Best indoor pizza ovens, tried and tested for restaurant-quality slices

If you love pizza but don’t want to eat out, rely on takeaways or hop over to Naples for the real thing, there’s good news. The best indoor pizza ovens will help you whip up authentic, restaurant-quality pizzas in your own kitchen.

While outdoor pizza ovens have been popular for quite some time, you can’t use them inside, like charcoal barbecues, you can only really use them in the summer. That’s why indoor pizza ovens are having a moment, as they give you delicious pizza whenever you want it.

Though you can cook homemade pizzas in a traditional kitchen oven, such appliances typically lack the ferocious heat that helps you achieve the perfect bubbling cheese and blistered crust. That’s what makes indoor pizza ovens worth the splurge – they can reach temperatures of up to 450C, the key to restaurant-quality pizza.

I should know; I cook pizzas every Saturday, making the dough and sauce from scratch. I know exactly what makes for a good pizza oven, and to help you track down the right one for your kitchen, I’ve tested some of the best models on the market right now. After testing pizzas in brands such as Sage, Ooni, Daewoo and Cooks Professional, I found that the Cusinart pizza oven is the best choice for most people. However, there are lots of other choices to help you achieve the perfect little slice of Italy.

How I tested

I made a minimum of two pizzas in each oven on test ( Rachael Penn/The Independent )

When putting each pizza oven to the test, I used fresh dough, the same pizza sauce and the same cheese to make a minimum of two pizzas per oven – getting to grips with the settings on the first, and aiming for perfection with the second. During the review process, I took into consideration the following criteria:

Functions: Pizza ovens can have a multitude of functions, for everything from frozen to wood-fired pizzas. I tested the functions offered on each model and how easy they were to navigate.

Pizza ovens can have a multitude of functions, for everything from frozen to wood-fired pizzas. I tested the functions offered on each model and how easy they were to navigate. Operation: I looked at how easy it was to operate each machine, whether they were portable, how quickly they heated up and, of course, how long it took to cook a pizza.

I looked at how easy it was to operate each machine, whether they were portable, how quickly they heated up and, of course, how long it took to cook a pizza. Cooking: I examined how evenly the pizza cooked and whether it had a traditional wood-fired pizza taste and texture.

I examined how evenly the pizza cooked and whether it had a traditional wood-fired pizza taste and texture. Maintenance and cleaning: I assessed how easy each pizza oven was to clean and whether it produced smoke when it was being cleaned (no one wants their house smelling like burnt pizza for days on end).

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best air fryers to the best hand mixers. Outside of work, she’s a keen baker. When reviewing the pizza ovens below, she ensured that those making the final cut integrated seamlessly into her kitchen flow. With each test, Rachael prioritises quality, attention to detail, high performance and affordability.

The best indoor pizza ovens for 2025 are: