You can choose between wood-fired, dual-fuelled and electric pizza ovens. For cooking indoors, you have to use an electric model like those above, which makes this cooking concept far more attainable for those with smaller homes and no outdoor space.
Care and maintenance
Electric indoor pizza ovens are great becaue there’s no messy charcoal ash to clean up. However, you cannot clean the pizza stone, because pizza stone may absorb soap or other cleaning products, which make it damp and prone to cracking. Cleaning chemicals may also transfer to your food when cooking. Use hot water and a brush to clean removable parts and wipe down the rest with a slightly damp cloth, after making sure the oven is cool and switched off at the mains.
What to look for in a pizza oven
The most important thing is heat – can it reach a decent temperature for the perfect crispy crust and bubbly cheese? The ovens tested here reach temperatures ranging from 160-450C. Consider how quickly the oven will cook your pizza – some will only take two or three minutes, while others take closer to 20 minutes. It may seem obvious, but you will also need to ensure the oven you’ve selected is the right size for your kitchen – do the dimensions work with the countertop space you have available?
Types of pizza oven accessories
While accessories aren’t always necessary, there are different gadgets you can buy to improve your pizza oven experience, including a pizza peel – this shovel-like tool can make it easier for you to slide your dough in and out of the oven.
What else can you cook in a pizza oven?
Pizza ovens are great multitaskers – even the indoor ones. Aside from your usual margherita, you’ll be able to rustle up roasted vegetables and meats, baked or grilled fish, nachos and more.
