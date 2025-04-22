9 best shade sails that will outshine any garden brolly

A thoughtfully positioned shade sail can be the epicentre of your outdoor space – guaranteed to impress guests if you’re planning on taking your hosting al fresco skills to the next level this summer (and beyond), they’re practical, but they can look great too.

A garden parasol may spring to mind when we think how we can shade our gardens, but the shade sail is not to be overlooked. These canopies offer a plenthora of perks, in particular, that it doesn’t require a brolly pole, which can be a nuisance when they get in the way of your conversation.

Another upside is just how much shade they create across your garden or patio space. This will open up even more space for kids to muck about, and for you and your guests to sit back and relax in the knowledge there’s some level of protection from the sun, whether that’s in a hammock, hanging egg chair or sat at your bistro set with a glass of something cool.

Typically rectangle, triangle or square in shape, most shade sails are made from a tough polyethylene fabric, which gives you excellent UV protection, and offer water-resistance and weatherproof qualities, too. Breathability is also a factor – you want to feel sheltered from the sun but also comfortable underneath.

Just like garden brollies, these canopies come in a whole range of sizes, styles and budgets, so we’ve rounded up the 10 best shade sails to suit your outdoor space – and wallet.

How we tested

One of the shade sails in action ( Ali Howard )

We tried a range of shade sails in different shapes and sizes on our patio space, looking for durability, quality of finish, weather resistance, ease of use and, importantly, whether the sail gave us adequate cover from the sun. We weighed up affordability with great design, looking for the best value and quality combined.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ali Howard is a seasoned writer and interiors editor with a keen eye for standout home and garden essentials. A trusted product tester for IndyBest since 2019, she’s covered everything from dining tables and wardrobes to outdoor favourites like hanging egg chairs and chimineas. Passionate about uncovering emerging brands and staying ahead of design trends, Ali ensures that every item in her carefully curated guides has been thoroughly tested and personally approved.

The best shade sails for 2025 are: