9 best patio heaters for warming up your garden or outdoor space

Patio heater FAQs

What is the difference between gas and electric patio heaters?

Most patio heaters use either gas or electricity to generate heat – which one you choose will largely depend on budget and the size of the space you’re looking to warm up.

If you want to heat your garden quickly, electric heaters could be for you, as they are easy to turn on and off, and typically reach the desired temperature quickly. The majority of electric heaters are “radiant heaters”, which means they heat objects directly and are generally better when choosing a specific area to be warmed.

Alternatively, gas-powered patio heaters often provide more wide-ranging heat, making them a good option for larger areas, and they can be cheaper to buy. However, they are far from the greenest option out there.

According to Heat Outdoors, gas heaters can be costly to run and “extremely wasteful in terms of both heat generated, the energy consumed and CO2 emissions.” The carbon footprint of an electric patio heater is just 15 per cent of a gas model.

How effective are patio heaters?

While the idea of warming an outdoor space might seem fruitless, patio heaters are far more effective than you might realise and could be just what you need if you want to stay in the garden a bit longer when it gets chilly at night.

Whether you choose electric or gas, each option comes with its own unique appeal but they all work well as a direct form of heating. Gas heaters cover a wider area but they usually take a while to heat up. Meanwhile, electric heaters are popular because of the instant and convenient heat they can provide: once plugged in or wired into the mains, you simply need to flick a switch or press a button.

Can you put a patio heater in a gazebo?

According to Best Gazebos, it is safe to put a patio heater under your gazebo as long as it is not an enclosed structure. However, not all patio heaters are made equal, so, it is best to check at the time of purchasing, to verify whether or not it is suitable.

It is always best to make sure your heater is placed in the middle of the gazebo and to avoid any model that uses open flames or allows direct contact with the heating element.

Where is best place to position a patio heater?

Make sure the ground is flat, so the heater will remain stable. If you’re using an electric heater, it will need to be close to a power source. You may want to keep it undercover, to protect it from the rain and keep in the heat, but check the instructions about proximity to objects in your garden, to ensure it’s safe to use in your chosen spot.

Safety tips for families

The best way to ensure you’re using your heater safely is to read the manufacturer's instructions, but there are a few pointers that will be generally helpful. Make sure freestanding heaters are properly weighted and that they’re set up on even ground, as this will prevent them from toppling over. They should be kept at a safe distance from combustible objects, and power cable shouldn’t be a trip hazard. It may seem obvious, but make sure it is never covered over while switched on, and that children are alway supervised. If you want to move the heater at all, it should be switched off and given time to cool down.

What is the most efficient patio heater?

Broadly speaking, electric heaters have the upper hand, but models with a higher wattage will need more energy to run. Think about whether it’s an efficient way to heat your outdoor space. If you don’t need a lot of heat, go for models with different heat settings, so you can dial things down and avoid using extra energy unnecessarily.

Can you leave patio heaters out in all weather?

Whether you can leave your electric patio heater in the rain will depend on the specific model. Some will be able to withstand the rain but make sure you check their IP rating (aka waterproofing rating), to see whether yours is suitable for wet weather conditions.

The verdict: Patio heaters

We love the Kettler lantern heater. It warms a wide area and is powerful enough for a crowd. It doesn’t take up too much space, and it looks good on our patio. If you’re looking for something with more heating punch, the Gtech wall-mounted heater is a great bet that isn’t too intrusive.

