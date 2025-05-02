Why you can trust us

Gas BBQ FAQs

How to choose the best gas BBQ for you

Barbecues come in all shapes and sizes, which can make choosing the right one a tricky endeavour. To make sure you pick the best appliance for your garden, there are several things to consider, including how often you are going to use it.

If you plan to use your barbecue regularly, it might be worth investing a bit more in a model that will last you longer and comes with a lengthier warranty. However, if you plan to use your barbecue occasionally, a cheaper, more portable option might be best, because such models are typically lightweight and easier to store and clean.

It’s also worth considering how many people you are going to be cooking for. Every barbecue has a cooking area that is measured in square centimetres. As a rough guide, up to four people will require a smaller cooking area of up to 1,800 sq cm, while up to six people will require a larger area of 2,000-2,500 sq cm. Finally, if you are catering for up to eight people, you will need the largest gas barbecue, with more than 2,500 sq cm.

There are many other features to look out for, depending on what it is you’re after, including wheels, so you can easily manoeuvre the barbecue around your garden space; shelves for storage, and a warming rack to keep your food warm while you cook.

How to clean a gas BBQ

According to grill manufacturer Weber, there are five simple steps to take when it comes to cleaning the inside of your gas barbecue:

Start cleaning your gas barbecue by disconnecting your gas tank; consult your owner’s manual for directions on your specific model. Next, brush the grates to remove any food debris, then spray your grate cleaner and let it settle for 30 seconds. Then scrub the grates with the abrasive side of your sponge, rinse with water and set aside for drying. Spray the grate cleaner inside the cook box and on the bars and let settle for 30 seconds. Scrape off the grease and debris with a plastic scraper and set the bars aside, and clean with a sponge. Wipe down the cook box, drip tray and bottom tray – use a brush when needed. Be careful not to splash water onto the burner tubes. Make sure your barbecue dries thoroughly before reassembling it and finishing your grates with a non-stick spray.

Gas vs charcoal BBQ: Which is better?

Perhaps an obvious advantage of gas barbecues is their ease of use. With no waiting around for coals to heat up, you can cook with far more precision than charcoal rivals allow. Plus, once you're finished, gas models are much easier to clean. You can also enjoy longer grilling sessions by connecting the barbecue to a gas line, though this makes them less portable, and you will need to be extra careful about avoiding flare-ups.

Charcoal barbecues, on the other hand, are generally the cheaper option, and can reach higher temperatures while creating that distinct smoky flavour people love.

The verdict: Best gas BBQs

Whether you’re looking to do justice to some prime steak cuts, or just keep friends and family topped up on hot dogs for the afternoon, the Broil-King 310 is a fantastically versatile three-burner barbecue that makes serving up flavourful, succulent food an absolute doddle, while keeping things very economical when it comes to its footprint and price tag.

Also, the last time we featured the Campingaz 4 series onyx S, it came with the disclaimer that it was currently out of stock, which is why it couldn’t make our best buy. This time around, stock has been replenished, and we’re more than happy to give it our blessing as one of the best bigger barbecues for your buck.

