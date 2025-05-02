Why you can trust us

Jon Axworthy is a freelance writer and contributing editor who has been feature writing since 1996. He has been writing consumer reviews for IndyBest since 2017 and is an expert in everything to do with the outdoors, having reviewed myriad outdoor appliances, including charcoal and gas barbecues.

Charcoal BBQ FAQs

What to look for when buying a charcoal barbecue

Before you crack out the “kiss the cook” apron, have a think about the maximum amount of mouths that you’ll be feeding in one sitting, because that will dictate the size of your grill. For two to four people, you’ll be fine with a kettle grill – the classic, spherical shape cooks hot and fast and will give you enough room to keep the burgers coming until everyone is satisfied.

If you’re just planning the occasional cookout, rather than a grillstock summer, a kettle will mean you can serve up a range of food quickly and won’t have to spend valuable chilling time cleaning the barbecue afterwards. With basic kettles starting at around £50, they can be real value for money if you can guarantee quality.

If you need more grill space (for more than four people, for example) then you could consider an oil drum or half barrel barbecue. They cost more and take up a lot of room, but make it easier to manage and master cooking a lot of different foods that require different temperatures. It’s easier to create hot spots for searing and sizzling while also creating lower temperature zones for low, slow and well-smoked food.

Finally, ceramic charcoal grills, aka kamados, are typically egg-shaped and their construction is all about cooking versatility, so if you’re looking to up your barbecue game, the efficient insulation and heat circulation means you will be able to produce all the usual fare, as well as slow-roasted meats and even pizzas with a perfectly crispy crust. They are robust, long lasting and very good looking but they’re a serious investment, with even the most basic models costing several hundred pounds.

Whatever you decide, all grills need to retain enough heat to cook everything you need in one sitting and put those appetising sear marks on burgers and steaks. Also, think about how the barbecue can make the whole process easier too. For example, is there a warming rack or an in-built side table? Are there places to hang tongs, forks and other utensils when you step away from the grill? Finally, if your barbecue isn’t going to be stored away, it’s best to make room in your budget for a cover to protect it from the elements when not in use.

How to safely light and use a charcoal BBQ​

Before you can enjoy your barbecue’s benefits, you’re going to have to light the thing. Use a charcoal chimney to make sure you don’t spend half the afternoon blowing at coals, burning your fingers and getting covered in lighter fluid.

Simply stuff the base of the chimney with newspaper (old egg cartons are good, too) then load it with charcoal – halfway is plenty for a basic grilling session, but if you need more heat and more cooking time you can fill it to the top. Light the paper, or cardboard, and place the chimney on the barbecue’s grate. When the coals are glowing red-hot, pour them into your grate and you’re cooking with charcoal. Don’t forget that the coals need oxygen to keep going, so open up all the vents on your barbecue.

Where can I buy sustainable charcoal?

Green grilling is a major issue these days, as charcoal comes with a sizeable carbon footprint, especially as most of the charcoal purchased in the UK is imported. It’s important to try and mitigate the impact and source some British lump-wood charcoal, if possible. A good place to start is to look for local producers whose product is certified for sustainability with the strict Grown in Britain (GiB) Standard, which provides a mark that assures quality and sustainability for British woodland products, including charcoal.

What’s the best way to clean a charcoal grill?

Cleaning your grill well is very important. It can affect how much your food sticks to the grill the next time you cook, and can, of course, cause bacteria and food health issues. The best general advice for cleaning your grill is to use a stainless steel brush after cooking to remove any excess food left on the grate. Use mild detergent soaps, too, to help give it a good clean without stripping the material. Most BBQs will come with their own specific cleaning instructions, so make sure you follow those closely for specific advice.

The verdict: Charcoal BBQs

To many, charcoal barbecuing is an art form and can be, at times, intimidating and stressful, but with the Drumbecue original half charcoal drum you can really make things easy on yourself this summer and deliver some succulently smoky offerings to anyone with an appetite. With high performance and low maintenance, its big grilling area allows you to cater for all kinds of garden gatherings, while straightforward access to the coals means you can cook directly or indirectly with ease.

If you’re really looking to take your grilling up a notch or two and are keen to invest in a barbecue that will let you spread your (hot) wings, the Masterbuild gravity series 800 is a really innovative barbecue that holds its temperature and consistently turns out incredible food, from basic burgers to more-complex, low-and-slow meals.

